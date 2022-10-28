Read full article on original website
Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway
A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
One injured in Monday morning crash at Moores Mill
One person was seriously injured in a wreck on Monday morning according to the Huntsville Police Department.
Pedestrian struck in Thursday night Huntsville crash
Huntsville police say a person was critically injured Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened when a person attempted to cross at Triana Boulevard and 15th Street about 7:45 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash
A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
ABC 33/40 News
One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Etowah County
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Etowah County Friday morning. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office an investigator tried to stop an ATV driven by a white male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community around 10:30 a.m. and a chase began.
74-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed, 2 others hurt in Cullman County wreck
A 74-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in a wreck that injured two others in Cullman County, authorities said Wednesday night. Charles H. Johnson, 71, of Crane Hill, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz that collided with a 2018 Hyundai Sonata around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama Highway 157 near the nine-mile marker, about two miles east of West Point, in Cullman County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 1 hurt in Morgan County wreck
A New Market man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an International MV607 truck hit an SUV on AL-157 in Danville at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday. A passenger in the SUV, 42-year-old Benson Sergiles, of New Market,...
WAFF
Overturned dump truck closes multiple lanes on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road caused heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain were blocked with traffic diverted along the shoulder.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County woman killed in Wednesday crash
A DeKalb County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. Yuliana O. Meza, 35, of Valley Head was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in which she was a passenger traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
WAFF
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two Crane Hill people. Charles Johnson, 71 and Connie Johnson, 74 were fatally injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica Williford, 24. The Johnson’s were pronounced dead on...
Dump truck accident blocks lanes on Highway 72
An overturned dump truck has blocked the eastbound lanes of Hwy 72 in Huntsville.
WAAY-TV
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire
Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
WAAY-TV
Flu outbreak closes administrative offices at Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Administrative offices at the Morgan County Sheriff's Office will be closed part of the week because of a flu outbreak. The closure starts Monday and ends Wednesday. Operations are expected to resume Thursday. This does not affect the jail or daily law enforcement practices.
WAAY-TV
4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County
4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
WAAY-TV
Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash
UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
WAAY-TV
Coroner identifies body found in Guntersville as 25-year-old Arab woman
The Marshall County Coroner's Office has identified the body found during a search of a property Friday afternoon. The coroner says Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab was found in a shed on a property on Stewart Hollow Road. Authorities say Green had been reported missing by her family several...
WAAY-TV
Family and friends host candlelight vigil for missing DeKalb County teenager
The Mentone Community Church hosted a candlelight vigil for 19-year-old Makenna Joy Purvis of Mentone on Sunday evening. Her family and friends gathered with members of the community in prayer that she will return to her home safely. Purvis has been missing since Sept. 26. She was last spotted at...
WAAY-TV
Marshall County Sheriff: Man assaults mother, sheriff's deputy Saturday
A Langston man is facing multiple charges after investigators say he assaulted his mother and a sheriff's deputy Saturday afternoon. According to Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims, a deputy responded to a domestic violence call on Armstrong Road around 1:15 p.m. Sims said the deputy found the suspect's mother hurt...
WAFF
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The husband of the woman found dead in a home on Sunday has been charged and arrested for murder. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident.
Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed
The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
