Huntsville, AL

AL.com

Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway

A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck in Thursday night Huntsville crash

Huntsville police say a person was critically injured Thursday night after being struck by a vehicle. Sgt. Rosalind White said the incident happened when a person attempted to cross at Triana Boulevard and 15th Street about 7:45 p.m. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash

A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

One person dead after officer-involved shooting in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Etowah County Friday morning. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office an investigator tried to stop an ATV driven by a white male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt community around 10:30 a.m. and a chase began.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
AL.com

74-year-old woman and 71-year-old man killed, 2 others hurt in Cullman County wreck

A 74-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon in a wreck that injured two others in Cullman County, authorities said Wednesday night. Charles H. Johnson, 71, of Crane Hill, was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Cruz that collided with a 2018 Hyundai Sonata around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Alabama Highway 157 near the nine-mile marker, about two miles east of West Point, in Cullman County, said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

1 dead, 1 hurt in Morgan County wreck

A New Market man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an International MV607 truck hit an SUV on AL-157 in Danville at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday. A passenger in the SUV, 42-year-old Benson Sergiles, of New Market,...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Overturned dump truck closes multiple lanes on Hwy 72 near Moores Mill Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A crash on Highway 72 near Moores Mill Road caused heavy delays eastbound on Thursday morning. According to Huntsville Police Sgt. Rosalind White, officers responded to the scene of an overturned dump truck between Epworth Dr. and Moores Mill Rd. All eastbound lanes on Chapman Mountain were blocked with traffic diverted along the shoulder.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County woman killed in Wednesday crash

A DeKalb County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. Yuliana O. Meza, 35, of Valley Head was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in which she was a passenger traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire

Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County

4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The husband of the woman found dead in a home on Sunday has been charged and arrested for murder. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appears to have been a domestic-related incident.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Missing Alabama woman identified as body found in Marshall County shed

The body of a woman found inside a shed south of the town of Grant was identified by the Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Saturday. Authorities confirmed that Kendra Leigh Green, 25, of Arab, was found inside a shed on property along Stewart Hollow Road. Her body was discovered by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Friday while authorities were searching the property after Green’s family reported her missing.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

