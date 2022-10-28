Read full article on original website
Badger Herald
UW campus celebrates Halloween, prioritizes safety
As students and community members gather for Halloween this Monday, local and university officials emphasize the need to celebrate safely. Dean of Students Christina Olstad released a statement reminding students to be smart, be safe and show respect this Halloween. “We always promote being safe and responsible – and that...
Badger Herald
UW announces Charlie Berens as 2022 Winter Commencement speaker
The University of Wisconsin announced Charlie Berens as the 2022 Winter Commencement speaker, according to UW News. Berens is a Wisconsin-born comedian who graduated from UW in 2009 with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and geography, according to UW News. In a video announcement “live from his garage,” Berens thanked UW for choosing him as the commencement speaker.
UArizona pilot program sending medical students into the kitchen
A culinary medicine pilot program through the University of Arizona is giving new doctors the practical skills to put their medical advice where their mouth is.
Badger Herald
Antisemitic costume seen during Halloween weekend causes hurt, fear among students
A person was seen dressed as and impersonating Adolf Hitler on State Street Saturday night. University of Wisconsin spokesperson John Lucas said the university is aware of the situation that occurred off-campus. “While we are still in the process of learning more, to the best of our knowledge, the individual...
