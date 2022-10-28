ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Small Business Friendliness Report Reveals Insights from SMB Owners

By Alexandra Pastore
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago

In Thumbtack’s 11th annual Small Business Friendliness Survey, small business owners shared concerns about a declining economy, delayed retirement and an overall cautious approach to what the future may bring.

In the survey, each small business owner was asked to rate state government levels on the support, and friendliness, given to SMBs. The highest-ranking state this year was Delaware receiving an “A+” followed by Idaho with a “B+” and Arkansas with a “B-.” There were 21 states that received an “F” grade from small businesses including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

More from WWD

“Due to waning government support from the pandemic and uncertain economic conditions, more states received a failing grade in 2022 than ever before,” said David Steckel, senior director of strategic partnerships and new ventures at Thumbtack. “We’ve found that consumer behavior and general shifts in the economy can take about six months to trickle down to small businesses, and service professionals are often the last to feel the impact.”

According to the survey findings, nearly half (49 percent) of all service professionals are anticipating business conditions worsening in the next three months. This fear was found especially prevalent among Gen Z small business owners at 61 percent. When prompted, the survey respondents said these fears are based on concerns for “work slowing down” in the case of a recession (31 percent) and “not being able to support themselves” (34 percent).

An additional generational divide was found in the motive for starting a small business as well as perceptions around the business. Gen Z and Millennials both value personal autonomy and when asked what motivated them to start their own small business, Gen Z (82 percent) and Millennial (64 percent) small business owners’ top reason was the “ability to be my own boss” with “schedule flexibility” coming in at a close second for both generations as well.

Gen Z small business owners were also found to have better gender balance, and less likelihood of considering the federal and state governments to be supportive. They are also more likely to have increased prices over the past year.

“Being a tech-first generation, Gen Z business owners are more nimble and likely to pass on costs to consumers as soon as they see an impact on their business,” Steckel said. “Over a third (35 percent) of Gen Z business owners increased prices due to the rise in the cost of materials and supplies, as compared to 26 percent of Gen X and 28 percent of Baby Boomer small business owners.”

In the consumer portion of the survey, respondents provided that overall, they still want to spend with SMBs in their local communities, with 80 percent of Americans reporting they give at least some consideration to using small, local businesses in their day-to-day spending. At the same time, while “Supporting the local economy/my neighbors,” was the top reason for supporting local small businesses over national chains (62 percent), Gen Z (26 percent) and Millennials (27 percent) were the most likely generations to site “political or ethical agreement” as a reason they might support a local small business.

“While the current conditions are leaving small business owners of every age worried about what the future holds, the strong consumer sentiment we’ve seen around continuing to support small businesses provides a silver lining as consumers prioritize supporting their local economies, particularly ahead of the holiday season,” Steckel said.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Lili Reinhart Does Sheer-illusion Dressing With Max Mara Floral Prints at WIF Honors Award Ceremony

Lili Reinhart arrived at the Women in Film Honors on Thursday in Los Angeles, California, wearing a floral-print look. For the occasion, Reinhart wore a black sheer-illusion crop top with a high neckline and a matching floor-length floral skirt from Max Mara. More from WWD'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsMax Mara's Face of the Future EventWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Reinhart accessorized with subtle jewelry accents, including a bracelet, a ring and small hoop earrings. For the look, she worked with stylist Mimi Cuttrell, who is also the stylist to Gigi...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Amazon Warns It May Make $0 Profit This Holiday

Amazon’s sales perked up in the third quarter, which is notable after a series of lackluster earnings. But the turnaround wasn’t enough to buoy shares in the face of a lower-than-expected forecast and disappointing growth in its cloud business. Fueled by Prime Day in July, the e-tail giant racked up $127.1 billion for a year-over-year gain of 15 percent. While it didn’t quite reach the $127.5 billion analysts estimated, it posted a profit of 28 cents a share, beating the 22 cents a share expected.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe...
WWD

Doneger Partners With Lambert + Associates

The Doneger Group, which recently rebranded itself as Doneger I Tobe, has entered into a strategic relationship with the Paris-based Lambert + Associates, an international consulting firm. Lambert also operates The Style Pulse, a curated business-to-business marketplace operating in the fashion and luxury retail space. More from WWDThe Shops at Carnival HorizonSome Golf Brands at the U.S. Open Merchandise PavilionLord & Taylor's Holiday Windows, With Jessie James Decker The tie-up between Doneger and Lambert creates a more expansive network of retailers and brands that will increase global opportunities for clients. The two firms could share clients. The Doneger l Tobe client base will...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

ByondXR Helps Brands Take Metaverse Experience to the Next Level

The metaverse is now part of the curriculum. ByondXR, which offers an immersive virtual retail experience, created an exclusive course for the Fashion Institute of Technology, “The Business of Virtual Merchandising.”. In the spring semester, the course, using the company’s software, focused on sustainability and technology in fashion. This...
WWD

Away Names First President as Luggage Company Accelerates Growth With Return of Travel

Away is eyeing further growth and has appointed its first president. The direct-to-consumer luggage and lifestyle brand has promoted chief financial officer Catherine Dunleavy to the newly created position. As Away’s president, Dunleavy will oversee strategy, operations and supply chain, digital product, legal and finance. Away will look to hire a new CFO.More from WWDInside Little Cat Lodge in Hillsdale, NYA Look Inside Aman New YorkWhere to Stay and Dine in New York This Fall Dunleavy first joined Away in 2020 and helped the company weather a double-whammy of negative press and the COVID-19 pandemic — which effectively altered most consumers’ needs...
WWD

Fashionphile Adds Board Members, Executives

Fashionphile, the resale platform for buying and selling pre-owned luxury handbags and accessories, has added to its board of directors Andrea O’Donnell, the chief executive officer of Everlane, the San Francisco, California-based, direct-to-consumer sustainable basics brand. Hannah Kim, executive vice president, chief legal officer, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary at the Neiman Marcus Group, has also joined the board of directors at Fashionphile.More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04Ebony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsSpring 2023 Trends: Denim In addition, Fashionphile disclosed two executive appointments. Angela Dotson has become senior vice president of client services...
WWD

Bolt Launches Shopper Assistant

Bolt, the one-click checkout and shopper network company, has announced the launch of its latest product, the Bolt Shopper Assistant. The “first virtual shopping assistant of its kind” promises to enable retailers to turn anonymous guest shoppers into account-holding customers by providing a faster login for returning shoppers and increasing conversion with personalized shopping experiences. With the new solution, Bolt is addressing digital retailers’ frequent use of pop-up functions designed to prompt first-time shoppers to sign up for discounts or subscribe to newsletters. These registrations require shoppers to leave a retailer’s site to find a discount code sent by email and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

VF CEO Steve Rendle on Cautious Consumers, Promotional Retail Marketplace

The consumer narrative has taken a hard turn — and the latest results from outdoor and active giant VF Corp. show just how dramatic the plot change is for fashion.  “Consumers are becoming more choiceful and cautious,” said Steven Rendle, VF’s chairman and chief executive officer, in an interview with WWD. “Here in the U.S., inflation [and] geopolitical noise are all causing consumer sentiment to soften.” More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign That isn’t news in and of itself. Discount giants Walmart and Target sent...
WWD

Nifemi Marcus-Bello Bags Hublot Design Prize Top Honor

Nigerian industrial designer Nifemi Marcus-Bello was named the winner of the seventh edition of the Hublot Design Prize Monday at The Serpentine Gallery’s Magazine café in Hyde Park, London. Marcus-Bello was chosen from eight finalists from around the world by a panel of judges including founder and curator of SaloneSatellite Marva Griffin Wilshire; artistic director at the Serpentine Galleries Hans Ulrich Obris; design critic Alice Rawsthorn, and Samuel Ross, former Hublot Design Prize winner and collaborator of the house.More from WWDKobe Bryant Unveils HeroVillain Watch With HublotLang Lang Performs at Hublot Store In New York CityEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity...
WWD

China’s Digital Retail — What’s Next?

The digital economy has entered the “fast lane” and is progressing at a high speed under a new wave of technology and China has been at the forefront in terms of scale for several years. From 2012 to 2021, the volume of the country’s digital economy grew from $1.52 trillion to more than $6.25 trillion and the proportion of the digital economy in overall GDP rose from 21.6 percent to 39.8 percent. But even amid this explosive growth the online retail industry has been slowing, with declining profits since the era of the “traffic dividend” has come to an end....
WWD

Engaging Consumers with Audio Rooms

As retailers, brands, influencers, and content creators look to engage consumers and create niche communities where shoppers can convene and share, they might want to consider Smalltalk. Here, Corina Marshall, head of marketing at Smalltalk, explains how the platform works, what users can expect, and how it can be used by brands and retailers. WWD: What is Smalltalk, and how does it work?  Corina Marshall: Smalltalk is an app-less and browser-based live audio-only platform that helps brands, organizations, and individuals build and foster community through elevated ways of voice connectivity.  Smalltalk works via a self-service interface available at “atsmalltalk.com,” which allows users to...
WWD

Updated: All the Beauty M&A Deals of 2022

Updated Oct. 28 Beauty M&A in 2022 is already off to a hot start.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Procter & Gamble signed a deal to acquire Tula, a probiotic-focused skin care brand, from L Catterton for an undisclosed amount. It is the company’s third beauty acquisition in the past two months — P&G has also signed deals to buy Jen Atkin’s Ouai, and Farmacy. Here is a list of all the beauty acquisitions and investments so far in 2022: January Procter &...
WWD

Mariah Carey, Tracee Ellis Ross Host ‘The Hair Tales’ Celebratory Dinner

“It can feel like it’s just a conversation about hair,” Tracee Ellis Ross says to Oprah in a scene from the new docuseries “The Hair Tales,” “but it’s not.” “It never is,” Oprah says back to her. More from WWD13 Times Celebrities Wore Gabriela Hearst's Designs17 of Tracee Ellis Ross' Most Memorable Red Carpet LooksThe Most Memorable Emmys Red Carpet Looks of All Time The new six-part series, produced by Oprah Winfrey, Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis, has premiered its first two episodes on Hulu and was celebrated this past week with a dinner at the Boom Boom Room at The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Drest Collaborates With Australian Designers, KidSuper Teams With Tommy

AUSSIE FOCUS: Fashion gaming app Drest has partnered with Sydney’s SCCI: Sherman Centre for Culture and Ideas ahead of the Australian cultural institution launching fashion and architecture hubs at London’s Design Museum on Friday. To coincide with the program, which will see more than 40 Australian designers and thinkers in the fields of fashion, architecture, culture and art sharing ideas and creativity over the coming two weekends, Drest will launch a series of in-app challenges.More from WWDFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022Scenes from Decentraland's Metaverse Fashion WeekAustralia's 2021 National Indigenous Fashion Awards For the fashion hub launch, Drest offers...
WWD

Affiliate Marketing Platform ShopMy Raises $8 Million in Series A Funding

ShopMy, a platform that allows creators to streamline their affiliate marketing and paid sponsorships efforts with brands that is used by the likes of Gucci Westman and Olivia Palermo, has closed $8 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Granite Telecom chief operating officer Rand Currier, as well as a group of private investors including Justin Kan, the founder of video livestreaming service Twitch, which he sold to Amazon in 2014.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFWChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid...
WWD

Walmart’s Creighton Kiper on Evolution at Scale

Over the last two years, Walmart has significantly upped its beauty game, injecting speed and relevance into a business that already had scale on its side. To wit, the retailer partnered with Space NK to launch prestige beauty into select doors, dipped into co-creating brands with everyone from P&G to a host of influencers, and has set its sights on winning with Gen Z. Creighton Kiper, the retailer’s recently appointed vice president of beauty, is only picking up the pace. Just nine months into his tenure, Kiper has launched Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight’s skin care brand, Itk, Halsey’s diffusion makeup line,...
WWD

Why Rebecca Minkoff, Fashion and Web3 Magnates Are Getting Behind This NFT Drop

Sustainable brand Katla is dropping its next NFT titled “Wonderful Beings.” Though it marks the brand’s second NFT drop, this is technically Katla’s first collection that is for sale and tradable. The news came at WebSummit Lisbon, where Katla was one of the organizations speaking.More from WWDA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 Collection Coinciding with the launch, Katla will also launch a sort-of advisory group comprising 100 female athletes, entrepreneurs and creatives. “Our founding members are powerhouse individuals of diverse expertise: Olympic athletes, ocean conservationists, entrepreneurs and CEOs of companies,” said Katla’s chief executive...
WWD

While Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Workers Fret Over Economy

In a recent survey by Wonolo of gig workers versus corporate workers, researchers found some stark differences household financial situations of both cohorts, but similarities in how both groups are dealing with the economy. The authors of the report found that 25 percent of corporate workers surveyed said they don’t...
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy