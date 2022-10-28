BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Funko started selling their vinyl Pop figurines in 2010. Since then, the line has developed a serious following of collectors. Some of the rarest figurines are worth over $1,500 today. Of course, you don’t have to get the rarest of the rare when buying for a collector. You just need to know what they already have and where their interests lie. It can also help to see what’s going on in the Funko Pop world and which toys are releasing soon, as this is an opportunity to potentially pick up a rare item before it’s impossible to find.

1 DAY AGO