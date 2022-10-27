Read full article on original website
Dale Langel, 86, of Milford
Services for 86-year-old Dale Langel of Milford will be Wednesday, November 2nd at 10:30am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milford. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Turner Jenness Funeral Home of Milford is in charge of arrangements.
Spencer’s Refurbished Rocket Slide Officially Launched With Ribbon Cutting
Spencer, IA (KICD)– There was no formal countdown to liftoff but kids and those at heart were on hand at Spencer’s East Leach Park on Friday cut the ribbon on the newly refurbished Rocket Slide. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart tells KICD News Friday’s grand opening has...
Spencer Fire and Rescue Brings New Engine Into Service WIth Ceremonial Push-In
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Members of the local community came together on Sunday morning to help Spencer Fire and Rescue celebrate and bring its newest apparatus into service with a ceremonial push-in. Fire Chief John Conyn tells KICD News the new “Engine 992” replaces a 31-year-old unit known by the...
RIDES Returning Normal Service To Storm Lake Following Pandemic Distruption
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Regional Transit provider RIDES is getting back to normal after the pandemic disruption. CEO Cindy Voss announces five-day-a-week service returns to Storm Lake Monday. Voss also says RIDES’ new bus barn – and its largest – has been completed in Spirit Lake. There will be a...
Spencer School Board Approves Auditorium Naming Proposal
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The auditorium at Spencer High School will be getting some new signage after the School Board gave its approval to name the facility after a long-time drama director. The process started several months ago with the Fine Arts Boosters collecting letters and testimonials in favor of...
Clay County Authorities Make Two Separate Drug Arrests Wednesday Night
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Clay County authorities charged two men for drugs in separate incidents Wednesday night. They attempted to make contact with 40-year-old Benjamin Schroeder of Sioux Rapids when he was spotted on a bike in the 100 block of West 2nd Street in Spencer around 11pm. Schroeder tried to get away but was stopped on the next block. He was taken into custody for 3rd offense possession of methamphetamine, 3rd offense possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. He was also charged with interference with official acts for allegedly resisting arrest.
Additional Witnesses Take Stand in Van Der Wilt Murder Case
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony from the State’s witnesses continues today in the trial of Cee Jay Van der Wilt. Up first today was a forensic firearms expert for the Division of Criminal Investigation. They stated the gun recovered from the property of Connor Uhde’s stepfather was test fired to compare markings on the shell with the one recovered at the scene of the crime. The expert concluded the markings on the test fired shells were consistent with the one from the crime scene.
