Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Meadows lawsuit fighting Jan. 6 subpoenas tossed by federal judge
A federal judge has dismissed former Trump administration chief of staff Mark Meadows's lawsuits against the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 Committee.
Former Proud Boys member was hired to work at Miami polling station until it surfaced he is awaiting trial for Jan. 6, report says
A county spokesperson said Gabriel Garcia was dismissed from his poll worker role after it was revealed he was charged over the Capitol riot.
President Obama to rally in Pittsburgh with Fetterman
President Barack Obama will be in Pittsburgh Saturday to rally with Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman. At the event, Obama will try to energize voters, encouraging them to turn out and vote for Fetterman and Democrats on the ballot, according to a release from Fetterman’s camp. Pennsylvanians who would...
Chief Justice Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee.
Pennsylvania Democratic mayor won't support 'radical' John Fetterman: 'Scary thought' that he could be senator
Democratic mayor of Carbondale Justin Taylor joined "Fox & Friends First" to share why he does not support John Fetterman for Senate in his state.
Comments / 0