AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Meadows lawsuit fighting Jan. 6 subpoenas tossed by federal judge
A federal judge has dismissed former Trump administration chief of staff Mark Meadows's lawsuits against the House of Representatives' Jan. 6 Committee.
Journal Inquirer
South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police investigated on Monday what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people including 26 foreigners during Halloween festivities in Seoul in the country’s worst disaster in years, as President Yoon Suk Yeol and tens of thousands of others paid respects to the dead at special mourning sites.
Woman Who Accused Herschel Walker of Pressuring Her Into Abortion Speaks Out on Camera
A woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her into having an abortion has doubled-down on her allegations in a TV interview. The accuser—known only as “Jane Doe”—stood by the claims she made about the Georgia Republican Senate candidate last week. Speaking to Nightline, the woman elaborated on the 1990s incident in which she says Walker drove her to an abortion clinic and waited in the car as she had the procedure. “[Walker] was very clear that he did not want me to have the child. And he said that because of his wife’s family and powerful people around him...
Chief Justice Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. has put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee.
