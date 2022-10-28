Read full article on original website
DNR crayfish case results in first criminal convictions under Wisconsin’s invasive species law
(WFRV) – The first-ever criminal conviction under Wisconsin’s invasive species law, relating to the importation of live red swamp crayfish was announced on October 31. The announcement was made by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and it states that the investigation was launched in 2020 after several grocery stores were selling live red swamp crayfish.
Ballot Facebook photo results in a felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man accused of posting his election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he’s convicted in what a Wisconsin prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County...
2 dead after driver going 100 mph crashes into Wis. senator
MADISON, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Police documents released Thursday show that the Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a collision with the WI state Senate minority leader was traveling at 100 mph (161 kph) at the time of the collision. Alyssa Ortman, 27, and her daughter, Khaleesi Fink, 5, were...
Abortion access could hinge on state election results
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The online commercials in a state senate race in some Raleigh, North Carolina, suburbs make an ominous claim, similar to one repeated across the country ahead of the Nov. 8 election: The Republican candidate “wants to strip away our reproductive rights.”. The Republican, Mark...
Hoopa Valley Tribe sues US over California water contracts
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The Hoopa Valley Tribe alleged in a lawsuit Monday that the federal government is violating its sovereignty and failing to collect money from California farms that rely on federally supplied water to pay for damages to tribal fisheries. The tribe, which has a reservation in...
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania’s GOP ticket
MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — On a chilly Saturday morning in mid-October, state and national Republican Party leaders made their way to a hotel patio restaurant in the critically important Philadelphia suburbs to energize loyalists heading into next month’s election that features an awkwardly fitting pair at the top of the Pennsylvania ticket.
