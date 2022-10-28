ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, MO

mymoinfo.com

Virginia Maxine Rogers – Service – 11/05/22 at 11 a.m.

Virginia Maxine Rogers of Farmington died October 23rd at the age of 100. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Mine La Motte Cemetery. Visitation for Virginia Rogers is Saturday morning from 9:30 until...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Festus R-6 Hall of Fame 30th Anniversary & relocation celebration

(Festus) On Thursday, November 10 at 7pm, the public is invited to a Festus R-6 Hall of Fame 30th anniversary & relocation celebration in the Performing Arts Center. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss. My MO Info · KJ102722C.WAV. With the opening of the Performing Arts Center, the district has a...
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Richard “Rick” David Wader II — Service 11/2/22 6:30 P.M.

Richard “Rick” David Wader II, of Potosi, passed away Wednesday, October 26th, he was 45 years old. The visitation for Rick Wader II will be held Wednesday (11/2) afternoon from 1 until the time of the funeral service at 6:30 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
POTOSI, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from St. Louis, Missouri

Got an extra day or two during your sojourn in St. Louis? Use the Gateway City as your springboard to explore the treasures of the “Show Me State” with the best day trips from St. Louis, Missouri. Offering a rich cultural heritage, breathtaking state parks, historic buildings, and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Crystal City business boom

(Crystal City) Crystal City has seen an increase in new businesses in the last few years, and more are coming in the future. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says there is more coming to the old K-Mart building in the Twin City Mall, and a new eatery has just opened up further north on Truman Boulevard.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Spirits, Monsters, Apparitions….Call Your Local Ghostbusters

(Farmington) If you’ve been hearing strange sounds or seeing unexplained things happen in your home, your place of work or maybe another location, there is someone you can turn to. QC Paranormal is an investigative and research team based out of the Farmington area. Crystal Johnson is a member.
FARMINGTON, MO
Washington Missourian

MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes

St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Christa Jan Yount – Service – 11/05/22 at 11 a.m.

Christa Jan Yount of Caledonia died October 29th at the age of 35. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Christa Yount is Friday evening from 5 until 9...
CALEDONIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Verlon Ray “Pedo” Govro — Service 11/1/22 Noon

Verlon Ray “Pedo” Govro of Festus passed away Saturday (10/29), he was 92 years old. The visitation for Verlon “Pedo” Govro will be Tuesday (11/1) morning from 9 until the time of funeral services at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment with full military honors in St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre.
FESTUS, MO

