Virginia Maxine Rogers – Service – 11/05/22 at 11 a.m.
Virginia Maxine Rogers of Farmington died October 23rd at the age of 100. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Burial will be at the Mine La Motte Cemetery. Visitation for Virginia Rogers is Saturday morning from 9:30 until...
All Kids Bike organization helping kids how to ride a bike in the Sunrise R-9 School District
(De Soto) All Kids Bike is on a mission to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class.
Local church hosts Trunk or Treat event
The Wildwood Baptist Church today hosted a Trunk or Treat to round out the Halloweekend.
Festus R-6 Hall of Fame 30th Anniversary & relocation celebration
(Festus) On Thursday, November 10 at 7pm, the public is invited to a Festus R-6 Hall of Fame 30th anniversary & relocation celebration in the Performing Arts Center. Superintendent Dr. Nicki Reuss. My MO Info · KJ102722C.WAV. With the opening of the Performing Arts Center, the district has a...
Jana Elementary students to be redistricted to 5 different area schools
400 students will be displaced from Jana Elementary after radioactive contamination was found in the school. The district announced the plan to the disappointment of many parents who were hoping that the kids could all be moved into a new building.
Republican Jones Will Be On Washington County Ballot For Prosecuting Attorney
(Potosi) Regional Radio had told you about a couple months ago that republican John Jones would not be allowed to be a candidate for Washington County Prosecuting Attorney but the latest from the Independent Journal says his name will be on the November 8th ballot. This comes after more legal...
Operation Sand Opposed to Proposed Sand Mine in Rural Ste. Genevieve County (Interview)
Interview with Leigh McNail, organizer of Operation Sand, an organization that is opposed to the proposed sand mine of Nexgen Silica in rural Ste. Genevieve County.
Richard “Rick” David Wader II — Service 11/2/22 6:30 P.M.
Richard “Rick” David Wader II, of Potosi, passed away Wednesday, October 26th, he was 45 years old. The visitation for Rick Wader II will be held Wednesday (11/2) afternoon from 1 until the time of the funeral service at 6:30 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Crystal City business boom
(Crystal City) Crystal City has seen an increase in new businesses in the last few years, and more are coming in the future. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says there is more coming to the old K-Mart building in the Twin City Mall, and a new eatery has just opened up further north on Truman Boulevard.
Spirits, Monsters, Apparitions….Call Your Local Ghostbusters
(Farmington) If you’ve been hearing strange sounds or seeing unexplained things happen in your home, your place of work or maybe another location, there is someone you can turn to. QC Paranormal is an investigative and research team based out of the Farmington area. Crystal Johnson is a member.
Remembering Michael F. Neidorff Memorial event taking place Sunday afternoon
The Neidorff Family is hosting an event for hundreds of people on Sunday, October 30.
MDC to stock rainbow trout in area lakes
St. LOUIS — You don’t often see a rainbow in the middle of winter . . . unless of course it’s at the end of your fishing line. During winter months, the metro St. Louis area is a great place to fish for rainbow trout, thanks to the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) winter trout program.
Christa Jan Yount – Service – 11/05/22 at 11 a.m.
Christa Jan Yount of Caledonia died October 29th at the age of 35. The funeral service will be Saturday morning at 11 at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Burial will be at the Leadwood Cemetery. Visitation for Christa Yount is Friday evening from 5 until 9...
Haylee Makes History: Borgia sophomore enters record book as first female varsity football player to score for Knights
Standing 5 feet, 4 inches, Haylee Stieffermann, 16, may not appear to have the stature of a history-making football player, but that is exactly what the St. Francis Borgia sophomore did earlier this season. In a game against Fredericktown, Stieffermann went 4-for-4 on point-after attempts and became the first female...
Verlon Ray “Pedo” Govro — Service 11/1/22 Noon
Verlon Ray “Pedo” Govro of Festus passed away Saturday (10/29), he was 92 years old. The visitation for Verlon “Pedo” Govro will be Tuesday (11/1) morning from 9 until the time of funeral services at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment with full military honors in St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre.
St. Louis team plans $300M Lake of the Ozarks entertainment district
ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis-based developers are proposing a $300 million family resort and entertainment district at Lake of the Ozarks that could serve as a tourist attraction with amusement rides and a 200-foot-tall observation wheel. Des Peres-based SkyView Partners and Tegethoff Development submitted plans Thursday to the...
Missouri governor says more mental health resources needed following deadly school shooting, not gun laws
After a St. Louis high school shooting left a student and a teacher dead, what does Missouri's top leader want done to prevent it from happening again?
