Bellingham police search for suspects after weekend shooting
Officers responded to reported shots fired late Friday night.
whatcom-news.com
Man pled guilty and sentenced for charges resulting from fleeing in a painted stolen truck pulling a trailer
KENDALL, Wash. — A man facing charges in Whatcom County Superior Court for 2nd-degree taking a vehicle without permission, attempting to elude a police vehicle, hit and run of an attended vehicle and 1st-degree criminal impersonation has pled quilty to the felony charge of taking a stolen vehicle and the gross misdemeanor charge of hit and run this week and the remaining 2 charges were dropped.
Whatcom man arrested for allegedly spanking, bruising child
The victim’s parent presented photos of the bruising for evidence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Police looking for park vandals after weekend damage in Whatcom County
Repairs and cleanup are estimated to cost about $3,000.
q13fox.com
Assault suspect hit with several Tasers by Everett Police, authorities investigating use of force
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County authorities are investigating a possible use of force incident in Everett after officers deployed several Tasers on an assault suspect. Everett Police responded to a "suspicious call" at O'Reilly Auto Parts near 15th and Broadway around 8:20 p.m. Saturday. Information is limited, but authorities say...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Bellingham Police charge man with murder following shooting
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the area of E Myrtle Street and High Street at 11:59pm on Friday, October 28th, due to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Responding Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers were advised by radio several people had called 911...
Man arrested by Bellingham Police on suspicion of murder late Friday night
There was an altercation at a Halloween party downtown.
q13fox.com
Police arrest suspect who shot, killed 21-year-old at a Halloween party near WWU
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - Police arrested a man who shot and killed a 21-year-old at a Halloween party near Western Washington University Friday night. According to the Bellingham Police Department (BPD), just before midnight, police responded to a shooting at a home near the corner of N Garden St. and E Myrtle St – just a few blocks north of WWU’s campus.
myeverettnews.com
Use Of Force Investigation Launched After Arrest By Everett Police Saturday Night
Editor’s Update 6:10 PM: Nathan Fabia, from Mukilteo PD is PIO for this SMART investigation and in response to a question asked by M-E-N earlier today said two Everett Police officers are on paid administrative leave as is standard with investigations of this type. No other information was provided about the officers.
kpug1170.com
Ferndale murder suspect pleads guilty to multiple charges
FERNDALE, Wash. – The suspect accused of killing a man in Ferndale earlier this year has pled guilty to his murder. 24-year-old Miguel Angel Miranda submitted his guilty plea on October 6th, according to court documents. Miranda fatally shot 34-year-old Jose Esquivel Hernandez at a large gathering in Ferndale...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Injury crash snarls traffic on Chuckanut Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 10:50am, Friday, October 28th, to the intersection of Chuckanut Drive (SR11) and Soundview Road due to a report of a 2-vehicle possible injury crash. Unconfirmed radioed reports from the scene were that South Whatcom Fire Authority (SWFA) medical aid personnel were...
Whatcom girl escapes kidnap attempt, and parents got key details to help arrest a suspect
License plate number and a Facebook post allow deputies to piece together a case.
q13fox.com
Bellingham Police looking for dangerous man on the run
The Bellingham Police Department is searching for a man they say is dangerous. Marco Salinas is wanted and on the run.
whatcom-news.com
Delays can be expected tomorrow (Tuesday, 11/1) on Main Street in Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with City of Ferndale Public Works say motorists can expect delays on Main Street, east of I-5, between 7:30am and 6pm on Tuesday, November 1st, due to work being down between Barrett Road and Old Settler Drive. Work will take place at 1 work area...
More than 100 grams of meth, 500 fentanyl pills lead to Bellingham arrest
A police dog trained in narcotics detection alerted to the suspected drugs inside a car.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Firefighters Knock Down Outbuilding Fire In Pinehurst Neighborhood
About 7:00 AM Monday morning Everett firefighters were called to a report of flames coming from an outbuilding in the 6500 block of Wetmore in central Everett. Engine 5 arrived to find a fully involved shed fire which they were able to quickly knock down. An investigator was called to try and determine the cause. There were no injuries.
KOMO News
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
Man drops ID info after allegedly trying to rob Bellingham bank
A bank employee said the man walked into the bank and announced, “This is a bank robbery,” according to police.
Bellingham Police arrest man suspected of giving drugs to and raping a child known to him
Police were first contacted Sept. 29, according to the probable cause statement.
Court documents reveal new details after 126 dogs were rescued in Skagit County
BURLINGTON, Wash. — A Skagit County woman has been charged after more than 100 dogs were seized from her property in September where they were reportedly living in deplorable conditions. The dogs were seized from a property near Sedro-Wooley in what the Humane Society of Skagit Valley (HSSV) called...
