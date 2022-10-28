Read full article on original website
Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House
ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
Former Fingerle Lumber Company reimagined as Union Rec restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Ann Stevenson, rehabbing the concrete box of an old lumber mill into a working restaurant was like working both with and against a blank canvas — a feat of preserving industrial touches while creating a space people wanted to fill. “This was a concrete...
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards apologized to team for antisemitic ‘mistake’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two days after issuing a public apology for promoting antisemitic messaging on social media, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was back in the lineup amid the support of his teammates. Head coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday called Edwards’ apology — both publicly and to the...
See Ann Arbor-area volleyball district pairings
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan high school volleyball postseason is set to kick off tonight with the opening round of district play. There are several Ann Arbor-area volleyball teams that will be in action Monday and throughout the week competing for district championships.
Michigan and Michigan State tailgaters celebrate rivalry in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI – Michigan and Michigan State fans came together for a long day’s worth of tailgating in Ann Arbor before Saturday’s night game. The often-close ties between the rival teams were on full display at Pioneer High School, where maize-and-blue and green-and-white tents stood side-by-side and “house divided” banners flew high.
Michigan’s Gemon Green hires attorney after tunnel attack vs. Spartans
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The family of Michigan defensive back Gemon Green plans to seek criminal charges in the wake of the tunnel attack Saturday night, and they’ve hired an attorney to help. Tom Mars of Mars Law Firm, the Arkansas-based trial lawyer who helped former Michigan quarterback...
Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor. Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.
Our 20 favorite photos as Michigan tops MSU to win Paul Bunyan back
ANN ARBOR, MI - Over 100,000 fans packed into the Big House Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 to watch as Michigan faced Michigan State under the lights. While Michigan State did 7 points on the scoreboard, Michigan took the Paul Bunyan trophy back with a 29-7 win. Fans loudly cheered and waved their gold pom poms throughout the whole game, keeping the excitement level high.
What to know about playoff matchups for remaining Ann Arbor-area football teams
ANN ARBOR – Two Ann Arbor-area football teams will be playing for district championships this Friday. Saline will travel to face Belleville while Dexter will host South Lyon. Here is a look at the two matchups including the head-to-head history on the series and potential games for next week should they advance.
Violence in Big House tunnel dampens rivalry win for Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — What began as a celebratory night for the Michigan football program, ending a two-year losing skid to in-state rival Michigan State at home in front of its own fans, ended with two of its own attacked in a threat of violence that will stain the victory some time.
See Ann Arbor-area cross country regional results
ANN ARBOR – It was a successful weekend for several Ann Arbor-area boys and girls cross country teams during regional action over the weekend. Six teams claimed regional championships, eight runners won individual titles and many more individual runners qualified for the state finals scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at Brooklyn International Speedway. See how teams and athletes fared below.
MONDAY HUDDLE: Should a new tunnel be added at Michigan Stadium?
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Another incident brings question about tunnel at Big House. For the second straight home game, an...
Ann Arbor’s quest to make neighborhood carbon-neutral gets $500K boost
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s quest to make the Bryant neighborhood carbon-neutral just got a $500,000 boost. Officials from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority were on hand at the Bryant Community Center in southeast Ann Arbor on Monday, Oct. 31, to present the nonprofit Community Action Network with a $500,000 check.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News
In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
88th Michigan Mud Bowl raises more than $52,000 for Mott Children’s Hospital
ANN ARBOR – The dirtiest tradition in college football has returned to Ann Arbor ahead of Saturday’s game between Michigan and Michigan State. The 88th Michigan Mud Bowl raised more than $52,000 for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital’s Charles Woodson Clinical Research Fund. As it has for...
Violence breaks out between Michigan, Michigan State players; police, Big Ten investigating
Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan football player as the two teams headed to their locker rooms following the fourth-ranked Wolverines’ 29-7 victory Saturday in Ann Arbor. U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said “the police are looking into it, and it’s because they’ve seen the...
Michigan’s Blake Corum pokes Spartans after win: ‘I thought Tuck was comin’'
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It didn’t take long for Blake Corum to go public with how he felt. As he strolled into the media room late Saturday, minutes after Michigan beat Michigan State, 29-7, at Michigan Stadium, Corum beamed with confidence — mocking head coach Mel Tucker and the in-state rival Spartans.
We hit the streets to find the best game day tailgate, tour the Wolverine 1 bus
7 Action News hit the streets of Ann Arbor to find the biggest, baddest tailgate, and we're confident in what we found.
New nursing school opens its doors in Bingham Farms for metro Detroit area students
The tiny village of Bingham Farms is now a college town. Hondros College of Nursing opened its most-recent campus this fall in one of the office buildings near 13 Mile and Telegraph roads. Its location was a strategic one, said Carlos Guzmán, the school's executive director of the campuses in Bingham Farms and Maumee, Ohio.
Michigan got the job done, but failed to bludgeon rival Spartans
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was subtle, but there was a sincere desire over the last couple of weeks to bury Michigan State. Michigan players had grown tired of hearing about the last two years. The Spartans put together an advantageous game plan in 2020, beating them over the top soundly, then rode once-in-a-decade player Kenneth Walker III to victory in 2021. Some felt they were “screwed” out of a victory last year.
