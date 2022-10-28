ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House

ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor. Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See Ann Arbor-area cross country regional results

ANN ARBOR – It was a successful weekend for several Ann Arbor-area boys and girls cross country teams during regional action over the weekend. Six teams claimed regional championships, eight runners won individual titles and many more individual runners qualified for the state finals scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 5 at Brooklyn International Speedway. See how teams and athletes fared below.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

MONDAY HUDDLE: Should a new tunnel be added at Michigan Stadium?

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Another incident brings question about tunnel at Big House. For the second straight home game, an...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Lawyer News

In the latest developments from Saturday's incident in Michigan Stadium's tunnel, Wolverines DB Gemon Green has reportedly lawyered up. According to Pat Forde, "... Green has retained noted attorney Tom Mars to assist in filing charges and recouping money damages after being allegedly assaulted in the tunnel by a Michigan State player or players Saturday night."
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan got the job done, but failed to bludgeon rival Spartans

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was subtle, but there was a sincere desire over the last couple of weeks to bury Michigan State. Michigan players had grown tired of hearing about the last two years. The Spartans put together an advantageous game plan in 2020, beating them over the top soundly, then rode once-in-a-decade player Kenneth Walker III to victory in 2021. Some felt they were “screwed” out of a victory last year.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
22K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy