ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pending home sales plunge 31% from a year ago to their lowest level since 2010 as high mortgage rates scare buyers and sellers from the market

Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes have fallen for a fourth straight month, as the housing market buckles under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 10.2 percent last month from August, and 31 percent from a year ago.
The Hill

Is the US headed toward a housing crash? Experts say it’s not 2008.

Sharply rising mortgage rates, a steep decline in home sales and a record price slowdown have raised concerns that the housing market could crash. The mortgage rate reached over 7 percent this week, the first time in almost two decades that rates climbed that high. U.S. home prices saw a record slowdown in August, falling by 2.6 percent, and new home sales fell 11 percent in September, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Wednesday.
deseret.com

The housing market is backfiring on home flippers

The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
money.com

Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation

As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
mansionglobal.com

As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice

Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy