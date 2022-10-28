Read full article on original website
Related
Pending home sales plunge 31% from a year ago to their lowest level since 2010 as high mortgage rates scare buyers and sellers from the market
Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes have fallen for a fourth straight month, as the housing market buckles under the strain of higher mortgage rates. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Friday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 10.2 percent last month from August, and 31 percent from a year ago.
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
Is the US headed toward a housing crash? Experts say it’s not 2008.
Sharply rising mortgage rates, a steep decline in home sales and a record price slowdown have raised concerns that the housing market could crash. The mortgage rate reached over 7 percent this week, the first time in almost two decades that rates climbed that high. U.S. home prices saw a record slowdown in August, falling by 2.6 percent, and new home sales fell 11 percent in September, according to data released by the Census Bureau on Wednesday.
Where home prices in your local housing market are headed in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised forecast
Of course, just weeks later, the Pandemic Housing Boom began to fizzle out. Each forecast since, Zillow slashed its 12-month home price outlook. In April, Zillow revised it down to 14.9%. In May, it was revised down to 11.6%. In July, it was revised down to 7.8%. In August, it was revised down to 2.4%. In September, it was revised down to 1.2%.
If you're considering buying or selling a home, you might want to wait until next year
Home prices are finally coming down to earth but that does not mean the US real estate market is back on track. In fact, both would-be buyers and sellers are in a tough spot – and neither is coming out on top. "Inflation and high mortgage rates are taking...
A recession is looming, but for JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon all signs point toward business as usual when it comes to hiring and tech spend
Welcome back! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Here's hoping you had a good weekend. We've got podcast and book recommendations from people who are probably more successful than you, a New York Times critic dunking on finance-bro fashion, and part 3,109 of the Elon-Twitter drama. But first, how...
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
Home Prices in This City Have Collapsed
The rate of the decline in home prices in August set a record, especially in this California metro.
deseret.com
The housing market is backfiring on home flippers
The U.S. housing market has turned, and it’s starting to backfire on home flippers. Mortgage rates are now hovering around 7%, further straining housing affordability and pricing buyers out of the market. Meanwhile, inflation continues to pressurize labor costs, sending home building and renovations skyward. Home prices are starting to dip as sellers recalibrate their listing prices for falling demand, and even though inventory is starting to boost, it’s still lingering at low levels.
Housing Market 2022: Here’s What Rates Will Look Like By End of Year
In response to runaway inflation, the Fed has been hiking interest rates all year, and there's nearly universal agreement that the final two months of 2022 will bring more of the same. Explore:...
The housing market is in free fall with 'no floor in sight,' and prices could crash 20% in the next year, analyst says
The housing market will continue to plummet as there's "no floor in sight," according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Chief economist Ian Shepherdson wrote in a note Thursday that home prices could fall as much as 20%. His warning came after existing home sales dropped for an eighth consecutive month, the longest...
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
How the stock market has moved with all 5 of the Fed interest rate increases
Even with worries about an impending recession, investors have been surprisingly upbeat on the days when the Fed has increased interest rates.
Home prices are falling faster now than in 2006—Redfin’s CEO just revealed why
Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman isn’t afraid to say the quiet part out loud.
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
Home prices are finally falling. But how low will they go?
The US housing market is in the midst of a major shift. After two years of stratospheric price appreciation, home prices have peaked and are on their way back down.
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
mansionglobal.com
As Home Prices and Mortgage Rates Stay High, Prospective Buyers Put Down Payments on Ice
Many Americans who spent years socking away enough money for a down payment to buy a house are now waiting on the sidelines until mortgage rates or home prices drop. Fannie Mae forecasts that mortgage lenders will complete 49% fewer single-family-home loans in 2022 than 2021. With mortgage rates pushing 7% and home prices still high, buyers often park their down-payment money in low-yield accounts, financial advisers say. While relatively safe, the funds often collect more dust than interest.
The 4 major US cities where the average starter home is still affordable: study
(NEXSTAR) – U.S. home sales fell in September for the eighth straight month, but thanks to soaring mortgage rates, things haven’t gotten easier for first-time home buyers. Real estate site Point2Homes.com looked at the 50 largest cities and calculated whether or not a renter could, on average, comfortably afford the median starter home.
Stimulus check update: $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible Americans' bank accounts.
Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month could soon hit eligible American residents' bank accountsPepi Stojanovski/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Comments / 0