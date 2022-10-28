Read full article on original website
Related
Sheridan Media
SHS Athletics Adds Lady Bronc Wrestling / Football Playoff Semi Finals set for Friday / State Swimming and State Volleyball Open Thursday
LADY BRONC WRESTLING – Sheridan high school will have Lady Bronc wrestling for the first time this coming season, the school district #2 school board approved the new program at a meeting last week and high school Activities Director Casey Garnhart says it will be another great program for students at Sheridan high school.
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Wrap up
REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL – High school regional volleyball tournaments wrapped up Saturday with Big Horn and Tongue River advancing to this week’s state tournament, the defending champs from Big Horn took their regional championship beating Burns in the title match, the Lady Rams will open the state tournament Thursday evening against Kemmerer.
Sheridan Media
Mountain View at Big Horn Playoff Football Highlights – 10/28/22
0:10 Cooper Garber 17 yard run from BH 32 to BH 49. 0:24 Drew Heermann 2 yard run from BH 49 to MV 49. Heermann fumbles. Fletcher Black recovers and returns 2 yards to 50. 0:43 Carson Eardley x yard run from BH 38 to BH 30. 1:01 Braden Walker...
Sheridan Media
Cokeville at Tongue River Playoff Football Highlights – 10/28/22
No video – Jack Dayton 3 yard TD run – Cokeville 7 Tongue River 0. 0:08 Connor Cummins 16 yard pass to Caleb Kilbride from TR 35 Cokeville 49. 0:19 Cummins 17 yard pass to Colter Hanft from Cokeville 37 to Cokeville 20. 0:30 Landon Walker intercepts Cummins.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo’s Creekside to Perform Play This Weekend
This weekend in Buffalo, Creekside Performing Arts will present the play Barbecuing Hamlet at the Buffalo High School Auditorium. The play is a comedy based on William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, but with a twist, as explained by Director Jessica Salzman, who said it is one of the funniest plays she has been a part of.
sweetwaternow.com
Musician Steve Davis Wins Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition
Local musician Steve Davis proved his musicianship is top notch when he took first place at the Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Grand Finale over Labor Day weekend in Ten Sleep. Davis has been playing music since he was 11 years old, and this was his first try at a music competition. He said the talent was immense and everyone was so different, which made winning all that more exciting.
Sheridan Media
Library Benefit Auction Friday in Buffalo
The annual Johnson County Library Benefit Auction will be this coming Friday night at the library in Buffalo. This year’s theme is “Enchantment Under the Sea,” a 1950’s Prom where the appropriate dress is encouraged, according to Library Director Steve Rzasa. He talks about the evening’s...
Sheridan Media
Buffalo’s Monster March Draws 700 to 800 Kids
This year’s Buffalo Chamber of Commerce Monster March was attended by an estimated 700 to 800 kids, according to Buffalo Chamber of Commerce Board President Jennifer Romanoski. She said she felt the event went well. The annual event is designed to give area kids a safe place to Trick-or-Treat...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Thrive 2035 jumps into the next phase
All the way back in July of this year, the Sheridan Economic Development Task Force and the Wyoming Business Council, began the process of conducting a Sheridan review known as Thrive 2035. Since that time the review has been available through multiple formats and websites. The task force has been...
Sheridan Media
Start-Up Challenge Finalist Series- Gannett Health
We conclude our series today on the finalists for Impact 307’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. Over the past week we’ve been highlighting the finalists for this year’s Sheridan Start-Up Challenge entrepreneur competition that is hosted by Impact 307, Sheridan’s business incubator. The six finalists at Pitch Night will present their business ideas before a panel of judges for a chance to win business funding from the $100,000 seed fund that’s been established for the event. Our last finalist is Gannett Health, a mobile, advocacy-focused direct primary care medical practice, focusing on prevention and access for patients locally and across underserved areas of Wyoming. Gannett Health Founder Louisa Crosby.
newslj.com
Shepardson organizes fundraiser to repay kindness of Stray to Service program
SHERIDAN — When Shan Foster helped start the Stray to Service program in Sheridan County a few years ago, the operation had two primary goals — to train dogs in a way that makes them more adoptable and to serve veterans by providing service and support animals. Those...
Sheridan Media
Stray to Service expands as a success story shows appreciation
The Stray to Service program, which traditionally operated through the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, is taking the next step in becoming an independent 501(c)(3). While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Stray to Service board president Jill Moriarty and Lead Dog Trainer Shan Foster made an appearance alongside success story Morgan Shepardson and her Stray to Service dog, Annie.
Sheridan Media
Civil Lawsuit Filed in Federal Court Claims Sheridan VA Staff Made False Reports Regarding Patient’s Death
A civil lawsuit was recently filed in Federal Court in Wyoming that claims that hospital staff of the Sheridan VA Medical Center falsely reported the death of Navy Veteran John Behles. The complaint was filed by Barbara Pierson, who is the estate representative of Behles. According to the lawsuit filed by Pierson, sometime during the evening of June 9, 2020, Behles suffered a catastrophic or traumatic event, likely either an assault or a drop/fall from a patient lift — that resulted in a severe traumatic head injury. On June 10, Behles died as a direct result of those injuries. The cause of death was listed as bronchopneumonia.
Comments / 0