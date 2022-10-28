Local Fort Collins musician Cameron Olver may have temporarily departed from NOCO to complete his music degree at Berkeley University, but he’s back now and for good. Cameron has taken all that he’s learned over the last several years at school and packed it all nice and neat into his brand new self-recorded debut album called ‘Staying In’ that he’ll be releasing at Avogadro’s Number later in December. I recommend you ‘stay tuned’ to this local talent’s unique sound, but don’t take my word for it, take it from the man himself. Cameron recently sat down with New Scene to talk about the upcoming show and what all it takes to be successful at going solo.

