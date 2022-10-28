Read full article on original website
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Earth Matters Exhibition is Now Open at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery
Rethink the Future with an Exhibition on Sustainability. Fort Collins Museum of Discovery has announced its special exhibition, Earth Matters: Rethink the Future, is now on display through Sunday, January 8, 2023. The exhibition combines interactive experiences for all ages. Earth Matters immerses visitors in thought-provoking scientific topics about our...
Colorado renters could be part of price-fixing lawsuit
It alleges that each of the management companies illegally shared RealPage's algorithm-born pricing with each other in order to inflate rental prices, rather than competing with each other on rent prices to attract renters.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Xcel Energy likely to seek gas rate hike in 2023 after Colorado slashed increase
DENVER — Xcel Energy expects to seek natural gas rate increases in 2023 after Colorado utilities regulators slashed the rate hike the power company sought this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission OK'd a $64 million natural gas rate hike for what the utility can charge its 1.4 million customers in the Denver metro area and elsewhere in the state.
Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Almost $75, 000 in One-Day Coffee for a Cure Fundraiser for Local Cancer Fighters
Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted their 17th annual Coffee for a Cure Day on Friday, October 21. All 10 drive-thru locations donated 100 percent of sales to serve not only breast cancer but all cancer patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities. In just one day, The Human Bean raised a total of $74,633.13. The total amount raised is being equally divided between local Banner and UCHealth facilities.
Tripadvisor Ranks This Denver Restaurant As One Of The Best In The U.S.
There are a lot of restaurants in Denver, even more in the entire state of Colorado and then when you extend out into the entire United States, you're really expanding the reach to an insane amount of eating establishments. Tripadvisor has put out their "Top Everyday Eats" list and they...
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Strong system to spread powerful impacts across the region this week
In this week's State of the Atmosphere, I'll focus on a system that will spread a variety of powerful impacts across the Western and Central U.S. into next weekend. If you prefer a visual version of this, here you go:. Here is an animation showing the trough that will spread...
Yelp identifies the best dive bar in Colorado
Yelp, the popular online review hub, recently compiled a list of the top dive bars in the country by state. "We identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 17, 2022," the list's description reads.
A Once-Legendary Colorado Music Venue is Now a Gentlemen’s Club
Back in the 1960s, the hippie movement was in full swing, and at the center of the summer of love in Denver, Colorado, for two remarkable years, was a music venue known as The Family Dog. History of Colorado's Family Dog. The Family Dog first opened its doors in September...
Ziggi’s Coffee Marks Milestone of 50 Franchise-Owned Locations
Ziggi’s Coffee® reached a milestone with the opening of its second Fort Collins location; bringing the company’s total to 50 franchise-owned locations nationwide. Located at 1880 North College Ave., the new Ziggi’s is owned by local franchisee, Samantha Stuht, and features an indoor café and a convenient drive-thru lane.
Cameron Olver is Back in Town with a New Degree and a New Album
Local Fort Collins musician Cameron Olver may have temporarily departed from NOCO to complete his music degree at Berkeley University, but he’s back now and for good. Cameron has taken all that he’s learned over the last several years at school and packed it all nice and neat into his brand new self-recorded debut album called ‘Staying In’ that he’ll be releasing at Avogadro’s Number later in December. I recommend you ‘stay tuned’ to this local talent’s unique sound, but don’t take my word for it, take it from the man himself. Cameron recently sat down with New Scene to talk about the upcoming show and what all it takes to be successful at going solo.
A new storm will hit Colorado later this week
It will be a nice start to the new month with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the Denver metro area. Our next storm system will move into the state on Thursday.
Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado
A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
Gardens Director Named CEO of American Public Gardens Association
After nearly 15 years as the Gardens on Spring Creek Executive Director, Michelle Provaznik has been named the new CEO of the American Public Gardens Association (APGA). According to a spokesperson for the Gardens on Spring Creek, this is a well-deserved honor. APGA remains the leading professional organization in the...
Happenings in Wellington for October & November 2022
Welcome to Indian Summer in Northern Colorado! The time after the first freeze until true winter is a great time of year to enjoy being outdoors raking leaves or inside trying out a new soup recipe – maybe with a loaf of Beer Bread! Here are activities coming up for Wellington.
CSU Receives $3 Million Grant to Study One of Most Common, Costly Problems Facing Organic Dairy Industry
Bovine mastitis continues to be one of the most common and costly diseases in the dairy industry, particularly on the organic side where prevention and treatment options are limited. In an effort to support research in this area, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture has...
Plan to fill late Colorado House Minority Leader vacancy
(DENVER) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released a statement regarding the sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh McKean, and plans to fill his vacancy. Representative McKean died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him […]
10 free Halloween events this weekend in Denver metro area
Halloween weekend has arrived and if you are looking for something fun to do without breaking the bank, we have you covered.
