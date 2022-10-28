ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

northfortynews

Human Bean Northern Colorado Raises Almost $75, 000 in One-Day Coffee for a Cure Fundraiser for Local Cancer Fighters

Human Bean Northern Colorado hosted their 17th annual Coffee for a Cure Day on Friday, October 21. All 10 drive-thru locations donated 100 percent of sales to serve not only breast cancer but all cancer patients at local Banner and UCHealth facilities. In just one day, The Human Bean raised a total of $74,633.13. The total amount raised is being equally divided between local Banner and UCHealth facilities.
GREELEY, CO
OutThere Colorado

Yelp identifies the best dive bar in Colorado

Yelp, the popular online review hub, recently compiled a list of the top dive bars in the country by state. "We identified businesses in the dive bars category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of October 17, 2022," the list's description reads.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Cameron Olver is Back in Town with a New Degree and a New Album

Local Fort Collins musician Cameron Olver may have temporarily departed from NOCO to complete his music degree at Berkeley University, but he’s back now and for good. Cameron has taken all that he’s learned over the last several years at school and packed it all nice and neat into his brand new self-recorded debut album called ‘Staying In’ that he’ll be releasing at Avogadro’s Number later in December. I recommend you ‘stay tuned’ to this local talent’s unique sound, but don’t take my word for it, take it from the man himself. Cameron recently sat down with New Scene to talk about the upcoming show and what all it takes to be successful at going solo.
FORT COLLINS, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado

A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heartwarming thanks to some pretty awesome women in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault. Morgan...
WELD COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Plan to fill late Colorado House Minority Leader vacancy

(DENVER) — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has released a statement regarding the sudden passing of Colorado House Minority Leader, Hugh McKean, and plans to fill his vacancy. Representative McKean died suddenly Sunday morning at his home. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to Representative McKean’s family, loved ones, and the many who considered him […]
COLORADO STATE
