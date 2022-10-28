Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Little things added up to Science Hill win
What makes football a beautiful game is how the little things on such a big field make all the difference in the world. In our little corner of the planet, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett staged an epic Friday night battle that will be remembered mostly — and appropriately — for Jaysahn Swartz’s delicately arced pass and Tyler Moon’s dramatic body-contorting, falling-down reception in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining in a 34-32 decision that gave the Hilltoppers the Region 1-6A title.
Kingsport Times-News
Henry runs for 219 yards, 2 TDs in Titans' win over Texans
HOUSTON —Derrick Henry was feeling it Sunday, running all over the Houston Texans like he has so many times before. At one point he turned to his rookie quarterback with a simple but pointed message. “He was like: ‘They can’t stop me. They can’t stop me,’ ” said Malik...
Dennis Allen gives positive update on Saints first-round pick Trevor Penning
Through the first half of the 2022 NFL season, the New Orleans Saints have been wrestling with similar poor injury luck to last year. With several players having already missed multiple days of training camp and now regular season contests, it’s a gem to see good injury news. But that is what Saints head coach Dennis Allen had for New Orleans media Monday afternoon.
Comments / 0