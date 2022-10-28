Read full article on original website
Danville’s Market Monster Mash continues despite the rain
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Parks and Recreation is hosting their sixth annual Market Monster Mash indoors Monday night due to inclement weather. The Halloween event will take place inside the Community Market and is free for everyone. There will be face painting, trunk or treat, food trucks, bouncy houses,...
Pinpoint Weather: An Overcast Weekend
Clouds will dominate our sky until Monday night. Temperatures through Sunday morning will be in the 40s and then warm into the mid-50s to around 60 for the afternoon. Fog will persist from predawn to about 10 am. Rain will begin to move during the early hours of Monday with...
Danville is largest city in Virginia without a woman on council. Two candidates aim to change that.
If either Maureen Belko or Petrina Carter is elected in November, she will be the first woman on Danville’s City Council since 2010. Covington is the only other city in Virginia with an all-male city council. The other 36 independent cities in the state have at least one councilwoman.
Humble Hustle holds coat drive
Humble Hustle holds coat drive

Drop off coats at locations across Roanoke.
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
Nana Karen's Noodle House opens today in Danville
Nana Karen's Noodle House will be opening for business Monday, October 31st. Hours will be Monday - Friday from 11 am - 6 pm. 3. Order Online for PICK-UP and DELIVERY directly at NanaKarens.com -> Noodle House.
Two shot in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Two people arrived at local emergency rooms early Sunday morning after being shot. The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office says the 911 center received an early morning report of gunshots within the Java community, in or around the 500 block of Riceville Road. Deputies had previously responded to the area for a report of loud music.
Friday Night Blitz Week 10 - Franklin County at Lord Botetourt
Friday Night Blitz Week 10 - Franklin County at Lord Botetourt
RISE 540 gets Roanoke teens out of the house
RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15-year-olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences. RISE 540 is a free program out of the Kirk Family YMCA for 12 to 15-year-olds that wellness director Andrea Burney says gets kids out of the house and into new experiences.
One killed, two hurt in weekend crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in a weekend crash in Campbell County. The Virginia State Police reports the crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Saturday on Brookneal Highway, about a mile north of the intersection with Mollies Creek Road. Police say a 2016 Ford Fusion was...
VSP: One dead, two hurt after crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two people hurt in Campbell County over the weekend. On Saturday. Oct. 29 around 12:17 a.m., police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 501. Authorities said the crash happened when a...
Fire damages Lynchburg Townhome on Ashbourne Drive
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Lynchburg Fire Department says crews were called to reports of a structure fire at the Woodbine Village apartments on 1442 Ashbourne Drive, around 7:05 p.m. When they arrived, crews found smoke coming from the edges of the roof of the two-story wooden building. Firefighters say two...
St. Stephen's church holds first ever "Trunk or Treat" event
In an effort to keep kids safe this Halloween and bring the community together, St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Forest held its first "Trunk or Treat" event. St. Stephen’s church holds first ever “Trunk or Treat” …. In an effort to keep kids safe this Halloween and...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured two people. Authorities say they were called the 500 block of Riceville Road in the Java community in the early morning hours Sunday for reports of gunshots being heard. Deputies had previously responded...
20-year-old dead after crash in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left a 20-year-old dead in Halifax County on Oct. 25. Around 10:01 p.m., police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Elder Road. Police said the crash happened when a 1999 Ford Ranger was going east...
New mom pod at Wasena Park
Its a first on the Roanoke region’s greenway system – a dedicated, private space where new moms can nurse their babies. A local Girl Scout troop help make it happen. More from WFIR’s Emma Thomas:
Bubba’s Ice Cream in Danville to move to new location
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bubba’s Ice Cream is spending its last weekend at its current location. Bubba’s Ice Cream has been at 2626 North Main Street for over 60 years. It will soon move up the road to 2455 Franklin Turnpike for its 65th season. The new location...
One killed in Campbell County crash, two hospitalized
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Campbell County early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police. Police say they responded at 12:17 a.m. to Rt. 501, a mile north of Mollies Creek Rd. 32-year-old Marquee Swain of Nathalie was driving a Ford...
Reducing Crime in Danville, VA with Chief Scott Booth and Robert David – Source – ELGL
Bigger than black and blue. Two guests joined the Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL) podcast to talk about how the City of Danville, Virginia has worked to reduce violent crime. Scott Booth, Chief of Police, and Robert David, Youth and Gang Violence Coordinator, discussed the challenges Danville faced when they came to the City, engaging with the community, and the reforms and initiatives they implemented. They shared the City’s approach to community policing and Project Imagine, an intervention program for at-risk and gang affiliated youth.
First Week of EMS Academy Starts In Rockingham County, North Carolina
Rockingham County begins its first EMS Academy allowing trainees to be educated while being employed. Wentworth, NC (October 28, 2022) – Rockingham County Government is excited to announce the first week of their new EMS Academy has begun. Working in partnership with Rockingham Community College, trainees are given the chance to earn their basic Emergency Medical Technician certification while being paid as County employees.
