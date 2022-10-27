Read full article on original website
Gary Lynn Clifford
Gary Lynn Clifford, 71, passed away on Oct. 30, 2022 at Mid Coast Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Nov. 10, 1950. Gary upon graduation entered the military and after being honorably discharged he returned home to work for S.F. Prentice and Sons, and eventually became the owner of the company. Later in life he worked as a local lobsterman.
Wiscasset Woman Wins October Photo Contest
Readers selected Kate Bryant’s photo of her horse, Wade, as the winner of the October #LCNme365 photo contest. Bryant, of Wiscasset, captured the photo of the 25-year-old Quarter Horse in front of a tree in full fall colors using her iPhone. “I always try to take a picture in...
William J. ‘Bill’ Benner
William J. “Bill” Benner, 58, of Nobleboro, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Mid Coast Hospital on Oct. 15, 2022. Bill was born April 12, 1964 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Edward H. Benner and Marrianne G. (O’Daniels) Benner. He grew up in Jersey City, N.J. and attended local schools there. The family moved to Maine in 1985.
Rutherford Library Presents Lee Emmons Photography
The South Bristol Rutherford Library is excited to have Lee Emmons present his nature photography at the library on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Emmons is a photographer, nature writer, and a resident of Newcastle. He regularly shares his work with libraries and assisted living facilities in Lincoln County.
Sheriff, District Attorney Seeking Election Unopposed
In addition to electing candidates for U.S. Congress, the Maine House of Representatives, and the Maine Senate, Lincoln County voters will also cast their ballots for sheriff and district attorney. Both Sheriff Todd B. Brackett, D-Nobleboro, and District Attorney Natasha Irving, D-Waldoboro, are seeking reelection unopposed for four-year terms. Todd...
Early Bird Shopping Extravaganza Saturday, Nov. 5
It’s a wonderful time of year to get a jump start on holiday shopping with early bird specials at local businesses in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle and select businesses in Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 5. The annual shopping day will be a hybrid event this year....
Call to Artists for a Special Year-End Show
River Arts in Damariscotta announces a call to artists for a special year-end show that will fill every room of the gallery. All original fine art and fine craft including painting, drawing, printmaking, photography, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, fiber, multimedia, pastel, glass, wood, collage and more will be accepted for this holiday exhibition.
Bristol School Committee Presents Renovation Plans to Select Board
Members of the Bristol Consolidated School committee and administration updated the Bristol Select Board on its plans for a $6 million-plus renovation project on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The committee hopes to have a bid selected and present an article at the annual town meeting in March that includes a dollar...
LA Grad Returns to Damariscotta to Film Horror Feature
According to Damariscotta native Ryan Gaul, there are fewer differences between comedy and horror than one might think. The 1992 Lincoln Academy graduate and comedy actor known for his roles in “The Last O.G.” and “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” is currently testing this belief, as production on his horror film “McCurdy Point” is underway in Lincoln County.
KEEP WARM
As we mentioned in last week’s editorial, keeping Mainers warm is on the minds of all of the candidates for legislative office. It’s at the forefront of the minds behind The Community Energy Fund of Lincoln County. Launched in 2005 by community members wanting to help neighbors, the...
Somerville to Face New Ambulance Fees, New Valuation
Representatives of Delta Ambulance visited the Somerville Select Board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to provide information about new service fees. The nonprofit Delta Ambulance Service sent correspondence to Somerville on Oct. 7 informing the town that it would begin charging towns service fees. The letter cited staffing challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs, and changing relationships with other local ambulance services as factors in the change.
David Preston Lampton
David Preston Lampton, 78, died in home hospice care on Sept. 22, 2022, in Los Gatos, Calif. He was born on June 4, 1944, in Boston to Maurine (Aydelotte) and Preston W. Lampton. David was a longtime resident of Jefferson. He and his wife, Cecile, moved to California a year...
Saltwater Gallery Artists Included in ‘Art in ME’
Two artist members of the Saltwater Artists Gallery in New Harbor were juried into the Boothbay Region Artists Federation show “Art in ME.”. Kay Miller had two monoprints chosen, “Cradle of Civilization” and “Tangled Garden.” Betsy Palmer’s watercolor “Harbor Mates” was also exhibited. The reception was held at the Boothbay Region Artists Federation gallery on Friday, Oct. 8 and will be on display until Saturday, Nov. 13.
Nobleboro Nurse Reflects on Relief Trip to Ukraine
In March 2022, recently retired nurse Patty Alfieri received an unexpected call from a doctor she once worked with. He asked if she wanted to go to Ukraine. Russia had invaded the country on Feb. 24, and a humanitarian crisis was unfolding rapidly. Ukrainians fleeing the front lines were being resettled in temporary communities with limited resources. Many had ongoing health care needs and were struggling to recover from the shock and trauma of losing their homes to the violence of war. Medical professionals were in short supply.
Medomak football advances past Belfast
Medomak Valley football wrapped up their season with a 6-2 record, and the top seed in Class C North Crabtree Standings. The Panthers defeated eighth seed Belfast 51-0 on Sat., Oct. 29 in a quarter-final game at McMann Field in Bath. Hayden Staples and Chase Peaslee had two touchdowns each,...
