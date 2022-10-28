ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
KWQC

City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. “There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”
ROCK ISLAND, IL
98.1 KHAK

Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa

A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced that they've donated part of its Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America. All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island buying land near casino

Here’s a real estate deal for you: Buy 530 acres of land for $1. The City of Rock Island is on track to take that deal. A lot of the land could be considered wetlands or swamp at the moment, but about 30-35 acres near the Bally’s Casino is ready to use.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCAU 9 News

Heavy police presence in Iowa city

UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
DAVENPORT, IA
wvik.org

Harbor Freight Tools Opens in Moline

Spokesman Craig Hoffman says the company now has more than 1,300 stores nationwide, including 15 in Iowa and 40 in Illinois, and the newest in Moline. "So I think ours is about 15,300 square feet and that's going to be smaller than the competition in the so-called big box stores which I don't think I have to name - I think you know who we're talking about. We think that's a real competitive advantage."
MOLINE, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Railroad merger fight hits next level

Democrats in Iowa took their fight against the railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern to a new level Thursday. They kicked off the “Secure our Future” tour in LeClaire. They maintain there will be more safety hazards and noise pollution that would come from the...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Boat ramp closes for maintenance

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, has announced the public boat ramp at Lock and Dam 13 north of Fulton, Illinois, will be closed for maintenance starting Monday, Oct. 31. The closure is anticipated to last until Monday, Nov. 7. Boat ramps at Cattail Slough and Big...
FULTON, IL
espnquadcities.com

This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa

It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Wahl Clipper in Sterling cutting jobs

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Sterling says it was just informed of layoffs at Wahl Clipper. In an email, City Manager Scott Shumard says they understand it will impact less than 50 employees. Wahl has told the city that all affected employees were met with individually and provided...
STERLING, IL
WQAD

Local pharmacies struggle to stay open amid billing and staffing issues

MOLINE, Ill. — Local pharmacies big and small are struggling to keep their doors open. Within the Quad Cities, four Walgreens pharmacies are set to temporarily close:. Industry leaders say struggles with staffing and billing issues affect both big-name stores and small independently owned pharmacies. "That's what we're facing...
MOLINE, IL
Western Iowa Today

Eastern Iowa Man Dies After Exchanging Gunfire With Police

(Davenport, IA) — An Eastern Iowa man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the man as 24-year-old Kenneth Jamel Carrol. Davenport police say a car chase began after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday. They say the fleeing car then crashed, leading to a foot chase where Carrol exchanged gunfire with six officers from three divisions. He was shot and died at the scene. The shooting is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. All six officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Crews respond to dryer fire in commercial building Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to a dryer fire in a commercial building Thursday. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the 7000 Block of Brady Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. A caller said a commercial dryer was on fire inside a local manufacturing facility.
DAVENPORT, IA

