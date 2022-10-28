Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
KWQC
City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. “There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”
aledotimesrecord.com
Special report: How Galesburg restaurants fight through rising costs and lack of staff
GALESBURG — Energy bills have doubled, meat is hard to come by, rush hours have changed and many restaurant workers in Galesburg have left the business and never returned. These are some of the challenges that owners of restaurants and bars in the city say they are currently grappling with, =almost two years now since the pandemic began.
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced that they've donated part of its Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America. All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island buying land near casino
Here’s a real estate deal for you: Buy 530 acres of land for $1. The City of Rock Island is on track to take that deal. A lot of the land could be considered wetlands or swamp at the moment, but about 30-35 acres near the Bally’s Casino is ready to use.
Have Fun This Week With Events In Illinois And Iowa In The FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
wvik.org
Harbor Freight Tools Opens in Moline
Spokesman Craig Hoffman says the company now has more than 1,300 stores nationwide, including 15 in Iowa and 40 in Illinois, and the newest in Moline. "So I think ours is about 15,300 square feet and that's going to be smaller than the competition in the so-called big box stores which I don't think I have to name - I think you know who we're talking about. We think that's a real competitive advantage."
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ourquadcities.com
Railroad merger fight hits next level
Democrats in Iowa took their fight against the railroad merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern to a new level Thursday. They kicked off the “Secure our Future” tour in LeClaire. They maintain there will be more safety hazards and noise pollution that would come from the...
ourquadcities.com
Boat ramp closes for maintenance
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, has announced the public boat ramp at Lock and Dam 13 north of Fulton, Illinois, will be closed for maintenance starting Monday, Oct. 31. The closure is anticipated to last until Monday, Nov. 7. Boat ramps at Cattail Slough and Big...
espnquadcities.com
This Is When You Can Legally Turn Left On Red In Iowa
It can be super annoying to feel like you're waiting forever to turn left while you're at a red light. But there's one instance where you can turn left on red. I've complained more in recent days about driving in Davenport than I did all summer. The road construction never ceases. I'm up earlier now going to the gym and because of my stupid integrity I don't run any of the timed lights that I catch.
KWQC
Wahl Clipper in Sterling cutting jobs
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Sterling says it was just informed of layoffs at Wahl Clipper. In an email, City Manager Scott Shumard says they understand it will impact less than 50 employees. Wahl has told the city that all affected employees were met with individually and provided...
KWQC
Large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday. Details are limited, but a TV6 crew said Davenport police and the Iowa State Patrol are on scene. The crew also said they see a crashed vehicle. This is a...
Local pharmacies struggle to stay open amid billing and staffing issues
MOLINE, Ill. — Local pharmacies big and small are struggling to keep their doors open. Within the Quad Cities, four Walgreens pharmacies are set to temporarily close:. Industry leaders say struggles with staffing and billing issues affect both big-name stores and small independently owned pharmacies. "That's what we're facing...
Reasons to be encouraged, reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's win over Northwestern
Iowa got back to its winning ways on Saturday as the Hawkeyes took down Northwestern, 33-13, inside Kinnick Stadium to get back to 4-4 on the season. Here are reasons to be encouraged and reasons to be discouraged after the Hawkeyes' victory over the Wildcats. You can get an annual...
Iowa Native Achieves Childhood Dream of Touring With Shania Twain
Shania Twain, one of the biggest names in music, will have an Iowa native join her on her 2023 tour. Shueyville, Iowa native Hailey Whitters will be the opening act on part of Shania Twain's tour. On Friday, October 28th Shania Twain dropped a major announcement. Not only is she...
Eastern Iowa Man Dies After Exchanging Gunfire With Police
(Davenport, IA) — An Eastern Iowa man is dead after exchanging gunfire with police. The Iowa Department of Public Safety identified the man as 24-year-old Kenneth Jamel Carrol. Davenport police say a car chase began after an attempted traffic stop early Sunday. They say the fleeing car then crashed, leading to a foot chase where Carrol exchanged gunfire with six officers from three divisions. He was shot and died at the scene. The shooting is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. All six officers have been placed on Critical Incident Leave.
KWQC
Crews respond to dryer fire in commercial building Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to a dryer fire in a commercial building Thursday. The Davenport Fire Department responded around 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the 7000 Block of Brady Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. A caller said a commercial dryer was on fire inside a local manufacturing facility.
Comments / 0