Spokesman Craig Hoffman says the company now has more than 1,300 stores nationwide, including 15 in Iowa and 40 in Illinois, and the newest in Moline. "So I think ours is about 15,300 square feet and that's going to be smaller than the competition in the so-called big box stores which I don't think I have to name - I think you know who we're talking about. We think that's a real competitive advantage."

MOLINE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO