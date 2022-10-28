ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickton, TX

Chamber Connection for 10/27 by Butch Burney

Despite some gusty winds and a little bit of a warm day, the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, was fantastic!. Thanks to our 167 cook sites, our adult volunteers and student volunteers, about 7,500 people were able to enjoy beef and chicken stew, with crackers and cheese, while also shopping the vendor market while kids played Gellyball and jumped in the bounce houses provided by Jerry’s Jump Zone.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
In My Closet Serves Women of Hopkins County

In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/24

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we want to be there to help celebrate one of life’s special milestones: the birth of your baby. We created our Birthing Center with your family in mind. Our friendly and experienced physicians, midwife, and nurses are ready to provide the care you need before your delivery, during your stay and after your baby is born.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
6 Different Lots & Land Tracts Looking for Their Forever Home

On Dolly Road, in established subdivision, is where you’ll find this 2.4 acre! Great location to build your dream home on this quiet road with one inlet! Spacious lot with a water view and access. It’s just a few miles from Interstate 30 for easy commuting and an easy drive to downtown Sulphur Springs. Don’t miss out, there aren’t many lots available in Sulphur Springs ISD. $58,000.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Theresa Pennington

Graveside service for Theresa Howk Pennington, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Pennington passed away on October 18, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances -Sulphur Springs.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
SSHS Choir Advances 16 to Pre-Area

On October 15, 16 SSHS Choir students made the Region IV All Region choir and advanced to Pre-Area. Many of our advancing students were first time region qualifiers for the TMEA All State process. They gave up many hours after school and on Saturdays for rehearsal. Their hard work and dedication really paid off!
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Overseeding 101 by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino

“Overseeding” is the term generally used to refer to broadcast-seeding winter annual forage crops on summer pastures, with or without disking or other tillage. “Sod-seeding” usually refers to planting annual crops into a pasture using a drill. Either or both of these operations may be used to establish winter annuals in warm-season pastures. For convenience, in this publication the term “overseeding” will be used to refer to both of these planting methods.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
PJC announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni

Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
PARIS, TX
NETBIO moves 3,300 cattle during October sale

The Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization (NETBIO) held its October cattle sale at the Sulphur Springs Livestock auction market last Friday, selling 3,391 head of pre-conditioned calves and yearlings. David Fowler, Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission co-owner and NETBIO board member, said, “It was a very good sale. The market was...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Matt Matlock

Funeral service for Matt Matlock, age 54, of Saltillo, Texas, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Danny Christenberry officiating and with Mike Umbaugh, Beau Orren, Daniel Elliot, Patrick Nichols, Rusty Garmin, and Brent Heflen serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour before the service, at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Mr. Matlock passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence.
SALTILLO, TX
Obituary for Patsy Ruth Allen

A graveside service for Patsy Ruth Allen, age 104, of Winnsboro, Texas, will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at Harmony Cemetery in Yantis, Texas. Mrs. Allen passed away in her home on Friday, October 14, 2022. Patsy was born on January 18, 1918 in Pickton,...
WINNSBORO, TX
Obituary for Peggy Jean Simpson Tully

Memorial service for Peggy Jean Simpson Tully, age 84 of Sulphur Springs, TX will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:00 am at League St Church of Christ with Jerry Savage officiating. There will be no formal visitation. Peggy passed away on October 7, 2022, at her residence after a two-year battle with cancer.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Margie Sewell Morrison

Funeral service for Margie Sewell Morrison, age 86, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ed Lantz and Bro. David Larkin officiating. Interment will follow at Sulphur Springs City Cemetery with Michael Morrison, Grant Morrison, Blake Morrison, Brady Atwood, Charles David Sewell, and Jamie Sonnen serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Messenger Class of First United Methodist Church, Bill Morrison, Don Morrison, Ronny Young, Steve Young, and Alan Dement. Visitation will be held at 12:00 p.m., prior to service time. Margie passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at Plano Regional Hospital. She was born on November 12, 1935, in Sulphur Springs, TX, the daughter of Miller D. Sewell and Hazel Robertson Sewell. She married Bobby Lee Morrison on September 3, 1954, in Garland, TX. She worked as an executive assistant for Texas Instrument for 29 years. In her spare time, she loved cooking, baking, gardening, reading, and spending time with her family.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Camping is more than a tent at Cooper Lake State Park

Have you ever been camping? If not, how would you like to get started? Do you know your camping comfort level? Cooper Lake State Park is a perfect place to explore camping since the park has such a wide variety of overnight opportunities! The park contains two unique units perched on the banks of Cooper Lake. The South Sulphur Unit, which is the largest of the two, is located on the south side of the lake, and the Doctors Creek Unit on the north side. Both parks have a wide variety of camping site types available. Just like Goldilocks, you can find something that’s “just right”! From people who wish to stay in their own motorhomes or travel trailers, to those wishing to camp in a tent by the lake, and even to those who don’t own any camping gear at all, Cooper Lake State Park has something “just right” for the night enjoying the great outdoors!
COOPER, TX
