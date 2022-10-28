ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Awesome Blazer Could Be in Your Garage

By Johnny Puckett
 4 days ago
Start your vintage SUV collection with this restored 1972 Chevy Blazer.

The K5 Blazer was Chevrolet's answer to the Ford Bronco. It was quite successful, too, and the boxy K5 Blazer is one of the most beloved classic 4x4s of all time. This example, being sold at Maple Brother Dallas Auction, is quite the find and you should add it to your vintage SUV collection.

The first generation of K5 Blazers shared their styling with the beloved "Action Line" pickups of 1967-1972. Unlike later Blazers, these first-generation K5 Blazers were all full convertibles. Partway into the second generation, the Blazer would switch to a "half-cab" design with a removable cap over the rear seats. it was certainly safer and more watertight, but a whole lot less fun.

Powered by a 350 cubic inch V8 engine engine, which is backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission, this 1972 Chevy Blazer was the subject of a frame-off restoration. During the restoration, it also received some upgrades like an Edelbrock intake and carb, HEI distributor, and aftermarket stereo and speakers. It gets stopping power from front disc brakes. Finished in a Medium Olive Green base coat, with clear coat PPG paint, see more of this 1972 Chevy Blazer here.

Maple Brothers Auctions invites you to register to bid and consign your vehicle(s) for our Dallas auction, being held November, 18th-19th in Dallas Market Hall. Over 400 vehicles ranging from sports and muscle car, customs, hot rods, pickup and more are expected to cross the auction block. Many will be sold at NO RESERVE. To get more information visit https://www.maplebrothersauction.com

