Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Related
WXII 12
Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music icon Shania Twain is coming to North Carolina. Watch more headlines above. Twain will be in Charlotte next summer for her world tour for her upcoming album, "Queen of Me." PNC Music Pavilion will host the star on Wednesday, June 28. Tickets go on...
‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
NC news anchor once starred in ‘kitschy little horror film’
More than 30 years ago, he starred in a horror movie with something of a cult following.
Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
scoopcharlotte.com
The Charlotte Symphony Brings ABBA to Town
What’s the best Girls Night Out in Charlotte this November?. An ABBA Tribute concert of course. I know I can’t. The Charlotte Symphony is bringing the world’s top ABBA tribute band to the QC to perform with the CSO for two nights in November, and we cannot wait to grab our favorite Dancing Queens and join the fun.
2 injured in slick conditions on I-485 near Wilkinson Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two victims were transported to the hospital following an accident involving multiple vehicles on I-485 during a rainy Sunday morning, officials confirmed. Medic said the two victims were transported to an area medical center in Pineville to be treated for minor injuries following the incident, which involved three vehicles […]
Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery to close after 38 years in Dilworth
CHARLOTTE — Campbell’s Greenhouses & Nursery will shutter its longtime operation in the upcoming weeks — though it’s working to secure a new home. A moving sale kicks off tomorrow and runs through Nov. 5. The nursery has been a fixture at 209 McDonald Ave., on the edge of Dilworth and South End, for 38 years.
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
UNC opens basketball season against Johnson C. Smith
Photos from the Tar Heels’ exhibition game against the Golden Bulls, Friday night, Oct. 28, 2022.
lincolntimesnews.com
A journey through living history at Hart Square
VALE – There’s a jewel that is still relatively unknown hidden away in Vale. It’s a local treasure for those who know about it. Hart Square is believed to be the largest collection of historical log structures in the nation. Every year, at the end of October, the village opens to the public. All the structures are open, staffed with living history experts and artisans sharing what life may have been like in North Carolina in the 19th century.
country1037fm.com
You Can Get A Sandwich For Pocket Change At Showmars On November 1st
Have you ever heard your parents or grandparents talk about how everything used to cost a nickel? Well, it’s not quite that cheap but, for one day only, Showmars is rolling back the price on one of their signature menu items so much that even Pawpaw will be impressed.
M/I Homes begins work on 279-unit townhome project in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — M/I Homes Inc. has started on yet another residential project in Charlotte. The homebuilder on Wednesday announced it had broken ground on Aberdeen, a 279-unit townhome project at 3321 Ridge Road in north Charlotte. Prices for the townhomes will be in the $300,000s. The model home for...
'It's looking pretty good' | 100-year-old willow oak tree saved, another torn down as construction begins in Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Krysten Reilly and her husband founded NoDa Tree Save to try and save some of Charlotte's characteristic tree canopies but also understand the city's growth. "I don't think anybody's surprised it's happening," Reilly said. "This neighborhood is growing and a lot of people want to live...
NC State finalizing deal to open 2024 football season in Charlotte against SEC team
The Triangle doesn’t have the greatest record against SEC teams in neutral-site openers. Could this potential 2024 opener for the Pack in Charlotte be different?
Statesville Record & Landmark
Live music, arts and crafts and more: 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday
The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Man at the center of Loomis Fargo heist 25 years ago now a ‘normal guy’ living in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This month marked 25 years since one of the biggest armored car heists in U.S. history. It all went down in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the man at the center of that heist, David Scott Ghantt, now lives in Jacksonville. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Charlotte
Biltmore_Estate_14.jpg: Doug Coldwellderivative work: Entheta, CC BY-SA 3.0. Charlotte is home to many exciting things, like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and ghosts. Wait… For what? Yes, this hoping town is hoping for things besides people! At least according to some of the lore floating around certain buildings. What’s the scoop on these stories? While most ghost stories are hard to prove, these are entertaining.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only
Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
WBTV
New roller skating rink opening in Camp North End, and another hopes to open in Charlotte shortly after
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Roller skating has surged in popularity, and several Black-owned businesses are behind the movement here in Charlotte. Driving the news: Dream Culture is a temporary roller skating rink opening in Camp North End’s Ford Building (400 Camp Rd.) on Saturday, Nov. 5. It’s Black-owned and...
qcnews.com
TikTok video shows biker yelling racial slur at another driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police in Gastonia say they’re aware of a video making the rounds on social media showing a biker yelling a racial slur at another driver. The video has garnered over two million views on TikTok. Gastonia’s police spokesperson confirmed to Queen City...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0