Charlotte, NC

WXII 12

Shania Twain coming to North Carolina in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Country music icon Shania Twain is coming to North Carolina. Watch more headlines above. Twain will be in Charlotte next summer for her world tour for her upcoming album, "Queen of Me." PNC Music Pavilion will host the star on Wednesday, June 28. Tickets go on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

‘Our 2 Moms’ spotlights couple living in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — When Whitney Gilbert and Shadese (DeeDee) Griffith began dating more than a year ago, neither could have expected that they and their family would find themselves on reality television. “So we all wore Pride shirts and then all of our kids were in a line behind...
STATESVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Close twin sisters ponder changes to their relationship

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kelly and Meghan Fillnow must be among the closest identical-twin sisters in the Carolinas, and quite possibly in the U.S., and maybe even on the entire planet. That’s just a hunch, but probably a good one. They have lived together in the Charlotte area for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
scoopcharlotte.com

The Charlotte Symphony Brings ABBA to Town

What’s the best Girls Night Out in Charlotte this November?. An ABBA Tribute concert of course. I know I can’t. The Charlotte Symphony is bringing the world’s top ABBA tribute band to the QC to perform with the CSO for two nights in November, and we cannot wait to grab our favorite Dancing Queens and join the fun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

2 injured in slick conditions on I-485 near Wilkinson Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two victims were transported to the hospital following an accident involving multiple vehicles on I-485 during a rainy Sunday morning, officials confirmed. Medic said the two victims were transported to an area medical center in Pineville to be treated for minor injuries following the incident, which involved three vehicles […]
PINEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

10 Charlotte Wedding Venues For All Types of ” To-Be-Weds”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wedding season is here! Charlotte offers several venues for couples looking to get hitched. The diversity of the venues allows the city to tailor each wedding, making it extra special for couples getting hitched. If you’re in the wedding planning process or simply just daydreaming of the perfect Charlotte wedding check out these venues the Queen City has to offer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

A journey through living history at Hart Square

VALE – There’s a jewel that is still relatively unknown hidden away in Vale. It’s a local treasure for those who know about it. Hart Square is believed to be the largest collection of historical log structures in the nation. Every year, at the end of October, the village opens to the public. All the structures are open, staffed with living history experts and artisans sharing what life may have been like in North Carolina in the 19th century.
VALE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Live music, arts and crafts and more: 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest set for Saturday

The Flow Automotive 19th annual Statesville Pumpkin Fest will be held in Downtown Statesville on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The streets will be bustling with people and downtown will be filled with live music, arts and crafts, great food, shopping, children’s activities, and much more. Stay after the festival for the DENSO After Party featuring On the Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Charlotte

Biltmore_Estate_14.jpg: Doug Coldwellderivative work: Entheta, CC BY-SA 3.0. Charlotte is home to many exciting things, like the NASCAR Hall of Fame and ghosts. Wait… For what? Yes, this hoping town is hoping for things besides people! At least according to some of the lore floating around certain buildings. What’s the scoop on these stories? While most ghost stories are hard to prove, these are entertaining.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Get Showmars’ World Famous Fish Sandwich for 40¢ one day only

Showmars is celebrating its 40th birthday with a one-day deal. On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., get a World Famous Fish Sandwich for just 40¢. We have a big day-by-day list of food, drink and restaurant deals in the Charlotte area, so if you’re feeling hungry, check it out! We update it every day.
CHARLOTTE, NC
