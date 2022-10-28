Read full article on original website
Voodoo Doughnuts plans a fourth Colorado location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Mother, child found dead after Lakewood apartment fire
At least two people have died and 10 others were injured after a fire broke out at the Tiffany Square Apartments in Lakewood.
99-Year-Old Hispanic Woman Inspires New Construction in Longmont
KCI Krische Construction will break ground on November 1 on Casa Lou Cardenas, a mixed-use building at 9th and Main Street in Longmont. While the building will include 3,654 square feet of divisible, available retail space, and six well-appointed apartments, the building’s name, Casa Lou Cardenas, embodies its soul of diversity, community, and legacy.
Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck in Colorado, documents show
FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in a parking lot early Friday morning.
How Did Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland Get Its Name?
The annual "Sculpture In the Park" show at Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. How did it all begin?. There are nearly 175 sculptures that grace Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado. If you were to try and estimate how many hours or artistry have been put into those works, it would probably reach into the millions.
Police reports show suspects in deadly Boulder County carjacking attempt had eluded officers
The suspects in an attempted carjacking early Sunday, resulting in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman, had been consuming drugs, selling fentanyl and had escaped from a pursuit with a deputy 15 minutes earlier, according to the affidavit in the case obtained by the Denver Gazette's news partner 9News.
Fishing Line Cleanup At Lake Estes A Great Success!
On Sat., October 15, the second annual fishing line and tackle cleanup, sponsored by the Wandering Wildlife Society of the Estes Valley Watershed Coalition, was held at Lake Estes. Twenty-two volunteers combed the lake’s shoreline retrieving fishing line and trash, and, due to the lowered level of the lake, they were also able to walk out into the lakebed and clean the areas near the shore.
2 separate late-night Denver stabbings occur within 1 mile of each other
Denver Police were called to two separate scenes just before midnight on Saturday that occurred within a mile of each other just north of the Cherry Creek Reservoir.
Woman shot, killed in Aurora shopping center parking lot
Aurora Police arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old woman in a parking lot early Friday morning. Police responded to the shooting in a back parking lot behind 6360 South Parker Road at 2:25 a.m. Friday. That's the Arapahoe Crossings shopping center off Parker Road and Arapahoe Road near the Regis High School campus.
Woman shot, killed in possible carjacking attempt
A woman was shot and killed in a vehicle when she and her mother came upon another vehicle with three people after midnight Sunday, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said.
Woman shot, killed by attempted carjackers in Boulder County, police said
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The suspects in an attempted carjacking early Sunday, resulting in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old woman, had been consuming drugs and selling fentanyl and had escaped from a pursuit with a deputy 15 minutes earlier, according to the affidavit in the case. The Boulder...
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
Kelly Sears made a movie about sonic warfare between developers and Denver residents after suffering through the Northside’s construction boom
Since moving to Denver in 2014, Kelly Sears has learned to identify the sounds of the various stages of development on the Northside as noises rip through her Highland home. She’s heard the crashes of houses being demolished, jackhammers pulverizing concrete, and the hammering of new buildings rising. She’s...
$1.6 Million Fort Collins Home Has Been Called Functional Art
Take A Peek Inside Tom Cruise’s Colorado Mansion Up For Sale. This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller. The garage on this property makes me super jealous. Check out this amazing Loveland home on Boyd Lake.
Colorado snow: How much snow fell in your city Oct. 27?
A fresh blanket of fall snow fell across parts of Colorado on Thursday morning, causing some major travel problems in the mountains.
2 killed in shooting Sunday morning
DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said. Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim. A second victim was located a short time later...
Early Sunday shooting leaves 2 dead in Denver, investigators searching for suspects
Police in the Mile High City responded to reports of a shooting early Sunday morning that left two people dead, and investigators searching for those responsible.
A new storm will hit Colorado later this week
It will be a nice start to the new month with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the Denver metro area. Our next storm system will move into the state on Thursday.
DPS considers closing 10 schools; JeffCo considers closing 16
A slew of metro area elementary and middle schools are facing closure as districts grapple what leaders say is crippling low enrollment at some facilities, although the proposals have seen pushback from community members who say there are better solutions and districts need to provide more transparency. The school boards...
3 dead at apartment complex in northeast Denver
DENVER (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after three men died inside an apartment complex in northeast Denver Sunday afternoon, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department responded to the apartment complex around 5:30 p.m. at the Station A Apartments located near the intersection with 45th Avenue in the Gateway/Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.
