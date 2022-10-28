Read full article on original website
SFGate
AP: China fishing fleet defied U.S in standoff on high seas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This summer, as China fired missiles into the sea off Taiwan to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island, a much different kind of geopolitical standoff was taking shape in another corner of the Pacific Ocean.
New leftist Brazilian president, Lula, likely to keep orthodox economics, but shift to US foreign policy foes
Following Lula da Silva’s election victory over President Bolsonaro, analysts expect a moderate approach in the economic realm, but shifts to a more left-wing foreign policy.
