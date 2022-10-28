Read full article on original website
What Time Are Lubbock Homes Handing Out Candy This Halloween?
If you are planning to hand out candy or are taking your kids around to trick-or-treat, it is important to know what is the best time to do so. Many parents prefer to take their kids out before the sun sets, but some prefer to trick-or-treat at night when it is extra spooky and the jack-o-lanterns truly glow. The only problem is that you might be too early or too late depending on when people prefer to hand out their candy.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 55 People Were Arrested During the Week (October 24-30)
Today is the most enchanting day of the year, Halloween. Everyone is dressed up in costumes or if you are boring like me then you will just go as is into the world with insane bedhead and call it a day. Aside from being Halloween it is also Mugshot Monday which means that many of the people featured in our lineup will not be celebrating the holiday. Maybe they will be out in time to put up their ofrendas for Dia de los Muertos.
Lubbock Kids Caught Ding Dong Ditching, Egged House 30 Minutes Later
Ding-dong-ditching seems like an innocent enough activity to young kids, until it’s not. A Lubbock homeowner recently posted to Nextdoor.com to share their experience with a group of kids ding-dong-ditching their home. After catching the kids doing this and scolding them for doing so, the kids returned to the house around 30 minutes later and egged it.
Veteran’s Day parade
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The local non-profit Los Hermanos Familia is hosting a Veteran’s Day parade to honor those who have served. This year’s theme is “You are not alone.”. The non-profit reports that veterans are at a higher risk of suicide than those who haven’t served....
Chimy’s Lubbock Is Going All Out For Their 20 Year Anniversary
In Lubbock easily one of the most famous bars is Chimy's. Did you know they are celebrating a big year this year?. For those of you who don't know, Chim'ys was born in Lubbock, Texas in February 2002. Now they have other locations in college towns but this one is the original. In 2006 it then went to Fort Worth on West 7th then in 2012 to San Marcos, after that their next stop was College Station in 2014. During the pandemic, they change some stuff and now even offer to go margaritas.
Friends, family gather to remember Madrid family, killed in fire near 124th & Oxford
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Friends and family held a candlelight vigil on Saturday night, in front of the home where their loved ones were killed earlier this week. Lubbock police responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday around 1 a.m. near Oxford Avenue and 124th Street. When officers arrived, the house was in flames and they were unable to get inside.
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
Treat Yourself Today In Lubbock- Halloween Deals & Freebies!
Who says that children get to have all the Halloween food fun? There's tons of great freebies and deals for the tastiest of treats available in Lubbock today. Here's a few that I was able to round up. I did my best to verify these were all good, but some of these items may be "participating locations only". If you want to be absolutely sure of a deal, you may want to call ahead first. Of course, there's also tomorrow- when all that Halloween candy goes on sale. Really, that should be its own holiday.
Malina is our KLBK Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Malina as their Pet of the Day for Monday October 31. Reach out to LAS to adopt Malina at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Malina!
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons coming to Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will be performing at The Buddy Holly Hall on January 27, 2023, at 7 p.m. The original Jersey boy himself, Frankie Valli is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons, as well as his solo success, has spawned countless hit singles.
‘It’s terrifying:’ Lubbock boy battling RSV as cases rise higher, faster than normal this year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s Hospital is reporting more Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases than usual this year and they’re coming earlier than normal. The rise follows a national trend, with several hospitals across the country needing more beds. Many are calling the situation a ‘tripledemic,’ as...
LCU’s Kappa Phi Kappa hosting Halloween fundraiser for friend with cancer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Monday, the Lubbock Christian University social group Kappa Phi Kappa will host a Halloween carnival as a fundraiser for their friend and sister Ashleigh Reedy, who has been diagnosed with metastatic melanoma. Her friends say they know Reedy as the girl with the big heart,...
Bubba’s 33 restaurant is hosting fun events for the community
LUBBOCK, Texas—Bubba’s 33 Restaurant has a series of events for the community. You can enjoy the Texas Tech Games on Saturdays, and enjoy a free meal this upcoming Veteran’s Day.
Have You Seen This Spooky Car Driving Around Lubbock?
We see a lot of crazy cars here in Lubbock, Texas Tech ones, weird color ones, ones with crazy things written on it but this is a new one for me. I have never seen or heard anyone talk about it. So I was driving home from work the other...
Audio: 8 Shocking Local Horror Stories That Will Make Your Skin Crawl
The RockShow celebrated the season on-air this morning with "Chrissy and Wes' Halloween Spooktacular!", which included some super scary stories submitted by our listeners in a voicemail. If you're in the mood to give yourself the creeps, you'll definitely want to listen to these. We want to thank all of...
One Of Lubbock’s Free Christmas Attractions Closes
Last year I told y'all about the amazing Santa's Castle and what they do for the community. This week we got some really sad news about them. This was something a lot of people looked forward to every year. It was started by a family here in Lubbock that wanted to put on a free event for the entire community every weekend in December.
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Doba
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Doba, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a four-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months. Doba is easygoing and loves to follow his person around. He is also very bubbly and entertaining. Doba is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.
Otto’s Granary is a unique shopping experience for everyone
LUBBOCK, Texas— Otto’s Granary has always been a staple of the Lubbock, TX community. However, we love to extend our charm to the rest of the country, shipping our branded products all over the nation. The sweet aroma of chocolate and coffee fills every corner of our shop, but you can experience the same delicious joy in your own home. Christmas lovers, Halloween decorators and geeks of all genres find our store and online selection as a collector’s paradise. Otto’s is located at 4119 Marsha Sharp Freeway or you can visit their website at ottosgranary.com.
Are Lubbock Drivers Getting Scammed? Group Raising Money Sounds Oddly Familiar
Are Lubbock drivers being scammed? I'd say it is very possible. On Thursday a group appeared at the intersection of 82nd and Quaker, holding signs about a child named Luca battling a brain tumor and asking for money. But this isn't the first time I've seen this type of fundraiser before.
