Waldoboro, ME

mainepublic.org

Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Somerville to Face New Ambulance Fees, New Valuation

Representatives of Delta Ambulance visited the Somerville Select Board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to provide information about new service fees. The nonprofit Delta Ambulance Service sent correspondence to Somerville on Oct. 7 informing the town that it would begin charging towns service fees. The letter cited staffing challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs, and changing relationships with other local ambulance services as factors in the change.
SOMERVILLE, ME
lcnme.com

Wiscasset Woman Wins October Photo Contest

Readers selected Kate Bryant’s photo of her horse, Wade, as the winner of the October #LCNme365 photo contest. Bryant, of Wiscasset, captured the photo of the 25-year-old Quarter Horse in front of a tree in full fall colors using her iPhone. “I always try to take a picture in...
WISCASSET, ME
lcnme.com

Bristol School Committee Presents Renovation Plans to Select Board

Members of the Bristol Consolidated School committee and administration updated the Bristol Select Board on its plans for a $6 million-plus renovation project on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The committee hopes to have a bid selected and present an article at the annual town meeting in March that includes a dollar...
BRISTOL, ME
lcnme.com

Early Bird Shopping Extravaganza Saturday, Nov. 5

It’s a wonderful time of year to get a jump start on holiday shopping with early bird specials at local businesses in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle and select businesses in Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 5. The annual shopping day will be a hybrid event this year....
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
lcnme.com

Sheriff, District Attorney Seeking Election Unopposed

In addition to electing candidates for U.S. Congress, the Maine House of Representatives, and the Maine Senate, Lincoln County voters will also cast their ballots for sheriff and district attorney. Both Sheriff Todd B. Brackett, D-Nobleboro, and District Attorney Natasha Irving, D-Waldoboro, are seeking reelection unopposed for four-year terms. Todd...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
lcnme.com

William J. ‘Bill’ Benner

William J. “Bill” Benner, 58, of Nobleboro, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Mid Coast Hospital on Oct. 15, 2022. Bill was born April 12, 1964 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Edward H. Benner and Marrianne G. (O’Daniels) Benner. He grew up in Jersey City, N.J. and attended local schools there. The family moved to Maine in 1985.
NOBLEBORO, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Woolwich, state to talk Station 46 Bridge, traffic signal Nov. 15

Maine Department of Transportation officials will return to Woolwich to update residents on the Station 46 Bridge Replacement Project and a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the gymnasium of Woolwich Central School, 137 Nequasset Road. “The select...
WOOLWICH, ME
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine

This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
BAR HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Crash closes road in Harpswell

HARPSWELL, Maine — A serious motor vehicle crash occurred in Harpswell on Monday morning. A news release from Cumberland County Regional Communications said Mountain Road is currently closed to traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, according to the release. This is a developing story and will...
HARPSWELL, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Program to help older Mainers with home improvements

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
MAINE STATE

