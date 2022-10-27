Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
Another Maine School District Has Requests to Remove Books From School Library
Regional School Unit 73 (RSU 73), which serves 1450 students in the towns of Jay, Livermore, and Livermore Falls, has had an appeal filed to remove two books from the school library at Spruce Mountain High School in Jay.
WMTW
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
lcnme.com
Somerville to Face New Ambulance Fees, New Valuation
Representatives of Delta Ambulance visited the Somerville Select Board at its regular meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 19, to provide information about new service fees. The nonprofit Delta Ambulance Service sent correspondence to Somerville on Oct. 7 informing the town that it would begin charging towns service fees. The letter cited staffing challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic, increased costs, and changing relationships with other local ambulance services as factors in the change.
lcnme.com
Wiscasset Woman Wins October Photo Contest
Readers selected Kate Bryant’s photo of her horse, Wade, as the winner of the October #LCNme365 photo contest. Bryant, of Wiscasset, captured the photo of the 25-year-old Quarter Horse in front of a tree in full fall colors using her iPhone. “I always try to take a picture in...
lcnme.com
Bristol School Committee Presents Renovation Plans to Select Board
Members of the Bristol Consolidated School committee and administration updated the Bristol Select Board on its plans for a $6 million-plus renovation project on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The committee hopes to have a bid selected and present an article at the annual town meeting in March that includes a dollar...
lcnme.com
Early Bird Shopping Extravaganza Saturday, Nov. 5
It’s a wonderful time of year to get a jump start on holiday shopping with early bird specials at local businesses in the Twin Villages of Damariscotta and Newcastle and select businesses in Bristol on Saturday, Nov. 5. The annual shopping day will be a hybrid event this year....
I Don’t Fully Agree With This Maine Town Being Listed as a ‘Hippie Hideout’
Oh God, she’s sharing her opinion again. Yes, well, you clicked it so you must be somewhat interested!!. So, let’s get into this. I recently stumbled upon an article about the ‘Hippie Hideouts’ in America, which is just essentially a place filled with wook-like, hippie folk.
lcnme.com
Sheriff, District Attorney Seeking Election Unopposed
In addition to electing candidates for U.S. Congress, the Maine House of Representatives, and the Maine Senate, Lincoln County voters will also cast their ballots for sheriff and district attorney. Both Sheriff Todd B. Brackett, D-Nobleboro, and District Attorney Natasha Irving, D-Waldoboro, are seeking reelection unopposed for four-year terms. Todd...
lcnme.com
William J. ‘Bill’ Benner
William J. “Bill” Benner, 58, of Nobleboro, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at Mid Coast Hospital on Oct. 15, 2022. Bill was born April 12, 1964 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Edward H. Benner and Marrianne G. (O’Daniels) Benner. He grew up in Jersey City, N.J. and attended local schools there. The family moved to Maine in 1985.
Commercial building owners are about to get a new tool to fight climate change in Maine
Once the regulatory framework is in place, municipalities will need to opt into the program by passing a municipal ordinance authorizing participation. Some cities such as Portland and South Portland are already signaling interest. Photo by Emma Sampson. Maine is finalizing rules for a program that will soon let commercial...
WMTW
Investigation finds Maine restaurant owners improperly calculated overtime, misused tips
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine — The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $51,217 in restored tips and back wages and an equal amount in liquidated damages from the operator of three Cumberland County restaurants that denied workers their overtime wages or kept portions of their earned tips illegally. Investigators with...
WGME
Maine farmer lost 8,000 pounds of carrots because of worker shortage
BOWDOINHAM (BDN) -- Last year, a combination of weather conditions and lack of sufficient workers forced a southern Maine small farmer to leave close to 8,000 pounds of carrots — about a quarter of the entire crop — in the ground. While things are better this season, Nate...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Woolwich, state to talk Station 46 Bridge, traffic signal Nov. 15
Maine Department of Transportation officials will return to Woolwich to update residents on the Station 46 Bridge Replacement Project and a traffic signal at the Route 1/Nequasset Road intersection. The meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the gymnasium of Woolwich Central School, 137 Nequasset Road. “The select...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine
This popular downtown Bar Harbor gourmet store has a new outpost in Bar Harbor where you can find its ice cream and sorbets. The store offers a wide selection, and the prices are affordable. The ice creams are made from local ingredients. Try a few flavors and find out what you like best. The store will offer seasonal flavors like waffle cones and sugar cones in the fall. It will also have milkshakes, floats, and sundaes. The store also sells hot chocolate. In addition, the owners hope to incorporate music into the shop.
Crash closes road in Harpswell
HARPSWELL, Maine — A serious motor vehicle crash occurred in Harpswell on Monday morning. A news release from Cumberland County Regional Communications said Mountain Road is currently closed to traffic. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area, according to the release. This is a developing story and will...
Program to help older Mainers with home improvements
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — For the past seven years, the South Portland Housing Authority has been helping senior citizens within the community in need of home improvement. Older Mainers can apply for help through the Senior Home Modification Program which consists of an annual grant of 50 thousand dollars to help fix approximately 25 homes this year.
If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely pay them a visit if you have never been to them.
