Read full article on original website
Related
myhits106.com
Tatum Named MW Offensive Player Of The Year, 3 Other Cowgirls Honored
The University of Wyoming soccer team had a collection of four honored with postseason Mountain West Conference awards. Senior Jamie Tatum, junior Alyssa Bedard, freshman Alyssa Glover and head coach Colleen Corbin all reeled in recognition. Tatum led the way, earning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year in addition...
myhits106.com
Cowboy Completes 2nd Round Of Ka’anapali Classic
The Wyoming Cowboys will enter Sunday’s final round of the Ka’anapali Classic Collegiate Invitational with a two-round score of 584 (+16) and are in 17th place in the 20-team field. Cowboy senior Kirby Coe-Kirkham shot the low round of the day for the Pokes with a 70 (-1). Coe-Kirkham is tied for 49th with a 143 (+1) heading into the final round.
myhits106.com
Cowgirl Basketball To Play CO State On FS1 TV Feb 25th
For the first time in over 10 years, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will be playing a regular season contest on a national broadcast station. As the Mountain West announced its women’s basketball national broadcast lineup Wednesday. Wyoming’s regular season finale February 25 against Colorado State in Laramie will...
myhits106.com
UW Swimming And Diving Teams Both Lose this Weekend
The University of Wyoming men’s swimming & diving team was eager to showcase itself against Air Force on Saturday in dual meet at Laramie High School. They were fired up from the outset, and that only intensified with the conclusion of the first race. The Cowboys took 1-2 in...
myhits106.com
UW Custodian Kathy Norris Named Employee Of The 3rd Qtr
Colleagues of Kathy Norris consider her every bit as important to the success of the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Technology Business Center (WTBC) as the staff members and the entrepreneurship clients they serve. Norris, a custodian II, just started her 17th year at the WTBC, and her impeccable skills...
Comments / 0