Bloomington, IL

The Hill

Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
ILLINOIS STATE
Business Insider

Election deniers could win vital races in the midterms. Experts worry that some could refuse to certify the 2024 election if the GOP candidate loses.

Election deniers are running in key battleground states during the 2022 midterms. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem are going for two positions that could influence election procedures in Arizona. Experts told the NYT that election deniers could refuse election results in the 2024 presidential race. As midterms draw near, Republicans...
ARIZONA STATE
thecentersquare.com

With one week left, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue campaign

(The Center Square) – With one week before the Nov. 8 election, candidates for Illinois governor continue their campaigns. Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been campaigning across the state with various other Democratic candidates for statewide, statehouse and congressional seats. In Springfield this weekend, he rallied Democrats. “Are you...
ILLINOIS STATE
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

A GOP operative said Trump campaigning in Georgia would be the 'worst thing that can happen' for Republicans like Herschel Walker, report says

Former President Donald Trump has recently held rallies to boost GOP candidates in several states. Trump has not recently been to Georgia, despite his endorsed candidate Herschel Walker's tight race. A GOP operative told The Washington Post that Trump could distract from GOP messaging. As many Republican candidates relish the...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

GOP plan to cut Social Security, Medicare in 2023 comes into view

Democrats have spent much of the year warning voters that Republicans will seek cuts to Social Security and Medicare if put in power, and an amazing number of GOP officials and candidates have bolstered the claims. What’s new this week, however, is Republicans signaling how they intend to pursue their goal.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Biden: Some in GOP not running out of concern for well-being

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday suggested that more moderate Republicans aren’t running for office in part because of their concern about their physical well-being. Biden made the comment in an MSNBC interview in which he repeated his concerns about “mega MAGA” Republicans — what he describes as a minority of the party that has come under the sway of former President Donald Trump and are pushing disproven claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and other extreme views. “I think one of the reasons there’s not more mainstream conservative Republicans running out there is...
Washington Examiner

Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
UTAH STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: GOP Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson warns against political 'retribution' as he ‘applauds’ Kevin McCarthy for backing off Biden administration impeachment threats - and suggests multiple candidates may try to primary Trump in 2024

The Republican governor of Arkansas is warning GOP lawmakers to not get caught up in political 'retribution' if they retake one or both chambers of Congress next year. Speaking to DailyMail.com by phone on Wednesday afternoon, Governor Asa Hutchinson also said he 'applauds' House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for backing off threats to impeach members of the Biden administration. Such calls are widely seen as payback for Democrats' two impeachments of Donald Trump.
ARKANSAS STATE
WHIO Dayton

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Heading into next week's midterm elections, many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on voters' concerns about inflation by vilifying a key component of President Joe Biden's climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats'...
GEORGIA STATE

