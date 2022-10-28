REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday suggested that more moderate Republicans aren’t running for office in part because of their concern about their physical well-being. Biden made the comment in an MSNBC interview in which he repeated his concerns about “mega MAGA” Republicans — what he describes as a minority of the party that has come under the sway of former President Donald Trump and are pushing disproven claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and other extreme views. “I think one of the reasons there’s not more mainstream conservative Republicans running out there is...

10 DAYS AGO