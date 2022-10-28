Read full article on original website
Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) have seen their leads shrink in Illinois, though both are still expected to prevail in their respective races, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-WGN-TV-The Hill survey released on Wednesday showed 50 percent of very likely voters voting for...
Republicans Are Gaining Ground in Unexpected Places
Races in predominantly Blue states are starting to shift to the GOP's favor with one week left until the midterm polls open.
Bailey, Gabbard Blast Pritzker on Crime as Illinois' Governor's Race Enters Final Week
Both Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey took their pitches to suburban voters on Monday, with Pritzker accusing his opponent of spreading misinformation and Bailey taking aim at the governor’s policies on fighting crime. Bailey, who has been a vocal critic of the Pritzker-supported “SAFE-T Act,”...
Election deniers could win vital races in the midterms. Experts worry that some could refuse to certify the 2024 election if the GOP candidate loses.
Election deniers are running in key battleground states during the 2022 midterms. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem are going for two positions that could influence election procedures in Arizona. Experts told the NYT that election deniers could refuse election results in the 2024 presidential race. As midterms draw near, Republicans...
thecentersquare.com
With one week left, Illinois gubernatorial candidates continue campaign
(The Center Square) – With one week before the Nov. 8 election, candidates for Illinois governor continue their campaigns. Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has been campaigning across the state with various other Democratic candidates for statewide, statehouse and congressional seats. In Springfield this weekend, he rallied Democrats. “Are you...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Daily Beast
Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again
ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID masking guidelines Friday. The change to the order shifts one part on face coverings, changing the wording to recommend anyone, regardless of vaccination status, follow masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the order stated "any...
Kellyanne Conway: Republican candidates must not let Democrats ‘slink away’ from Biden’s mistakes
Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway says Republicans need to do more than tout their own record, but must make Democrats "own’ the Biden administration’s mistakes
A GOP operative said Trump campaigning in Georgia would be the 'worst thing that can happen' for Republicans like Herschel Walker, report says
Former President Donald Trump has recently held rallies to boost GOP candidates in several states. Trump has not recently been to Georgia, despite his endorsed candidate Herschel Walker's tight race. A GOP operative told The Washington Post that Trump could distract from GOP messaging. As many Republican candidates relish the...
MSNBC
GOP plan to cut Social Security, Medicare in 2023 comes into view
Democrats have spent much of the year warning voters that Republicans will seek cuts to Social Security and Medicare if put in power, and an amazing number of GOP officials and candidates have bolstered the claims. What’s new this week, however, is Republicans signaling how they intend to pursue their goal.
Biden: Some in GOP not running out of concern for well-being
REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday suggested that more moderate Republicans aren’t running for office in part because of their concern about their physical well-being. Biden made the comment in an MSNBC interview in which he repeated his concerns about “mega MAGA” Republicans — what he describes as a minority of the party that has come under the sway of former President Donald Trump and are pushing disproven claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election and other extreme views. “I think one of the reasons there’s not more mainstream conservative Republicans running out there is...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Retired Republican judge joins fight against 'centerpiece' of Trump's effort to overturn election
Retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig -- considered a legal luminary in conservative circles -- is joining with voting rights groups as a co-counsel in a Supreme Court case in order to persuade the justices to reject an obscure legal theory that has been promoted by supporters of former President Donald Trump.
Washington Examiner
Romney acts wrongly with his inaction in Utah Senate race
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is ill-serving his party, his state, and his nation by staying neutral in the race for Utah’s other Senate seat. The incumbent is the thoughtful and solidly conservative Republican Mike Lee, a Reaganite constitutional scholar who clerked for superstar Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. The challenger is shape-shifting “independent” Evan McMullin, who has the official endorsement of the Utah Democratic Party.
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
EXCLUSIVE: GOP Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson warns against political 'retribution' as he ‘applauds’ Kevin McCarthy for backing off Biden administration impeachment threats - and suggests multiple candidates may try to primary Trump in 2024
The Republican governor of Arkansas is warning GOP lawmakers to not get caught up in political 'retribution' if they retake one or both chambers of Congress next year. Speaking to DailyMail.com by phone on Wednesday afternoon, Governor Asa Hutchinson also said he 'applauds' House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for backing off threats to impeach members of the Biden administration. Such calls are widely seen as payback for Democrats' two impeachments of Donald Trump.
Why the GOP’s battle for the soul of ‘character conservatives’ in these midterms may center on Utah and its Latter-day Saint voters
U.S. Sen. Mike Lee is seeking reelection in Utah – a typically uneventful undertaking for an incumbent Republican in a state that hasn’t had a Democratic senator since 1977. But he faces a unique challenger: Evan McMullin. The former CIA operative, investment banker and Republican policy adviser left...
GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Heading into next week's midterm elections, many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on voters' concerns about inflation by vilifying a key component of President Joe Biden's climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats'...
KMOV
AD Fact Check | Gov. JB Pritzker’s attack on opponent Sen. Darren Bailey’s school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach, News 4 has been digging through political ads to fact-check them. News 4 went through the details of an ad funded by Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker against his republican opponent, Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey. Here is...
