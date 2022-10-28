Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

A decade after winning their last major title, Spain enter this winter’s World Cup with their eyes on the prize.Spain’s victory at Euro 2012 capped off a remarkable three-peat of trophy wins, which took in the 2008 European championship – their first triumph since 1964 – and the 2010 World Cup, where a golden generation secured the nation’s first world title.La Roja then disappointed in 2014, however, succumbing to the recent world title-defence curse of exiting the next World Cup in the group stage, before putting in underwhelming efforts at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup to bow out...

