Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Lionel Messi to leave PSG for Barcelona in January?
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Messi to Barcelona in...
FOX Sports
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe all score in PSG win
PARIS (AP) — Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all scored as Paris Saint-Germain beat Troyes 4-3 in the French league on Saturday. Carlos Soler was the other scorer at the Parc des Princes for PSG, which has a five-point lead over Lens. Marseille came from two goals down...
Yardbarker
Image: Two Chelsea players ‘have been offered’ to Barcelona
Two Chelsea players have reportedly been offered to Barcelona, and the club could look to seal those deals in January. This is according to a report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo this morning, as pictured below. Sources: Chelsea expected to make a move to sign Brighton player in January!. They...
Yardbarker
Xavi calls on Barcelona to bee professional against Viktoria Plzen
Barcelona boss Xavi will not be lowering the standards for his side ahead of their Champions League clash away at Viktoria Plzen tomorrow. La Blaugrana go to the Czech Republic for the final game of their Champions League campaign this season with their fate in the competition already decided. Barcelona...
BBC
Sunday's gossip: Messi, Ronaldo, Kante, Alvarez, Depay, Kessie, Silva
Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to bring Paris St-Germain's Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, back to the club in January. (Sport) Messi will decide on his future after the World Cup and will not leave PSG in January even if he decides not to sign a new contract. (Ben Jacobs - Twitter)
fourfourtwo.com
Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United vs West Ham
Cristiano Ronaldo greeted Louis Saha and Jamie Redknapp at Old Trafford but ignored his former team-mate after recent criticism. Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to deliberately ignore Gary Neville ahead of Manchester United's Premier League game at home to West Ham on Sunday after recently receiving criticism from his former team-mate. Neville...
SB Nation
Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores
There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
Flamengo Win Copa Libertadores After Record-Setting Run
The result saw Flamengo become the first Copa Libertadores champions to win every game during the knockout phase.
Yardbarker
Arturo Vidal sends violent warning to Real Madrid during Libertadores celebration
Real Madrid have plenty on their mind before they take to the Club World Cup, at a some point, not yet decided, in 2023. However they do know one of their potential rivals. The South American representative from the Copa Libertadores will be Flamengo, after the Brazilian side won their second tournament in four years, their third appearance in a final over that period.
Yardbarker
Thibaut Courtois joins Real Madrid dissent against referee in Girona draw
Real Madrid have not held back in talking about the referee following their failure to beat Girona on Sunday. Carlo Ancelotti, Marco Asensio and even the Real Madrid website blamed the referee for their failure to win the match and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has joined the growing avalanche of dissent coming out of the Santiago Bernabeu.
Yardbarker
AC Milan Star Claims ‘Everything Is Collapsing’ in France Since PSG Exit
When Qatar Sports Investment first purchased Paris Saint-Germain, the first marquee start that the French giants had was Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The current AC Milan striker was with the capital club from 2013 to 2016, and it feels like there’s a lack of respect from Ibrahimovic toward PSG following his latest remarks.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings
Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group and the host nation (who are huge outsiders) will be thinking they have a chance of reaching the knockout rounds if things go their way and the home fans inspire them.
Yardbarker
PSG leading Juventus in the race for Ukrainian talent
PSG could blow away all the competing clubs for the signature of Mykhaylo Mudryk as the youngster continues to impress for Shakhtar Donetsk. The 21-year-old is the future star of Ukrainian football and is already proving to be the top talent in his nation now. It is only a matter...
WORLD CUP WATCH: Messi back in supreme form ahead of Qatar
Lionel Messi is back in supreme form, just in time for the World Cup. With 12 goals in his last 10 games for his club and his country, the Argentina forward is delivering his best run of performances since joining Paris Saint-Germain after an emotional departure from Barcelona in the offseason of 2021.
Relief for Spain as Álvaro Morata’s injury not serious
MADRID (AP) — There was some relief for Spain after tests carried out over the weekend showed no serious injury for Atlético Madrid striker Álvaro Morata. Morata had to be substituted on Saturday after hurting his right ankle in the team’s 3-2 loss at Cádiz in the Spanish league.
Spain World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
A decade after winning their last major title, Spain enter this winter’s World Cup with their eyes on the prize.Spain’s victory at Euro 2012 capped off a remarkable three-peat of trophy wins, which took in the 2008 European championship – their first triumph since 1964 – and the 2010 World Cup, where a golden generation secured the nation’s first world title.La Roja then disappointed in 2014, however, succumbing to the recent world title-defence curse of exiting the next World Cup in the group stage, before putting in underwhelming efforts at Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup to bow out...
Paul Pogba 'suffers ANOTHER injury set back to leave his World Cup hopes hanging by a thread' with the France and Juventus star 'picking up an injury in training' as Didier Deschamps sweats on star midfielder's fitness
Paul Pogba is facing a new injury crisis that could see him miss the World Cup with France as the midfielder's Juventus struggles look set to continue. Reports close to the Frenchman state that Pogba has sustained a new injury setback while undergoing rehabilitation on an existing knee injury that has seen him yet to play a competitive game for Juventus since joining the club in the summer.
Scaloni: The inexperienced coach who broke Argentina’s curse
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The quiet Russian town of Bronnitsy was the scene of one of the most tense moments the Argentina team experienced during the 2018 World Cup when Lionel Messi stood up to the then-coach Jorge Sampaoli and yelled: “We don’t get what you’re saying. We no longer trust you. We want to have an opinion.”
Yardbarker
Manchester United Arrange Friendly Match During The World Cup
Club football at the highest levels will stop in November in order to make room on the calendar for the 2022 World Cup. The tournament is set to take place in Qatar and among the Premier League teams, the top sides especially will get to watch many of their players participate.
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go transfer notes: Brazil's next big prospect Endrick, 16, has Europe on notice
There's a new wunderkind that is attracting the entire European market. Remember the name: Endrick. The young Palmeiras gem at the center of a crazy race between many top European clubs, all interested in signing the most talented center forward in South America. Born in July 2006, Endrick made history...
