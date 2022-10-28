Read full article on original website
tspr.org
Utility assistance programs open to southeast Iowa residents
Financial assistance is available to help low-income residents in southeast Iowa afford their heating bills. The federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin accepting applications on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Community Action of Southeast Iowa is helping residents in Lee, Des Moines, Henry, and Louisa counties apply through LIHEAP....
977wmoi.com
“Recovery is Possible”
Through Bridgeway, the Recovery-Oriented System of Care, or ROSC, is a coordinated network of community-based services that come together to better serve individuals recovering from a substance use disorder. System of Care Coordinator serving McDonough and Fulton Counties, Jeff McFadden, shares recovery is possible:. “With ROSC we promote multiple pathways...
wvik.org
Rock Island Continues its Discussion on Downtown Development
The city council listened to public comments in late October, and will hold one more public meeting on November 14th. Mayor Mike Thoms [tomes like homes] says the SSA would be supported by a tax on downtown building owners. “It is a geographic area that those building owners- not business...
‘It’s a war zone.’ Teen tells mom about violence at Illinois high school, parent shares concerns
Parents of students at Rock Island High School have expressed concerns after they say several fights broke out on campus Thursday. Rock Island Police responded to the high school on Thursday morning. Parents are saying fights began at the beginning of the day and continued after school hours. Videos of the fights are spreading on […]
wvik.org
New I-80 Mississippi River Bridge Options Narrowed to 4
On Thursday, the bridge study team ruled out three of seven options to replace the 55-year-old bridge. The team includes the Illinois and Iowa DOTs, plus Parsons Transportation, a consultant. Tony Pakeltis from Parsons says the first alternative is not feasible. It calls for tearing down the existing, I-80 bridge...
wvik.org
Rock Island Schools' Tax Levy May Stay at This Year's Level
Chief Financial Officer Jen Barton is recommending the current rate continue next year. "85 per cent of our budget is salary and benefits - those are all under contract already negotiated, so we already know what our costs will be for next year. So the inflation for us is primarily health insurance benefits and then your supplies, some contracts, those types of items. Those are the smaller portion of our budget than the salaries."
ourquadcities.com
Scott County Attorney candidates on gangs
Thanks for checking out this web extra. Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Scott County Attorney candidates Caleb Copley and Kelly Cunningham-Haan ran long. The issue we didn’t have time to bring to you on “4 the Record” is the prosecution of gangs. In Scott County, gangs were...
Rock Island County residents could pay less in property taxes
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County residents could soon see a reduction in their property taxes. On Thursday, October 27, the Rock Island County Board of Supervisors voted to lay out a proposed budget for 2023. The budget, if approved, would reduce residents' property taxes by more than 9% This reduction mean approximately 60 dollars less for every $100,000 that a person's property is worth.
The Results are in for the Dog-O-Ween Costume Contest in Davenport, Iowa
Must've been a full moon on Sunday because the aisles were crawling with adorable creatures!. Theisen's in Davenport hosted their annual Dog-O-Ween parade where people and pups dress up for prizes and have a howling good time! This was my 3rd time hosting this event and each year the costumes get better and better.
wvik.org
The Lindell Hotel
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. On October 19th, 1863, the grand Lindell Hotel in St. Louis opened to the public. So opulent was the Lindell, that its claim to be the finest hotel west of New York City was never challenged. If it seemed an inappropriate excess amid the ravages of the great Civil War, none of the guests who soon filled the Lindell seemed to notice.
KWQC
City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. “There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”
Silvis unveils first pump track in Quad Cities
SILVIS, Ill. — Silvis officials unveiled the Quad Cities' first pump track on Saturday. A pump track is designed specifically so that by pumping with their body, a rider's momentum up and down hills and turns can carry them through the course. "This is a unique track," said Silvis...
Battle raging between Knox County landowners and carbon pipeline developer
A battle is being waged over a pipeline that will stretch from Galva through Knox County, transporting Carbon Dioxide from Big River Resources on the Heartland Greenway System. Navigator CO2 is in the works of building the pipeline that will originate in Nebraska, South Dakota, and Iowa, be buried at...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
UPDATE: Name released in officer-involved shooting in Davenport
UPDATE, October 30, 5:10 p.m. The person involved in the October 30 incident in the area of Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue has been identified as Kenneth Jamel Carrol, age 24 of Davenport. An autopsy will take place at the office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner. Two Iowa State Troopers, three Davenport Police […]
Silvis company making shirts to fundraise for East Moline police sergeant's family
SILVIS, Ill. — QC Custom Tees in Silvis is helping run the "Lind Strong Fundraiser" to raise money to donate to the family of the East Moline police sergeant assaulted by an arson suspect earlier this week. Police say 52-year-old Adrian Rogers attacked Sgt. William Lind Monday in East...
Whiteside County ‘Honor Flight’ takes off Nov. 8
Honor Flight of the Quad Cities is announcing the 55th Honor Flight to Washington D.C. so over 90 veterans who served during the nation’s conflicts can visit the monuments throughout the capitol. The next flight will be on Tuesday, November 8. Most of the veterans on this flight served during the Vietnam conflict and some […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Police Asking Folks to Vote for New Police Dog Fahgo for K-9 Grant, Deadline to Vote is Monday
The Rock Falls Police Department’s K9 program is back after a nearly 5-year absence. Officer Dustin Sugars was selected to be the handler and will be attending training at FMK9 in Berrien Springs, Michigan beginning October 31. Once training is complete, he and his K9 partner will be assigned to patrol duties and will be actively seeking out narcotics trafficking in Rock Falls and the surrounding area as requested to assist by other agencies.
etxview.com
Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Monday, Oct. 31. Bettendorf City Hall: Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m. Trick-or-Treat for all costumed children up to age 5. Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., starting at 23rd St. and Middle Rd. Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m. Buffalo: 5-7 p.m. Clinton: Oct. 29,...
Local pharmacies struggle to stay open amid billing and staffing issues
MOLINE, Ill. — Local pharmacies big and small are struggling to keep their doors open. Within the Quad Cities, four Walgreens pharmacies are set to temporarily close:. Industry leaders say struggles with staffing and billing issues affect both big-name stores and small independently owned pharmacies. "That's what we're facing...
