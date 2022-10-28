Chief Financial Officer Jen Barton is recommending the current rate continue next year. "85 per cent of our budget is salary and benefits - those are all under contract already negotiated, so we already know what our costs will be for next year. So the inflation for us is primarily health insurance benefits and then your supplies, some contracts, those types of items. Those are the smaller portion of our budget than the salaries."

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO