hoot221
3d ago
Why would he show up to court!!! What ever crime he commits next, the judge should be charged
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted for break-ins, shooting at deputies in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspects in a series of break-ins early Monday morning are wanted after leading deputies on a chase and shooting at them. A Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle was shot into during a car chase after deputies responded to alarm calls at multiple stores in the southern part of the county.
Sheriff: 14-year-old Georgetown County student charged with making school threats
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Waccamaw Middle School student was charged with making school threats on Monday, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The 14-year-old was released to a parent after a juvenile summons was completed by authorities, GSCO said. “Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action under its policy,” according to […]
WECT
Columbus County woman sentenced to 10-13 years in prison for second-degree murder
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from Columbus County was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 10-13 years in prison on Monday, October 31. According to a release from District Attorney Jon David’s office, Jill Taylor was driving slowly on U.S. 74 in Columbus County on the night of February 18, 2018. The office writes that she stopped in the right lane on a 70 mph highway without her hazards on.
wpde.com
4 taken into custody at Florence motel following nearby shooting
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been taken into custody Monday afternoon at the Colonial Inn Motel on South Irby Street following a shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with Florence police. Brandt said at 11:20 a.m. officers responded to a shooting at Kershaw...
1 hurt, 4 detained after shooting in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were detained Monday morning in Florence after a shooting that injured one person, according to Police Capt. Mike Brandt. It happened at about 11:20 a.m. at the 1000 block of Kershaw Street. Brandt said officers applied a tourniquet to the victim before they were taken to the hospital but […]
WMBF
4 detained after 1 injured in Florence shooting, police say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Four people are in custody after one person was shot in Florence Monday afternoon, police say. According to Florence police, a shooting was reported around 11:20 a.m. at Kershaw and Kemp. Responding officers found one person had been shot and applied a tourniquet until EMS arrived...
WMBF
‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial delayed until June 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the Myrtle Beach man made famous in the Netflix series, “Tiger King” scheduled to begin Monday in Virginia is delayed. Again. The Frederick County Circuit Court confirmed the trial is rescheduled for June 12 through 16, 2023. Antle’s attorney’s filed a continuance because of a family emergency, according to the court clerk.
WMBF
‘She was scared and I was scared’: Solicitor’s office releases Raymond Moody confession tape
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - While addressing the court, Raymond Moody, the now-confessed killer of missing teen Brittanee Drexel, was emotional. But during his on the record confession to investigators about his crimes, the registered sex offender was much more nonchalant, even cracking a few jokes. Moody pled guilty to...
Police: Bystander hurt after fight, shooting at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A bystander was hurt Sunday morning in a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence, according to police. It happened at about 2:20 a.m. at the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. A bystander was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The bystander’s current condition is […]
wpde.com
Fight at Florence Waffle House ends in bystander being shot, injured: Police
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A fight at a Florence Waffle House ended in a bystander being shot early Sunday morning. The Florence Police Dept. said they responded around 2:20 a.m. to 551 Pamplico Highway in regards to a shooting. One person was injured and taken to a hospital by...
WMBF
‘I’m a local guy’: New Latta police chief shares vision for the department
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - The Latta Police Department has a new chief, but he’s no stranger to the department or the town. Chief Zane Bryant has 13 years of law enforcement under his belt, with the last five years being with the Latta Police Department. “I’m that local guy,...
Florence County deputies investigating series of shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, the sheriff’s office said. Additional shots were fired at or into vehicles on Second Neck Road and Half […]
WMBF
Surveillance video catches equipment theft from Conway store; owner offers reward
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Ronald Stalvey, the owner of Stalvey’s Bait and Tackle is offering a reward for anyone who can help him find his stolen trailer and four-wheeler. Stalvey shared surveillance video of what appears to be a silver pickup truck taking off with his black 5x10 ft. trailer and green Honda four-wheeler.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina teen charged for shooting, killing 12-year-old, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. — A 17-year-old in South Carolina has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing a 12-year-old, according to authorities. Deputies in Florence County said they were called to a shooting on Hector Road in Effingham. They said they found a child with a gunshot wound who...
WMBF
Man hurt after shooting in Pawleys Island, deputies say
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was hurt after a shooting in part of the Grand Strand on Saturday. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on Bertha Lane. Deputies added the victim was taken to the hospital. No further information was provided on his condition...
wpde.com
Trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, 'Tiger King' star set for 2023
FREDRICK COUNTY, Va. (WPDE) — The trial for Myrtle Beach Safari owner, Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, is scheduled for June 12, 2023, in Virginia, according to Circuit Court for Fredrick County. Antle, who is well known for his appearances in the Netflix show "Tiger King," owns the 50-acre...
WIS-TV
Judge denies bond for man accused of tying up wife, shooting at officers in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The man accused of sparking a seven-hour standoff in a Myrtle Beach neighborhood earlier this week went before a judge on Thursday afternoon. William Berry Hodges, 45, of Roanoke, Virginia, appeared for his bond hearing, where a judge denied bond due to the fact he was considered a flight risk and a danger to the community. He faces 14 counts of attempted murder, along with a number of other charges including kidnapping, cruelty to animals and second-degree arson.
wach.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by car in Richland County identified
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a driver around 10:15 p.m. on S.C. 48/Bluff Road near Abbott Road, on Saturday Oct. 29. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of...
WMBF
SCHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Florence County on Saturday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:10 p.m. on S.C. 403 near Creek Road, just south of Timmonsville.
Ex-Horry County sergeant sues department over alleged discrimination
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Horry County police sergeant filed a lawsuit against the department claiming he was discriminated against due to having disabilities, ultimately causing him to leave his job. Jack Johnson filed the lawsuit Oct. 21. Jackson has a glass eye, PTSD and a brain injury, according to the lawsuit. The […]
