The lower-profile races where K Street is writing checks

WHO (ELSE) IS GETTING K STREET’S LAST-MINUTE CASH: As voters prepare to go to the polls next week, donors are still pouring money into races in the campaign to control Congress. Lobbyists are among those giving, of course, but K Street denizens have also continued to open their wallets in the final weeks of the midterms in lower profile races — several of which PI is highlighting today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The FDA shows caution with abortion pills

When reproductive health care provider Choix announced last month that it would provide abortion pills to people who aren’t pregnant, CEO Cindy Adam explained that she wanted to empower patients. So-called advance provision of the pills would also help alleviate patients’ stress, she said, following the Supreme Court’s June...
FDA takes a stand on mifepristone

FDA GOES HEAD TO HEAD WITH ABORTION ADVOCATES — The FDA said health providers prescribing abortion medication to people who aren’t pregnant are acting without its authorization, putting the Biden administration at odds with doctors and advocates using the drug to counter states’ abortion restrictions, POLITICO’s Ben Leonard reports.
FLORIDA STATE
New transportation policy, same transportation faces

— Lawmakers on key transportation committees aren’t sweating Election Day themselves, but the post-election shuffle will have major implications for transportation policy. — Freight railroads will have to live under extra scrutiny from the Surface Transportation Board for at least six more months. — New York City is sitting...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The last bed on the left

Good morning and welcome to Monday's New York Health Care newsletter, where we keep you posted on what's coming up this week in health care news, and offer a look back at the important news from last week. Beat Memo. Happy Halloween! As New Yorkers today don their scariest costumes...
ARIZONA STATE
The two top House Republicans who are poised to take power at the Oversight and Judiciary Committees are planning a public update on their Hunter Biden investigative efforts.

Expect to hear more when lawmakers return, the week of Nov. 14. Coming up soon: House Republicans are planning to hold a press conference a week after the midterms to share an update on the status of their investigation into Hunter Biden. A new chapter: At the presser, Reps. James...
MICHIGAN STATE
The GOP’s at odds over the debt ceiling

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
MISSOURI STATE
Who's on the road: Obama and GOP hopefuls

SENATE TEA LEAVES LEAD TO WHITE HOUSE — The fight to win control of the Senate is entering a desperate final stretch, but a key handful of Republicans are looking ahead to 2024 -- and hedging their bets while former President Donald Trump weighs another White House bid. Most...
ALABAMA STATE
Why Brazil’s election matters for the planet

The Amazon rainforest just won a powerful friend in Brazil — a step that may prevent hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere. The narrow victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential election was heralded by world leaders as a win for global climate action, writes POLITICO Europe’s Karl Mathiesen.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tai in Europe as EV sparks fly

— Foreign concern about the new U.S. electric vehicle tax credit shows no signs of abating as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai attends a meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council in Prague today. — Progressives are already lining up against Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as a possible...
IOWA STATE
POLITICO Playbook: Can Obama spark a surge for Dems?

HAPPENING TODAY — “Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters,” by AP’s Diane Jeantet and Carla Bridi in Rio de Janeiro. ALMOST THERE — 9 days left until Election Day. … 21,033,344 early votes cast as of 9:44 a.m., per the United States Elections Project.
WISCONSIN STATE
Crypto looks to the Caymans

One of the most pie-in-the-sky corners of the crypto world is suddenly going corporate. Last week, SushiDAO, the group that controls popular crypto exchange SushiSwap, voted to convert itself into a complex new corporate structure that is a touch more creative: an interrelated group of two foundations and a corporation spread across Panama and the Cayman Islands.
What Ukraine wants from a GOP-led Congress

With help from Nahal Toosi, Lara Seligman and Daniel Lippman. Ukraine is trying to get its message across to Republicans expecting to take hold of the House (and maybe Senate): Kyiv is going to need sustained economic assistance as well as weapons. Ukrainian leaders believe that a fully or partially...
Down to the Election Day wire

We’re just under 200 hours away from Election Day (but who’s counting). There are a lot of numbers floating around, between polls and early voting. It can be a lot to make sense of. So what do the experts think?. Your host discussed the state of play with...
ARIZONA STATE
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Russia blows up Black Sea grain deal

Presented by American Farmland Trust and California Certified Organic Farmers. With help from Meredith Lee, Jones Hayden, Elena Schneider and Annie Snider. — Russia put the Black Sea grain deal on hold over the weekend, a decision that will strain food supply in regions facing famine. Moscow said it’s in response to an attack in Crimea, but the U.S. accused the Kremlin of weaponizing food.
GEORGIA STATE

