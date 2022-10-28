Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
How to Get Through the Tricky Terrian in Chapter 3 Verse 4
Completing Chapter 3 Verse 4 can be tricky, due to the appropriately named "Tricky Terrain" that causes Bayonetta to be swept away from the arena. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 Wiki Guide contains a breakout of our walkthrough of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling, focusing solely on overcoming the tricky terrain and completing Chapter 3 Verse 4. If you're looking for a complete guide of Chapter 3 - A Sinking Feeling (or any chapter), check out our walkthrough. Each walkthrough helps you encounter every verse and find all the Umbran Tears of Blood, Figure Boxes, Card Packs, Records, and other goodies along the way—but that’s not all! We’ve also included tips to help you earn all five Bewitchments as well!
IGN
Simpsons Goes Anime, Fallout 4 Next-Gen Upgrade, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From The Simpsons going anime, to Fallout 4 getting a next-gen upgrade, tune in for the Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming, entertainment, and esports news!. 00:37 - Fallout 4 Getting a...
IGN
Jesper Kyd Shares His Thoughts on the Popularity of Assassin’s Creed, Warhammer, His Work on Tumbbad and the Changing Landscape of Video Game Scores
Legendary composer Jesper Kyd has long been associated with iconic gaming franchises starting from Hitman in the early 2000s. However, it was his work for the scores on Assassin's Creed that catapulted the Danish musician to new heights. The Ubisoft franchise recently reached the 15-year mark in 2022, and to...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Developers Miffed by Gameplay Leaks and Retailers Selling Copies of the Title Early
The developers of the long-awaited sequel to God of War are disappointed by early leaks leading up to the game's release on November 9. Cory Barlog, who directed the first title of the Norse series, took to Twitter to voice his concerns following reports of retailers selling copies to players days before its intended release.
IGN
How Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex Went From Massive Risk to Beloved Anime Classic
Kenji Kamiyama had already proven that he had what it took to exceed expectations. He was a rare figure in the anime industry, one of the very few who had successfully moved up from background work to screenwriting to now directing. For years he had worked under one of anime's most respected auteurs, Mamrou Oshii, learning how to do everything from scriptwriting, to pitching projects, to animation directing. By the end of the 1990s, Kamiyama was prepared to take the next step in his career, leading the production of an anime series. And Production I.G. would hand him the opportunity, one which couldn't have been more high profile. For he was tasked with directing the first-ever TV anime set in the world of Ghost in the Shell.
IGN
The Free-to-Play Guide to Spiral Abyss: No 5-Stars Required!
This guide is meant to provide a preference-based, yet efficiency-focused set of strategies for progressing through the game up through the completion of spiral abyss. This guide will not emphasize constellations or limited-time characters or weapons, but may discuss them. These principles are meant to be a comfortable fast-track to that endgame. My ratings will be based on how resource-efficient it is, and I will generally be assuming the player has not wished beyond the first 10-pull with a guaranteed Noelle.
IGN
Stella Chung's Top 5 Undying Games on PlayStation Plus
Check out Stella's IGN Playlist at https://www.ign.com/playlist/Stella_Chung/lists/undying-games and don't forget to make an IGN Playlist of your own to share with friends! What games on PlayStation Plus are you most excited to dive into? Let us know in the comments!. PlayStation Plus comes in 3 memberships, giving you tons of...
IGN
Ark: Dinosaur Discovery - Official Nintendo Switch Trailer
Learn about dinosaurs in Ark: Dinosaur Discovery and see gameplay in this trailer for the upcoming kid-friendly adventure game. Ark: Dinosaur Discovery will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 9, 2022.
IGN
The Witcher Renewed for Season 4 by Netflix, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia
Netflix's The Witcher will officially be returning for a fourth season, but it will be doing so with a new Geralt of Rivia as Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill after Season 3. Netflix shared the news alongside quotes from both Cavill and Hemsworth. “My journey as Geralt of...
IGN
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
IGN
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Ultimate Edition - Official Release Trailer
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Ultimate Edition is now available, optimized for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. This edition includes all 25 previously released DLCs and features like native 4k support, higher resolution textures, improved physics, cross-gen multiplayer modes, and fully optimized DualSense controller support on PlayStation 5. Watch the Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Ultimate Edition launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this action RPG.
IGN
Monster Train - Official iOS Launch Trailer
Monster Train is available now on the App Store. Watch the latest trailer for this roguelike deck-building card battle game set on a train ride to hell, where you must defend three vertical battlegrounds simultaneously against the forces of heaven. The iOS version of Monster Train features the full base...
IGN
Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game - Game vs. Film Comparison
How accurate is the upcoming Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game compared to the scenes from the cult-classic 1988 film? This comparison trailer shows you just how far the developers at Teravision Games went to make their asymmetrical multiplayer extravaganza an authentic Killer Klowns experience. Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game is due out for PC, PlayStation platforms, and Xbox platforms next year.
IGN
Valorant Will Not Work on Select Windows 10-Powered Machines From Nov 24, 2022; Here Is All You Need to Know
A huge announcement comes from Riot Games related to Valorant, which will make many players head towards upgrading their system. Players already know that Valorant is only available on one platform and that is PC, but it has now announced that the game will not be compatible with select Windows 10 machines from November 28, 2022.
IGN
Bound By Blades - Official Release Date Reveal Trailer
Join developer Zeth for a look at the world of Bound By Blades, including creatures you'll battle, a peek at crafting elements, and more from this upcoming boss-rush-styled action RPG. Bound by Blades will be available on Steam and GOG on November 15, 2022. The game launches on Nintendo Switch...
IGN
Daily Deals: 65" Sony X90K Full Array TV "Made for PS5" for Under $1K, 86" LG 4K TV for $1200, and More 2022 4K TV Deals
Check out the hot daily deals today, including a big discount on the new 2022 Sony X90K 4K TVs with PS5 specific gaming features, an 86" LG 4K TV for only $1200, 10% Amazon cashback on select LG Evo C2 OLED TVs for Prime cardholders, and more. 2022 Sony X90K...
IGN
Ghostbusters VR Gets Official Title, and Release Window
Sony Pictures VR officially announced the official title and release window for its upcoming Ghostbusters VR game. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord is slated to launch in 2023 for the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2. The game was initially announced back in April during Meta's Gaming Showcase as a surprise announcement to wrap up the show.
IGN
MultiVersus - Official Black Adam Gameplay Trailer
Black Adam is available now as a playable character in the free-to-play platform fighter game MultiVersus. Check out the trailer to see this Bruiser class character in action. Known as the ruler of Kahndaq in the DC canon, Black Adam in MultiVersus is inspired by his comic book origins and arrives as part of Season 1.
IGN
Pactus - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Pactus, an upcoming co-op 3D adventure game inspired by games like We Were Here and featuring puzzles that require two players to think critically to solve. Pactus is slated for release on Steam in Q4 2023. In Pactus, play as a Warlock, a powerful Pact...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official Legendary Ride Trailer
Take another look at Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, including the Legendary Pokémon, in this latest trailer. Get ready to ride on the back of a Legendary Pokémon and explore the Paldea region when Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Comments / 0