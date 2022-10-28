Read full article on original website
Justice Thomas rejects lawyer’s rationale for using race in admissions for diversity: 'Don't put much stock'
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday dismissed an argument from a lawyer defending race-based affirmative action policies in college admissions and said that he doesn't give much weight to the idea that diversity automatically creates better outcomes. During arguments involving admissions policies at the University of North Carolina (UNC),...
Ketanji Brown Jackson clashes with anti-affirmative action lawyer during Supreme Court arguments
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson questioned if Students for Fair Admissions has legal "standing" to sue over alleged racial discrimination in college admissions.
Off-duty Minnesota police officer rushes 'without hesitation' to save collapsed man working out at gym
South St. Paul Police Sgt. Michael Dahl is being commended for helping save a man who collapsed at a Minnesota gym this month. The man suffered from sudden cardiac death.
Heidi Klum unrecognizable in elaborate giant worm costume at her New York City Halloween bash
Heidi Klum dressed up as a highly-detailed, terrifying worm for her annual Halloween Party on New York City's Lower East Side on Monday night, following her festive tradition.
New York doctor charged in $100M fraud ring vanishes in Atlantic Ocean
New York Dr. Marvin Moy vanished off the coast of Fire Island earlier this month, according to US Coast Guard officials. He faces federal fraud charges.
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
Trick-or-treating canceled in Michigan neighborhood after massive cockroach infestation
Wyandotte, Michigan, officials shut down an area of the city on Halloween to prevent trick or treaters from going near a massive cockroach infestation in at a vacant home.
Dodge Charger SRT Daytona is the hot rod of the future
Dodge has revealed how powerful its first electric muscle car will be when it goes on sale in 2024 to replace its current lineup of V8 powered cars.
Biden admin blasted by Republicans for considering sending Haitian migrants to Gitmo: 'Just follow the law'
Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., joined "Faulkner Focus" to react to reports that the Biden administration may send Haitian migrants to Guantanamo Bay and slams Biden for ignoring the border crisis.
Affirmative action case: Justices Alito, Roberts snap at Harvard lawyer
Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Samuel Alito both grew noticeably frustrated Monday with Harvard lawyer Seth Waxman during a case on Harvard's affirmative action policy in admissions. The Supreme Court heard two cases Monday on affirmative action in college admissions, one involving Harvard and another, heard earlier in the...
The Hellephant V8 is Dodge's most powerful engine ever with 1,100 horsepower
The Hellephant V8 from Dodge's Direct Connection parts division avaialable for custom cars is now capable of producing 1,100 horsepower when running on E85 fuel
TUCKER CARLSON: Democrats will use horrific Paul Pelosi attack to hold onto censorship
Fox News host Tucker Carlson reacts to the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, and calls out censorship of conservative voices on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."
Colorado manhunt underway for suspect accused in quadruple murder
A 21-year-old man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing four people around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at a home in Aurora, Colorado, police say.
Russell Wilson praises God, steps up in pressure-filled Broncos win: 'I ain’t gonna blink'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson answered the call to step up and did just that against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday morning in London.
Bubba Wallace receives raucous boos at Martinsville in return from suspension
Bubba Wallace returned to the driver's seat at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday and was met with massive boos from race fans. Christopher Bell won the race.
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
Luke Bryan responds to criticism after Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at concert
Luke Bryan released a statement following the critical reaction he got from Twitter for bringing out Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis at his concert.
Nancy Pelosi breaks silence on husband Paul's attack: 'Heartbroken and traumatized'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a "Dear Colleague" letter to members of Congress, writing that her family is "heartbroken" after Paul Pelosi was attacked.
Harry Styles channels inner Danny Zuko this Halloween at his 2022 'Harryween' show
Harry Styles had his 2022 "Harryween" show, where he dressed up at Danny Zuko from "Grease." He included a tribute to Olivia Newton-John by singing "Hopelessly Devoted to You."
