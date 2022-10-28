Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
Biden predicts Gisele Fetterman will be 'great, great lady in the Senate'
President Biden predicted that Gisele Fetterman, wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, that she will be a "great lady in the senate." Biden made the remark while visiting Pittsburgh, where he was acknowledging the renovation of a bridge that had made headlines after collapsing last year. Biden thanked Fetterman,...
Oz-Fetterman debate: NY Times journalists plead with voters to 'make allowances' for Democrat's 'disadvantage'
Reporters for The New York Times adamantly defended Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman while he was debating his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Tuesday night. Fetterman has struggled to communicate after suffering a stroke last May. He requested closed captioning during the debate because of auditory processing issues lingering...
AOC laments GOP momentum ahead of midterms: We're at the 'precipice of fascism in this country'
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y, told the "Pod Save America" hosts she believes that America is on the "precipice of fascism" because of the Republican Party.
Philadelphia Inquirer staff shredded for saying Fetterman won debate with Oz: ‘Clown world in action'
Conservatives on Twitter ripped the The Philadelphia Inquirer's opinion section for declaring Democratic candidate John Fetterman the winner of Tuesday's Senate debate.
Fetterman debate fiasco leaves some liberal journalists fuming: 'How to bully people with disabilities'
Some liberal journalists fumed and rushed to defend Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman, D., following his debate performance Tuesday night, which saw the candidate's health challenges quickly become the center of discussion. During live analysis of the debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz, several New York Times writers questioned how...
Democratic candidates want Jill Biden — not her 'polarizing' husband — on the campaign trail: report
Democrat campaigns across the country are requesting appearances from First Lady Jill Biden, but President Biden's own campaign schedule is shockingly slim.
NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion
NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor claimed she knows "Republican women" who are concerned about their right to choose being taken away due to abortion restrictions.
WATCH: MSNBC host Joe Scarborough says it is 'obvious' John Fetterman is 'impaired' after stroke
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is "impaired" after his shaky debate performance Tuesday.
‘Very racist': ‘De facto’ Senate candidate Gisele Fetterman makes bizarre claim about this common activity
Gisele Fetterman, wife of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, claimed that "swimming" is "very racist," weeks after being called the "de facto" candidate in the race.
John Fetterman backed Philadelphia program that freed man now accused of murder
Democrat Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman backed embattled Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s program that freed a man now accused again of murder.
Pete Buttigieg blasted for 'infuriating' lie about Biden rescuing the economy
Stephen Moore joined 'The Faulkner Focus' Monday to weigh in on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defending the Biden economic policies.
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
Biden spends little time talking about Fetterman during Pennsylvania rally
President Biden stumped for Democratic Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, but made only brief mention of the lieutenant governor, instead making an impassioned plea to choose between "two vastly different visions of America." "Democracy is on the ballot this year," Biden told the audience. "Along with your right to...
NY Times editorial board member slams Fetterman, other candidates reluctant to debate: ‘risk to our democracy’
New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle admonished Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman and other prominent midterm candidates for shying away from debates in their campaigns. Cottle claimed in an opinion piece on Monday that political candidates who have been trying to get out of debates are participating...
Pennsylvanians alarmed at Fetterman's debate performance, say it was 'unfair' to hold event after voting began
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman struggled in Tuesday's debate with GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, prompting more questions about the Democrat's health and whether he can serve in the Senate. "Fox & Friends" enterprise reporter Lawrence Jones spoke with Pennsylvania residents at the Exeter Family Restaurant in Reading, as many...
Fetterman debate fiasco proves journalists ‘lied’ to cement Democratic power in the Senate: JNS column
Jewish News Syndicate editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin claimed John Fetterman's poor debate performance proved liberal journalists "lied" to keep Democrats in power.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Maine gov accused of spending like ‘drunken sailor’ as candidates square off during debate
Maine Gov. Janet Mills faced her Republican challenger, former Gov. Paul LePage Monday evening for their second televised debate ahead of the midterms.
Fox News
850K+
Followers
5K+
Post
676M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 1