Ohio State

Hard Mountain Dew Exists and Is Now For Sale in Ohio

By Ashley Lubecky
 4 days ago
It was only a matter of time until Mountain Dew joined Topo Chico and everyone else making boozy versions of their products, and that time is now.

Hard Mountain Dew made its way into select stores and retailers in Cleveland on October 26.

Ohio is now the 10th state where you can buy the beverage — available in four flavors: original Mountain Dew, watermelon, baja blast and black cherry — and apparently the demand from the Buckeye State was strong.


Coming in at 5% ABV, the bevvies contain no caffeine, no sugar, and clock in at just 100 calories.

Find a retailer near you at hardmountaindew.com/Locate.

OHIO STATE
