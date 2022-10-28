Magic Johnson Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Was Wrong: "He Was Definitely Wrong. You Can Take It As Far As Pushing And Grabbing The Jersey."

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shares his true thoughts on the heated fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

The Golden State Warriors made it extremely clear by winning the 2022 NBA Championship that the dynasty is far from over yet. Throughout the offseason, most praised the Dubs for their incredible teamwork and ability to groom young players.

This can never be done without the presence of great leaders and veterans on the roster. Most thought that Draymond Green was the best leader on the Warriors team, but the bubble burst when Green decided to punch Jordan Poole in the face .

The heated fight between the two made headlines for several days, and many believed that this altercation will have a negative impact on the Warriors' chances of defending their title.

However, Poole himself revealed that Green apologized to him in a professional manner . JP also shared that he has put that stuff behind him and wants to focus on winning another NBA title. But is that really the case?

Magic Johnson 's Take On The Fight Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole

NBA legend Magic Johnson is widely regarded as the greatest point guard to ever play in the league. Obviously, he knows a thing or two about being in fights. In a recent appearance on a podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Magic revealed he still believes there's some tension between Poole and Green.

"He was definitely wrong. You can take it as far as pushing and grabbing the jersey, all that. ... Draymond knows better because he's a great leader. He's a great young man, smart. Jordan Poole, Draymond, is just like you. Got drafted late, had to prove himself. Draymond was mad he didn't go in the first round. He used that to say, 'hey, I'm gonna motivate myself and I'm gonna show everybody'. Jordan Poole's the same way. He's talking about, 'well, I don't regret it'. Yes, he does. He does. Draymond regrets it... If he could, he would take that back because that's not who he is, not with his teammates. It's never gonna be the same, and both of them know that, no matter what they say, because also the families get involved... Their camps are divided now, too, that's what people don't realize. Only because Steph and Klay are sitting there and Steve is an amazing coach, I think that they'll be okay. ... I don't think it'll stop them from reaching a championship."

Like most fans and experts, Magic also believes that Draymond Green was wrong for punching Jordan Poole. He is certain that the two players' camps are divided right now. But at the same time, the Lakers legend is certain this fight will not get in the way of the Warriors' dream of winning another NBA title.