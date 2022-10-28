ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Magic Johnson Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Was Wrong: "He Was Definitely Wrong. You Can Take It As Far As Pushing And Grabbing The Jersey."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
FadeawayWorld.net
FadeawayWorld.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VgWmv_0iq5pfol00

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shares his true thoughts on the heated fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.

The Golden State Warriors made it extremely clear by winning the 2022 NBA Championship that the dynasty is far from over yet. Throughout the offseason, most praised the Dubs for their incredible teamwork and ability to groom young players.

This can never be done without the presence of great leaders and veterans on the roster. Most thought that Draymond Green was the best leader on the Warriors team, but the bubble burst when Green decided to punch Jordan Poole in the face .

The heated fight between the two made headlines for several days, and many believed that this altercation will have a negative impact on the Warriors' chances of defending their title.

However, Poole himself revealed that Green apologized to him in a professional manner . JP also shared that he has put that stuff behind him and wants to focus on winning another NBA title. But is that really the case?

Magic Johnson 's Take On The Fight Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole

NBA legend Magic Johnson is widely regarded as the greatest point guard to ever play in the league. Obviously, he knows a thing or two about being in fights. In a recent appearance on a podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Magic revealed he still believes there's some tension between Poole and Green.

"He was definitely wrong. You can take it as far as pushing and grabbing the jersey, all that. ... Draymond knows better because he's a great leader. He's a great young man, smart. Jordan Poole, Draymond, is just like you. Got drafted late, had to prove himself. Draymond was mad he didn't go in the first round. He used that to say, 'hey, I'm gonna motivate myself and I'm gonna show everybody'. Jordan Poole's the same way. He's talking about, 'well, I don't regret it'. Yes, he does. He does. Draymond regrets it... If he could, he would take that back because that's not who he is, not with his teammates.

It's never gonna be the same, and both of them know that, no matter what they say, because also the families get involved... Their camps are divided now, too, that's what people don't realize. Only because Steph and Klay are sitting there and Steve is an amazing coach, I think that they'll be okay. ... I don't think it'll stop them from reaching a championship."

Like most fans and experts, Magic also believes that Draymond Green was wrong for punching Jordan Poole. He is certain that the two players' camps are divided right now. But at the same time, the Lakers legend is certain this fight will not get in the way of the Warriors' dream of winning another NBA title.

Comments / 10

Willie James
3d ago

A real low class move by a marginal player who receives all the hype of a great 👍🏿 defensive player. He sucker punched a smaller teammate who didn’t have the courage to go back at him. If I were in Poole’s position I would have pretended to forgive him and taken a folding chair 🪑 to his head

Reply
10
Related
NBC Sports

Klay gets touching advice from Steph's mom after Barkley remarks

Klay Thompson took to heart recent criticism from TNT NBA analyst Charles Barkley and let his emotions out following the Warriors’ 123-110 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Since Barkley's remarks, in which the analyst said Thompson is no longer the same player he was before his injuries,...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 2 OG “Chicago” Packaging Stays True To The 1987 Original

Every few years Jordan Brand goes back into their archives and pulls out a few undervalued pairs for a righteous re-release. Alongside the Air Jordan 9, MJ’s second signature silhouette has joined the fray of returns thanks to the collaborative aid of A Ma Maniére, Union and J. Balvin. Now set to stand on its own, various inline colorways have begun reappearing, including the return of the OG “Chicago” scheme.
thesource.com

Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent

Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
FadeawayWorld.net

FadeawayWorld.net

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FadeawayWorld.net provides the top news, rumors and highlights across the NBA.

 https://fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy