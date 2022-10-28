ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles is a Mer-Man in His New Music Video

Harry Styles is a mer-man is his new music video 'Music For a Sushi Restaurant.'

In the video, Styles appears as a full-on merman in a crown and tail, attempting to avoid his sad fate (being turned into sushi) by singing his way out and getting a bevy of restaurant workers to help him reach his full, glistening, Ariel-inspired potential. I’ve never really been a Styles stan—please don’t dox me, Harry girlies, I’m perfectly fine with his music, I just don’t go out of my way to listen to it—but seeing him in ocean mode with a giant, bushy beard is weirdly kind of working for me? I’m not the only one, either: Below, find the very best social reactions to Styles’s “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” video.

Check it out! Twitter went nuts over it!

