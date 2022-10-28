ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

LISTEN: Rihanna's New Song 'Lift Me Up'

Rihanna finally dropped her new single on Friday! It's called 'Lift Me Up.' We're also playing it all day on KISS-FM!

Rihanna made her much-awaited return to music on Friday (Oct. 28) with “Lift Me Up,” featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The arrival of the song was announced earlier this week, preceded by a series of cryptic billboards around New York and a teaser post on social media, which included the forthcoming movie title appearing onscreen before highlighting the first “R” in “Forever.”

“Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020 at 43. Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler all have writing credits on the track.

