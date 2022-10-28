Read full article on original website
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
NY Jets rumored to be interested in trading for Broncos star
New York Jets rumored to have trade interest in Denver Broncos edge rusher Bradley Chubb. The NFL trade deadline is one day away (Tuesday, November 1 at 4 p.m. ET), and the rumor mill is beginning to spin. According to NBC’s Peter King, the New York Jets are interested in...
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett receives disingenuous praise from Pete Carroll that will make Jerry Rice laugh
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll. With the game tied at 10-10 with less than...
Paul Klee: After Broncos win in London, Russell Wilson tells Denver Gazette: 'I play for (God) and my teammates'
WEMBLEY, U.K. — Ninety-eight yards from the end zone, seven time zones from home, Russell Wilson stepped into the Broncos huddle and delivered a message he 100 percent believed. “I told the guys, ‘We are going to go 98 yards right here.’”. Is Russ for real... or...
Giants deliver a clunker in final game before bye as Seahawks’ Geno Smith torches them in final quarter
SEATTLE -- This time the Giants did not win in the end. This time, the Giants took their opponent into the deep end of the pool and they were the ones left gasping for air and grasping for explanations as to why their four-game winning streak came to an end.
Giants shuffle roster ahead of Sunday’s game in Seattle
The Giants placed left guard Ben Brederson on injured reserve Saturday and activated outside linebacker Elerson Smith from injured reserve as part of setting their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Brederson and rookie right tackle Evan Neal both suffered knee injuries in the first half...
How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?
The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
Ex-Giants star Eli Manning channels Chad Powers for Halloween edition of ‘ManningCast’
Chad Powers came back to celebrate Halloween. During ESPN’s “ManningCast” on Monday, Eli Manning got in the spooky spirit and decided to wear a costume for the broadcast. And he dressed as none other than his alter ego, Chad Powers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Phillies bring out ‘heavy hitters’ for 1st pitch at World Series Game 3 vs. Astros
The World Series is hitting Philadelphia. On Monday, the Phillies will host the Houston Astros in the third installment of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And there will be some special guests to kick off Game 3. The Boston...
Geno Smith leads Seahawks to third straight win
The Geno Smith redemption tour rages on, as Smith and the Seattle Seahawks offense continue to hit all the right notes. Smith and Seattle (5-3) were at home Sunday hosting a New York Giants (6-2) team that had won four in a row. It was a matchup of two of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season.
Nick Sirianni explains how Eagles are preparing for Texans on a short week
After the Eagles had defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13, at Lincoln Financial Field, it looked like a triage unit for athletic trainers inside the locker room. When looking around the locker room, the team had massage tables and stationary bikes strategically placed throughout the room and in corridors, attempting to have the players recover quicker and hopefully feel better in time for Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is ‘best decision-maker’ in NFL, analyst says
Jalen Hurts is getting it done for the Eagles. The quarterback helped Philadelphia improve to 8-0 with a 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Hurts and the rest of the offense worked to score touchdowns on five of their nine possessions to secure the win. BUY EAGLES TICKETS:...
Jets fall apart vs. Patriots in ugly loss | No way to defend Zach Wilson for this disaster
MetLife Stadium had finally let itself believe. The noise was deafening late in the first half Sunday against the Patriots, after their quarterback, Mac Jones, had thrown the kind of interception that Jets’ quarterbacks have become known for throwing against Bill Belichick’s defense. It was an ugly, ugly...
Who's next?: 3 Browns who are contract extension candidates after Charley Hughlett
Fresh off of a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns proved to have a good deal of bright spots on their roster despite previously dropping four straight games. And with bright spots come contract extensions to keep those players in brown and orange. The Browns just did this with long snapper Charley Hughlett last week, making him the highest-paid long snapper in NFL history.
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson needs to ‘grow the fudge up’
Another day, another voice chirping about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The second-year signal-caller is an easy target this week after throwing three interceptions in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots. Consider what former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had to say Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up!”:...
Jets’ John Franklin-Myers after costly penalty in loss to Patriots: ‘I am not going to play any slower’
Before Jets defensive back Michael Carter II even had time to catch his breath after sprinting 84 yards into the end zone, his excitement turned to frustration. With 37 seconds remaining until halftime of the Jets 22-17 loss to the Patriots, Carter spun around to see a yellow flag displayed on the video board. His pick-six was null. Defensive end John-Franklin Myers hit Mac Jones late and was called for a roughing the passer penalty.
Jets’ Elijah Moore issue isn’t going away after Pats loss | Why he demanded trade? ‘I’ve got a family to feed, too’
Elijah Moore said he’s ready to move forward with the Jets, 10 days after frustration with his role in the offense boiled over into a public trade request. The 2021 second-round pick said he regrets being a distraction to his teammates – after requesting a trade during the team’s most successful run in more than a decade.
Jets trade deadline 2022: Deals Joe Douglas should (and should not) make
The Jets and general manager Joe Douglas are in an unusual position as the trade deadline arrives: instead of trying to get the most out of assets by trading them away before they leave in free agency, Douglas now must try to add talent for the stretch run. At 5-3...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Giants’ Joe Schoen’s salary cap situation as he ponders wide receiver deals
The Giants’ offense could use some help — and that was evident in Sunday’s loss at Seattle. So what will general manager Joe Schoen do to help coach Brian Daboll’s team?. Well, as you ponder that question — in advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline...
What channel is Dallas Cowboys game on today? (10/30/22) FREE live stream, Time, TV for NFL Week 8 vs. Bears
The Chicago Bears, led by quarterback Justin Fields, meet the Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, in an NFL Week 8 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 30, 2022 (10/30/2022) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can watch...
Looking Forward: Pete Carroll approaches Seahawks future with tons of hope
Every week, Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll addresses local media the day after a game. It's a chance to digest what happened and take a look at the film to get a closer look at the action. As the Seahawks hope to continue their three game win streak and one-game lead on the rest of the NFC West, here's what Pete had to say heading into the new game week.
