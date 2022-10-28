ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Giants shuffle roster ahead of Sunday’s game in Seattle

The Giants placed left guard Ben Brederson on injured reserve Saturday and activated outside linebacker Elerson Smith from injured reserve as part of setting their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Brederson and rookie right tackle Evan Neal both suffered knee injuries in the first half...
SEATTLE, WA
Empire Sports Media

How much cap space do the New York Giants project to have in 2023?

The New York Giants are listed as potential buyers ahead of the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline. The deadline takes place tomorrow afternoon (November 2). General manager Joe Schoen could look to make a deal to bolster the Giants’ roster for the second half of the season after an impressive 6-2 start. But the Giants’ salary cap situation might get in the way as the team builds toward a brighter long-term future.
NEW YORK STATE
WOWK

Geno Smith leads Seahawks to third straight win

The Geno Smith redemption tour rages on, as Smith and the Seattle Seahawks offense continue to hit all the right notes. Smith and Seattle (5-3) were at home Sunday hosting a New York Giants (6-2) team that had won four in a row. It was a matchup of two of the biggest surprises in the NFL so far this season.
SEATTLE, WA
NJ.com

Nick Sirianni explains how Eagles are preparing for Texans on a short week

After the Eagles had defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13, at Lincoln Financial Field, it looked like a triage unit for athletic trainers inside the locker room. When looking around the locker room, the team had massage tables and stationary bikes strategically placed throughout the room and in corridors, attempting to have the players recover quicker and hopefully feel better in time for Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who's next?: 3 Browns who are contract extension candidates after Charley Hughlett

Fresh off of a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns proved to have a good deal of bright spots on their roster despite previously dropping four straight games. And with bright spots come contract extensions to keep those players in brown and orange. The Browns just did this with long snapper Charley Hughlett last week, making him the highest-paid long snapper in NFL history.
CLEVELAND, OH
NJ.com

NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson needs to ‘grow the fudge up’

Another day, another voice chirping about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The second-year signal-caller is an easy target this week after throwing three interceptions in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots. Consider what former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had to say Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up!”:...
NJ.com

Jets’ John Franklin-Myers after costly penalty in loss to Patriots: ‘I am not going to play any slower’

Before Jets defensive back Michael Carter II even had time to catch his breath after sprinting 84 yards into the end zone, his excitement turned to frustration. With 37 seconds remaining until halftime of the Jets 22-17 loss to the Patriots, Carter spun around to see a yellow flag displayed on the video board. His pick-six was null. Defensive end John-Franklin Myers hit Mac Jones late and was called for a roughing the passer penalty.
KOMO News

Looking Forward: Pete Carroll approaches Seahawks future with tons of hope

Every week, Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll addresses local media the day after a game. It's a chance to digest what happened and take a look at the film to get a closer look at the action. As the Seahawks hope to continue their three game win streak and one-game lead on the rest of the NFC West, here's what Pete had to say heading into the new game week.
SEATTLE, WA
