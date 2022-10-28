Read full article on original website
Top Speed
Ferrari’s New Hybrid Hypercar Joins LMH With A Twin-Turbo V-6
After a hiatus of 50 years, Ferrari is returning to the FIA World Endurance Championship with the introduction of its fresh new race car, the 499P. Ferrari has been teasing this magnificent race car for some time and has finally completed its 7,500 miles of rigorous testing. As a result, the 499P will be out there racing in a matter of months, in March 2023, during the 1000 Miles Sebring.
Top Speed
Watch The Audi R8 V10 RWD And R8 V10 Spyder AWD Drag Race On Bizarre Conditions
Audi fanboys are going through heartbreak because their beloved V-10-powered supercar, the R8, will be discontinued after 2023. However, to commemorate the R8 V-10’s legacy, Audi introduced a limited production R8 V10 GT RWD in early October, which makes it the most potent iteration of the supercar. Now, for some reason, folks at Carwow thought to drag race a standard R8 V10 with a convertible version of the same supercar. But, unlike the former, the convertible sports the Quattro AWD system. And the location, an indoor ski slope, is certainly unique to this race.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Top Speed
A New Tri-Motor Porsche Taycan Aims to Belittle the Tesla Model S Plaid
The electric super sedan market is heating up quicker than almost any other market with Audi, Porsche, Tesla, BMW, Hyundai, and Dodge introducing powerful EV sedans in the near future. With Tesla leading in terms of straight line power and acceleration, Porsche is readying to take the fight again to outgun them at their own game. While Porsche has beaten them on the racetrack at the Nurburgring in the Taycan Turbo S, an even higher horsepower variant is now beginning to take shape.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
Top Speed
Watch A Tuned Honda Civic School an Audi TT RS
Another day, another unique drag race has been brought to you by Hoonigan. This time, it is between a 1994 Honda Civic hatchback and a 2018 Audi TT RS coupe. Of course, they are powered by built engines, but unlike the Civic, which hardly has any original parts apart from the body, the TT RS still has the stock engine block with fewer aftermarket parts. Both cars have an all-wheel-drive system, so launching these beasts wouldn’t be a problem. The 2.5-liter inline-five Audi engine in the TT RS is a caged beast with tons of unleashed power, as shown by this drag race, yet the Civic is a clear winner in terms of power output.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
Carscoops
2023 Nissan GT-R’s $113,540 MSRP Gives Inflation The Finger
This year’s dollar doesn’t stretch as far as last year’s. Whatever you’re shopping for, there’s a good chance it will cost you more in 2022 because inflation is currently running at over 8 percent. Labor Department data released in August revealed that U.S. consumers’ grocery bills had jumped 16 percent in the year through to July, the biggest rise since 1974.
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Top Speed
The Super73 RX Is The Ultimate Mad Max-Inspired Electric Bike
Californa-based Super73 is a bit of a protagonist in the custom electric bike scene. It has whipped up several bikes for several leading companies and even partnered with Indian Motorcycles to give us the eFTR. Keeping the trend going, the team has now introduced a Mad Max-inspired electric bike that shouts extreme from every angle.
Top Speed
Next Toyota GR86 Could Feature A Hybrid Engine
The new generation Toyota GR86 has only been available on the North American market for just under a year, and yet rumors about the next generation are already reaching us. According to these rumors, the small sports car will lose its Subaru platform and boxer engine and will instead be powered by a Toyota hybrid powertrain for the first time.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
Top Speed
10 Companies With No Electric Vehicles Yet
The future is coming fast with electric vehicles popping up left and right. With new EV models each year, we now take a look at some companies that are lagging behind and have yet to release an electric vehicle of their own as of 2022. But not to worry, car enthusiasts! Many of these brands have EVs in the works and some of them will be released as early as 2023! From Trucks to sports cars - The future is definitely electric. Just to be clear, this list comprises companies that haven't announced anything electric whatsoever, and even those that are yet to release a 'production version' of their electric concepts.
electrek.co
Automaker behind internal combustion engine start says buyers will switch to luxury EVs, good for business
Mercedes-Benz, the German automaker known for pioneering the internal combustion engine, says electric vehicles will be the dominant car on the road, particularly luxury EVs. The automaker’s CEO says he sees the switch to luxury EVs happening step-by-step within this decade. It was New Year’s Eve, 1879, when the...
Top Speed
How The Dodge Charger Daytona EV Could Inspire A New Dodge Viper
For better or worse, Dodge’s first EV Muscle car is finally here. It’s called the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, and it did four things for the brand: It allowed Dodge to establish a foothold into the performance EV market, it became the first retro-futuristic EV, it brought back an iconic old name from the 1960s, and it brought the Charger justice after it was turned into a four-door sedan. Chrysler is embracing electrification across the board and Dodge is not the only American brand under the Stellantis banner to do so. With that said, this new direction opens new opportunities to reimagine other iconic models, and if there’s one nameplate that deserves to make a comeback, we can all agree that it needs to be the Dodge Viper.
Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The BMW M1000RR Is The Ultimate Superbike
BMW certainly made the motorcycle world sit up and take notice with the first-generation S1000RR in 2009: at a stroke, it re-wrote many of the sports bike rules. Designed specifically to give BMW an entry into the World Superbike Championship, it failed to garner any significant success, but BMW is committed, and its next weapon is the M1000RR, the first motorcycle to wear the famous BMW ‘M’ badge.
msn.com
Toyota reportedly considers hitting the reset button on its EV transition
Toyota may have finally announced an electric vehicle strategy last year, but new reporting suggests that the automaker could be headed back to the drawing board. According to Reuters sources, an internal group at Toyota is tasked with working out plans to improve its current e-TNGA flexible EV platform or for developing a new EV architecture.
Ford Pulls the Plug on a Longtime Model to Focus on the Future
In 1976, while the Concorde was taking to the sky, the Ford (F) rolled out a supermini car as its answer to providing an economy car to battle rising fuel prices. America marked its bicentennial in 1976, while "Rocky" hit the movie screens and two guys name Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak formed a company called Apple (AAPL) .
Top Speed
2023 Toyota Supra GT4 EVO Race Car: Better and Faster Than Ever
Toyota initially unveiled the Supra GT4 as a concept car at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and the production version followed in October of the same year. Sales began in March 2020, and since then, the maker sold more than 50 units that earned over 100 podium finishes and 50 class wins in 11 national and international GT4 championships. As a celebration of the car's 50th victory, Toyota also built the special GR Supra GT4 "50 Edition." Since the plan is to keep the Supra competitive against its main rivals, Toyota Gazoo Racing just launched the updated GR Supra GT4 EVO - a racer built according to feedback from current owners and that now offers improved brakes, handling, and performance.
