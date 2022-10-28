ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

A dangerous chemical was left at these former dry cleaners. Here’s where they stood

By Adam Echelman, Nathaniel Levine
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

In 1998, Modesto sued Dow Chemical and PPG Industries for millions of dollars in damages resulting from a chemical, known as PCE, that was used at dry cleaners across the city and leaked into the soil. PCE can move from the soil into the air or water and cause cancer and is linked to other diseases, like non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Contaminated dry cleaning sites

PCE, which has been linked to cancers and other adverse health conditions, has seeped into the soil at 23 properties across Modesto according to the California Department of Public Health. Use this interactive map to see more closely where the chemical has been found. You can toggle the map to see satellite imagery by clicking the button at lower left. See more information about each site by clicking on it.
Source: California Department of Public Health

That court saga moved one step forward this week as Modesto won $4 million in damages and Dow Chemical faces $56.3 million in punitive damages.

But while the court battle raged on for years, the city has made little progress in removing PCE from the soil. The Bee analyzed the most recent data from the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to map out where the chemical may still lie. In every case studied, there is limited available data about the scope and danger of the soil’s contamination.

The map uses spatial coordinates, rather than addresses, to identify each location, because in some cases the addresses apply to multiple properties beyond where the dry cleaners stood. In many cases, CDPH also noted a radius where there might be contamination.

In total, there are 23 locations of concern.

The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

