2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Darrion Conrad, WR, Dakota State
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Hands and Feet. Suddenness in and out of breaks. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. Age 6. What is one thing that NFL teams should know about you?. My uncle...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ryan Atkins, OL, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I can play all 5 positions on the Oline, plus spread out for TE/FB. Up until I was 16 I was playing QB. (Swiss Army Knife) At what age were you first interested in the sport...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Taoheed Karim, DB, East Central University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. My oldest brother, Deji Karim. When I was little, around 4 years old, I remember him making great plays in high school. After that, I just wanted to be like him and play football. What are your favorite moments...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Kemore Gamble, TE, Central Florida
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 5SR. Transfer from Florida. Subpar height/average weight. Marginal arm length/good hand size. Lanky and lean build. A little undersized for Y-TE. Fits the F-TE build. Average AA. His greatest critical trait is his good competitive nature, relating to his willingness to block, including downfield and in space. Through his blocking ability, he shows good instincts as well, reading defenses well enough to position himself on the blocks. He displays average toughness as he shows some mental lapses as games wear on. He displays ordinary play speed and strength. With that play speed, he also shows sufficient explosion. He shows sufficient balance with some flaws shown against stronger handed defenders. He shows ordinary agility and can do the job running routes. Before the catch, he shows good, crisp, precise but uncreative and limited route running. His speed traits are sufficient and has the speed to blow by. The initial quickness and acceleration he displays is ordinary. His release packages are subpar, and he rarely creates separation on release. He also does not show the tendency to fight defenders with his hands. He separates peacefully from LBs with his speed. He shows subpar COD and does not shake off the coverage he battles. He has to use his speed to separate and win at the catch point. At the catch, he showcases good and consistent hands, rarely dropping the ball. He shows ordinary adjustment ability. He displays good field awareness, makes good decisions and reads the field well. Does not show an ability to make elite catches. He displays a sufficient catch radius. He shows average contested catch ability. He can make things happen, but it’s not how he succeeds in the passing game. After the catch, he gets the job done but does not break big gainers. The RAC ability he displays is ordinary and shows ordinary playmaking ability. He shows subpar elusiveness as he stiffly attempts to evade tacklers after a catch. On the block, he is a useful blocker and more than holds his own. As blocker in space and on the move, he shows good ability. He is crafty and cunning in these situations and knows how to occupy the space downfield. As an inline blocker, he shows ordinary ability. Has some moments of latch and strength inline but not on a snap-to-snap basis. He displays inconsistent but ordinary sustain as he loses focus and/or gets overpowered by stronger hands. He displays subpar pass protection as his footwork, strength, and sustainability is exposed. He displays subpar block finishing as he is not strong enough to pancake a bigger defender nor shows the desire to manhandle defenders.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia
Honors/Captainship’21 All Big XII HM (Coaches) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 201911 GP, 2 GS, 12 Rec, 201 Yds, 2 TD, Missed TXCU game due to foot injury. RS JR and 3 yr full-time starter at WR where he plays both outside positions in the air raid offense of WVUN. He has elite height, excellent weight and marginal speed with quality length, a lean frame, good arm definition and powerful legs. He is an average athlete showing a combination of solid explosiveness and balance, average COD, acceleration, lateral quickness and agility with ordinary top end play speed. Against press man, he displays good play strength, UOH and physical toughness against CB with adequate size and length to defeat the jam and release. Against zone, he shows solid football intelligence to find the soft spot in the coverage. He is a solid route runner who runs a route tree consisting of go, curl, comeback, slant, dig and out routes with solid hip fluidity as he breaks off his stem. He displays above-average hands as he possesses quality manual dexterity that enables him to have a very good catch radius enabling him to catch the ball with his hands away from his body. He shows good ability in contested catch situations as he uses his elite size to box out CB with solid AA, size and adequate ball skills as he puts himself in position to high point the ball and make the catch. He shows quality body control as he does a very good job adjusting his body to make the catch on passes thrown low. He shows above-average awareness as he keeps his feet inbounds while making the catch along the sideline. He is a solid run blocker who shows the willingness to block, uses his very good length with good UOH and play strength to maintain his block against CB with ordinary physical toughness and subpar ability to disengage. Exhibits good mental toughness as he rises to the occasion with the game on the line. Ordinary AA prevents him from separating from CB in off-man who possess good football intelligence, AA and COD as they read his route and can stay in phase with him. Lack of quality play speed prevents him from gaining significant YAC consistently.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: De’Corian Clark, WR, UTSA
DOB, Class Yr03-10-2001 / Senior (4th Year) Games Watchedv. Army (2022)v. WKU (2021)v. SDSU (2021) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) A fourth-year senior, enrolled at UTSA in 2019. Lengthy build with exceptional height and weight, clearly has put on muscle. Built, long arms on top of a lot of...
Watch: Iowa Offensive Player Interviews 11-1-22
Spencer Petras, Nico Ragaini, Jack Plumb Meet with Media Tuesday
Steelers trading Claypool to Bears for 2nd Round pick
According to a report, Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to Chicago. ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates reports that the Bears are getting Claypool and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Steelers will get a second-round pick.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report, Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20227 GP, 7 GS, 97 Att, 695 Yds, 5 TD, 14 Rec 105 Yds. 202113 GP, 13 GS, 78 Att, 412 Yds, 2 TD, 23 Red 229 Yds 2 TD. 2020@TNUN 9 GP, 5 GS, 157 Att, 772 Yds, 4 TD, 30 Rec 254 Yds 2 TD.
NFL Transactions for October 31, 2022 | Presented by BuzzBox Premium Cocktails
Ravens traded LB AJ Klein and several draft picks to the Bears for LB Roquan Smith. Bengals signed DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin to their active roster. Browns signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. and CB Herb Miller to their active roster. Browns elevated LB Dakota Allen and TE...
