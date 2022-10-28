ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge

Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines, Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy, Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne rumors, buzz | LATEST UPDATES

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano reports “The Giants have called the Broncos about the 23-year-old (Jerry) Jeudy and Houston about the 29-year-old (Brandin) Cooks, according to an NFL source, and have serious interest in both of them. They particularly like Jeudy, a source said, and (Brian) Daboll knows him well since they were together at Alabama in 2017.”
DENVER, CO
NJ.com

NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson needs to ‘grow the fudge up’

Another day, another voice chirping about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The second-year signal-caller is an easy target this week after throwing three interceptions in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots. Consider what former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had to say Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up!”:...
NJ.com

Giants trade deadline 2022: 8 receivers on the market who could help Daniel Jones

Trading Kadarius Toney was addition by subtraction. But at some point, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could stand to get some help for quarterback Daniel Jones. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That much is obvious after watching the Giants lose to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13,...
NJ.com

Giants shuffle roster ahead of Sunday’s game in Seattle

The Giants placed left guard Ben Brederson on injured reserve Saturday and activated outside linebacker Elerson Smith from injured reserve as part of setting their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Brederson and rookie right tackle Evan Neal both suffered knee injuries in the first half...
SEATTLE, WA
NJ.com

Nick Sirianni explains how Eagles are preparing for Texans on a short week

After the Eagles had defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13, at Lincoln Financial Field, it looked like a triage unit for athletic trainers inside the locker room. When looking around the locker room, the team had massage tables and stationary bikes strategically placed throughout the room and in corridors, attempting to have the players recover quicker and hopefully feel better in time for Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
HOUSTON, TX
NJ.com

Chiefs have big plans for Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs last week for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Toney, considered a draft bust by the Giants, could flourish with...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy