Related
Tom Brady Admits That Having Gisele Bündchen Divorce 'Play Out In Front Of A Lot Of People' Was Added Challenge
Tom Brady is opening up about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage.During the Monday, October 31, episode of his Sirius XM show, Let’s Go!, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, talked about "giving all you can to the team" while dealing with personal challenges that have played out in the public eye."I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things,...
Ex-Giants star Eli Manning channels Chad Powers for Halloween edition of ‘ManningCast’
Chad Powers came back to celebrate Halloween. During ESPN’s “ManningCast” on Monday, Eli Manning got in the spooky spirit and decided to wear a costume for the broadcast. And he dressed as none other than his alter ego, Chad Powers. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Colts’ Nyheim Hines, Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy, Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne rumors, buzz | LATEST UPDATES
NFL teams have until 4 p.m. ET to complete trades for the 2022 season. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano reports “The Giants have called the Broncos about the 23-year-old (Jerry) Jeudy and Houston about the 29-year-old (Brandin) Cooks, according to an NFL source, and have serious interest in both of them. They particularly like Jeudy, a source said, and (Brian) Daboll knows him well since they were together at Alabama in 2017.”
NFL analyst: Jets’ Zach Wilson needs to ‘grow the fudge up’
Another day, another voice chirping about New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The second-year signal-caller is an easy target this week after throwing three interceptions in Sunday’s 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots. Consider what former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky had to say Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up!”:...
Eagles’ Jalen Hurts is ‘best decision-maker’ in NFL, analyst says
Jalen Hurts is getting it done for the Eagles. The quarterback helped Philadelphia improve to 8-0 with a 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Hurts and the rest of the offense worked to score touchdowns on five of their nine possessions to secure the win. BUY EAGLES TICKETS:...
Giants trade deadline 2022: 8 receivers on the market who could help Daniel Jones
Trading Kadarius Toney was addition by subtraction. But at some point, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen could stand to get some help for quarterback Daniel Jones. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That much is obvious after watching the Giants lose to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13,...
What channel is Denver Broncos game on today? (10/30/22) LIVE STREAM, Time, TV for NFL Week 8 vs. Jaguars in London
The Denver Broncos, led by quarterback Russell Wilson, who is questionable, or backup QB Brett Rypien, meet the Jacksonville Jaguars, led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, in an NFL Week 8 AFC matchup on Saturday, October 30, 2022 (10/30/2022) at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The game will be telecast exclusively...
Seahawks’ Geno Smith dedicates victory over Giants to GM and head coach who were fired for starting him
SEATTLE — Geno Smith is almost five years removed from his days as the backup quarterback who broke Eli Manning’s ironman streak of 210 consecutive games started as Giants quarterback. That doesn’t mean he has forgotten two men who made that surreal moment possible. Smith, in fact,...
Giants deliver a clunker in final game before bye as Seahawks’ Geno Smith torches them in final quarter
SEATTLE -- This time the Giants did not win in the end. This time, the Giants took their opponent into the deep end of the pool and they were the ones left gasping for air and grasping for explanations as to why their four-game winning streak came to an end.
Giants shuffle roster ahead of Sunday’s game in Seattle
The Giants placed left guard Ben Brederson on injured reserve Saturday and activated outside linebacker Elerson Smith from injured reserve as part of setting their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Brederson and rookie right tackle Evan Neal both suffered knee injuries in the first half...
Nick Sirianni explains how Eagles are preparing for Texans on a short week
After the Eagles had defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers, 35-13, at Lincoln Financial Field, it looked like a triage unit for athletic trainers inside the locker room. When looking around the locker room, the team had massage tables and stationary bikes strategically placed throughout the room and in corridors, attempting to have the players recover quicker and hopefully feel better in time for Thursday night’s game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Giants’ pursuit of Yankees’ Aaron Judge could create awkward moment in 2023
The San Francisco Giants are expected to be a major player in the free-agent market when it comes to chasing New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The Giants hope to woo the slugger with big bucks and a chance to return to the Bay Area. Should San Francisco pry Judge...
Jets fall apart vs. Patriots in ugly loss | No way to defend Zach Wilson for this disaster
MetLife Stadium had finally let itself believe. The noise was deafening late in the first half Sunday against the Patriots, after their quarterback, Mac Jones, had thrown the kind of interception that Jets’ quarterbacks have become known for throwing against Bill Belichick’s defense. It was an ugly, ugly...
What channel is Minnesota Vikings game on today? (10/30/22) FREE live stream, Time, TV for NFL Week 8 vs. Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals, led by quarterback Kyler Murray, meet the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Kirk Cousins, in an NFL Week 8 NFC matchup on Sunday, October 30, 2022 (10/30/2022) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WATCH NFL GAMES WITH A FREE TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION TO FUBOTV HERE. Fans can...
Giants’ Brian Daboll sends message to team heading into bye week, trade deadline
SEATTLE — The Giants were not pleased with their performance. The team that had spent most of this season winning in the end was clubbed in the fourth quarter Sunday by a journeyman quarterback who twice called MetLife Stadium home. In a drive that took less than two minutes...
Worlds collide: Eagles-Texans, Astros-Phillies World Series Game 5 scheduled for same day
Thursday could be the best sports day ever in Philadelphia. That is not an understatement. Well, for starters, the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, with a league-best 7-0 record, visit the Houston Texans for Thursday Night Football. That will be the same night the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros play Game 5...
Chiefs have big plans for Giants draft bust Kadarius Toney
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The New York Giants traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs last week for a pair of draft picks. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Toney, considered a draft bust by the Giants, could flourish with...
Jets trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Latest buzz on Pro Bowl defensive end
The dream isn’t dead. But it’s on life support. Remember those rumors linking the New York Jets to Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline?. Turns out they could be much ado about nothing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
NFL trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Giants, Eagles eye offense in final hours? | Latest buzz
And down the stretch they come. The NFL trade deadline passes Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, leaving teams with mere hours to wheel and deal as general managers look to load up for the stretch run. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are the latest rumors:. Giants...
Jets trade deadline 2022: Deals Joe Douglas should (and should not) make
The Jets and general manager Joe Douglas are in an unusual position as the trade deadline arrives: instead of trying to get the most out of assets by trading them away before they leave in free agency, Douglas now must try to add talent for the stretch run. At 5-3...
