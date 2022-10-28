I am writing to make sure the Cornell community knows that the congressional district revision last May put us in the highly competitive N.Y.-19 for the U.S. House of Representatives. The Hill listed it first in their story “Seven Races that Could Determine Control of the House,”and both Sabato’s Crystal Ball and The Cook Political Report rate the race a toss-up. FiveThirtyEight’s poll result list for the district is close and mixed. Your story of May 22, “Max Della Pia Earns Democratic Nomination for Special Election in N.Y.-23 as Redistricting Shakes Up N.Y. Congressional Races,” treated the Aug. 23 special election before discussing our move to N.Y.-19 and came at a busy time, so a heads up seems worthwhile.

