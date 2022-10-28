Read full article on original website
Rep. Lee Zeldin visits Bronx ahead of gubernatorial election
Recent polls show Hochul only has a small lead over Zeldin, who hopes to become the first Republican governor in the state since 2006.
Legislative Gazette
Congressional candidate Colin Schmitt sits down with The Legislative Gazette
On the morning of Thursday, October 27th, The Legislative Gazette conducted an interview with congressional candidate for District 18, Colin Schmitt, R-New Windsor. Schmitt currently serves as the Assemblyman for New York’s 99th District covering sections of Rockland and Orange County. Schmitt has held office since 2018. He is...
This Democrat leads all Charlotte congressional candidates in fundraising
One candidate has far outraised the other three seeking Mecklenburg County’s two seats in Congress, according to campaign finance data. Mecklenburg is divided into two Congressional districts: the 12th, which includes most of western and northern Mecklenburg County; and the 14th, which includes uptown, southern and western Mecklenburg and much of Gaston County.
N.J.’s hottest congressional race is no longer a tossup, publication says
With less than three weeks before Election Day, a second publication that tracks U.S. House races has given former state Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr. a slight edge over Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in the heavily competitive 7th Congressional District. Inside Elections said that economic concerns have risen in...
Rep. Kim Schrier, Republican challenger Matt Larkin face off in 8th Congressional District debate
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The candidates for Washington’s 8th Congressional District faced off in a debate at Central Washington University in Ellensburg on Friday evening. Stretching from eastern Pierce and King counties across the Cascades, the swing district is currently represented by Democrat Dr. Kim Schrier, who was first elected in 2018.
Biden nominates Middle District of Georgia candidate for US Attorney
The White House announced President Biden’s nominee for Georgia’s open appointed United States Attorney. Peter D. Leary is the nominated candidate for the U.S. attorney in the Middle District of Georgia, headquartered in Macon. The district covers five divisions (Athens, Albany, Columbus, Macon and Valdosta) and 70 counties.
Stefanik vows to haul Cuomo in front of Congress for nursing home deaths if GOP takes House
Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York vowed Monday to haul disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in front of Congress over his deadly nursing home scandal.
BBC
US midterm elections: The six races that could decide the US Senate
Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again. Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber. Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties,...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks with voters at Castle Hill Halloween Festival
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez spoke with voters Saturday who attended a Halloween festival in Castle Hill.
Chronicle
After nearly 10 years as state senator, Democratic candidate Valerie Foushee is running for U.S. House
Valerie Foushee is the Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives from North Carolina’s 4th Congressional District which includes Durham County, Orange County, Person County, Granville County, Alamance County and parts of Caswell County. Foushee is currently a state senator in North Carolina for District 23, a position...
His August victory gave Democrats hope. Now this congressman needs to win again.
Democrat Pat Ryan is running again after his special election win revved up the party's base over the summer with a singular focus that's now shifting to other issues.
WHEC TV-10
Morelle and Singletary hold final debate as race tightens
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Democratic Congressman Joe Morelle and Republican challenger La’Ron Singletary held their final debate at the WXXI studios on Friday night. The two sparred on everything from abortion, to climate change, to gun control. The debate comes on the day News10 NBC has learned that the National GOP his pouring ad money into the market in support of Singletary. Polls indicate the race is tightening. Early voting starts Saturday, October 29th.
WHEC TV-10
House Democrat Superpac buys $250,000 in ads for Rep. Morelle ahead of Election Day
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In the race for Congress in the 25th District, there’s more evidence that Democrats are concerned about holding the seat. According to Politico, the House Democrat’s top Superpac is making a significant last-minute ad buy of $250,000 to support incumbent Joe Morelle. He is...
Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in tight reelection race
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is endorsing Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) in her competitive reelection bid, marking the first time the Wyoming Republican has crossed the aisle to formally throw her support behind a Democrat. “I’m proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin,” Cheney said in a statement. “Serving together on the Armed...
Fox News Power Rankings: Republicans expected to control House, but both parties hold on to pathways in Senate
The Republican party is expected to take control of the House with a clear majority, even finding votes in typically blue states, Fox News' Power Rankings show.
Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes, Republican challenger tied in heavily blue Connecticut: poll
Connecticut Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes is in a dead-heat race against Republican opponent George Logan, according to new polling data. Hayes and Logan are polling at identical levels of support, each at 45%, according to a CT Examiner/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll. Approximately 10% of those polled were undecided. Logan...
Tv20detroit.com
Meet Rep. Haley Stevens & Mark Ambrose: Previewing MI's 11th Congressional District race
(WXYZ) — After a tense primary against Andy Levin, Democratic Rep. Haley Stevens is hoping to return back to Washington this November, running for re-election against a newcomer, Republican Mark Ambrose. The two will face off for Michigan's 11th District, which is newly redrawn by an independent redistricting committee...
Worries mount in US over election violence
The shocking assault of top Democrat Nancy Pelosi's husband at their home has heightened concerns that unconstrained disinformation and toxic political partisanship could spill over into violence around next week's US midterm elections. US security officials say unconstrained disinformation and political vitriol is volatile fuel for attacks, like the one in which a follower of right-wing conspiracy theories apparently sought to kidnap Nancy Pelosi over alleged election "lies."
Blue Rhode Island may elect Republican candidate to open US House seat
In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. There is just one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on the seat for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District when longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year.
Cornell Daily Sun
LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Re: “Max Della Pia Earns Democratic Nomination for Special Election in N.Y.-23 as Redistricting Shakes Up N.Y. Congressional Races”
I am writing to make sure the Cornell community knows that the congressional district revision last May put us in the highly competitive N.Y.-19 for the U.S. House of Representatives. The Hill listed it first in their story “Seven Races that Could Determine Control of the House,”and both Sabato’s Crystal Ball and The Cook Political Report rate the race a toss-up. FiveThirtyEight’s poll result list for the district is close and mixed. Your story of May 22, “Max Della Pia Earns Democratic Nomination for Special Election in N.Y.-23 as Redistricting Shakes Up N.Y. Congressional Races,” treated the Aug. 23 special election before discussing our move to N.Y.-19 and came at a busy time, so a heads up seems worthwhile.
Comments / 0