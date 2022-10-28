ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Legislative Gazette

Congressional candidate Colin Schmitt sits down with The Legislative Gazette

On the morning of Thursday, October 27th, The Legislative Gazette conducted an interview with congressional candidate for District 18, Colin Schmitt, R-New Windsor. Schmitt currently serves as the Assemblyman for New York’s 99th District covering sections of Rockland and Orange County. Schmitt has held office since 2018. He is...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

N.J.’s hottest congressional race is no longer a tossup, publication says

With less than three weeks before Election Day, a second publication that tracks U.S. House races has given former state Senate Republican Leader Tom Kean Jr. a slight edge over Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski in the heavily competitive 7th Congressional District. Inside Elections said that economic concerns have risen in...
WHEC TV-10

Morelle and Singletary hold final debate as race tightens

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Democratic Congressman Joe Morelle and Republican challenger La’Ron Singletary held their final debate at the WXXI studios on Friday night. The two sparred on everything from abortion, to climate change, to gun control. The debate comes on the day News10 NBC has learned that the National GOP his pouring ad money into the market in support of Singletary. Polls indicate the race is tightening. Early voting starts Saturday, October 29th.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Hill

Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in tight reelection race

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) is endorsing Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) in her competitive reelection bid, marking the first time the Wyoming Republican has crossed the aisle to formally throw her support behind a Democrat. “I’m proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin,” Cheney said in a statement. “Serving together on the Armed...
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

Worries mount in US over election violence

The shocking assault of top Democrat Nancy Pelosi's husband at their home has heightened concerns that unconstrained disinformation and toxic political partisanship could spill over into violence around next week's US midterm elections. US security officials say unconstrained disinformation and political vitriol is volatile fuel for attacks, like the one in which a follower of right-wing conspiracy theories apparently sought to kidnap Nancy Pelosi over alleged election "lies."
TEXAS STATE
MassLive.com

Blue Rhode Island may elect Republican candidate to open US House seat

In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. There is just one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on the seat for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District when longtime Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year.
MAINE STATE
Cornell Daily Sun

LETTER TO THE EDITOR | Re: “Max Della Pia Earns Democratic Nomination for Special Election in N.Y.-23 as Redistricting Shakes Up N.Y. Congressional Races”

I am writing to make sure the Cornell community knows that the congressional district revision last May put us in the highly competitive N.Y.-19 for the U.S. House of Representatives. The Hill listed it first in their story “Seven Races that Could Determine Control of the House,”and both Sabato’s Crystal Ball and The Cook Political Report rate the race a toss-up. FiveThirtyEight’s poll result list for the district is close and mixed. Your story of May 22, “Max Della Pia Earns Democratic Nomination for Special Election in N.Y.-23 as Redistricting Shakes Up N.Y. Congressional Races,” treated the Aug. 23 special election before discussing our move to N.Y.-19 and came at a busy time, so a heads up seems worthwhile.
NEW YORK STATE

