wgel.com
Domestic Violence & Battery Charges In Fayette County
William D. Sheets, age 40, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two felony offenses. The Class 1 and Class 2 felonies allege aggravated domestic violence and aggravated battery. It is alleged Sheets strangled a female family member, and injured her by hitting her body with...
wmay.com
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
WCIA
Two killed on I-55 in Sangamon County Sunday evening
Illinois State Police say three vehicles were involved in a crash that left two people dead. The crash happened on I-55 at Exit 82 near IL 104 between Auburn and Pawnee. Police say the preliminary investigation says a tractor trailer truck was driving northbound on I-55 and crossed the median, coming into the southbound lanes facing the wrong direction.
newschannel20.com
Family shares about their time with Hunter before his death
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A Macoupin County family is continuing to cope with the tragic death of a three-year-old. Ashley Bottoms, 33, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child. She's accused of injuring Hunter Lee Drew and then not seeking medical care for him for hours.
Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested in shooting investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a man is under arrest in connection to a shooting that happened last week. Officials said that Antwan Davis, 24, was arrested on Monday at his home in Springfield by Sheriff’s detectives and U.S. Marshals. He is being held at the Sangamon County […]
wlds.com
Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.
wmay.com
Shooting Outside Springfield Bar Leaves One Wounded
Sangamon County detectives are investigating a shooting outside a Springfield bar early Thursday that sent a man to the hospital. The incident happened around 2:45am Thursday outside the 3rd Base Sports Bar on Lowell Avenue. County deputies and officers from Springfield, Leland Grove, and Illinois State Police all responded to a call of shots fired outside the business. The suspect or suspects were gone by the time officers arrived.
KMOV
Confusion arises over MO gun laws following Gov. Parson’s visit to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The school shooting at Central VPA High School on Monday has left questions and confusion about what police in Missouri can do when it comes to mental illness and firearms. Gov. Mike Parson’s comments Thursday night created even more questions after he claimed local police departments...
fordcountychronicle.com
City investigating use of eminent domain to acquire eyesore property
PAXTON — The city is investigating whether it could use its eminent domain powers to acquire and redevelop an eyesore property containing a rundown single-family home at 404 S. Market St. in the city’s tax-increment financing (TIF) district. The city council voted 5-0 during its Oct. 26 adjourned...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Pritzker, Durbin rally Central Illinois Democrats
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker fired up Democrats in Central Illinois on Saturday evening, urging a strong get-out-the-vote effort from the party faithful assembled in the final 10 days until Election Day. Pritzker, speaking at the Illinois AFL-CIO headquarters in Springfield, was joined by Sen. Dick Durbin, 13th Congressional...
advantagenews.com
Madison County Clerk addresses subcircuit ballot issue
The judicial subcircuit precinct 3 in Edwardsville has gotten some attention over the past week due to an issue with the early voting ballot. About 160 addresses in Edwardsville were identified as being mistakenly included in the precinct, and about 15 were given ballots including an option for that race that should not have. The Madison County Clerk says the issue has been identified and is being remedied.
Mountain lion in Illinois: Springfield cougar sedated, taken to Indiana refuge, DNR says
A mountain lion that was spotted in Springfield has been sedated and taken to an Indiana sanctuary, DNR officials said.
wmay.com
Man Arrested In Springfield Drug Bust
Sangamon County deputies have made an arrest as part of an ongoing drug investigation. The county’s DIRT team determined that the drug fentanyl was being sold out of a home on South 15th Street. Deputies obtained a search warrant and carried it out before daybreak Thursday. They arrested the home’s occupant, 27-year-old Joshua Tolbert.
wlds.com
Missouri Man Wanted For Murder Captured in Petersburg Has Trial Date Set
A trial for a Palmyra, Missouri man captured in Petersburg after a statewide manhunt in connection to a murder last year has been set. According to Muddy River News, 35 year old Raymond D. Gum appeared today in court to face charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges stem from the death of 34 year old Crystal Cooper, who was found dead outside of her home in a parked car in Palmyra, Missouri on September 3, 2021. Gum and Cooper reportedly were in a relationship at the time but not living together.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
Public urged to avoid mountain lion detected in Illinois
The mountain lion had been expected to leave Springfield’s west side Wednesday night, the DNR said in a Facebook posting.
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
newschannel20.com
2 dead, 1 seriously injured after fiery crash on I-55
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. A woman is fighting for her life and two people are dead after a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a guardrail, and crossed a median ditch on I-55 near exit 82. Illinois State Police say it then continued into the southbound lanes facing the...
WAND TV
Plane that crashed on golf course originated in Taylorville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAND) — Four people were injured when a single-engine plane crashed on the Helfrich Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday afternoon. The Piper PA-32R took off from Taylorville, IL and was en route to Gallatin, Tennessee. According to preliminary reports from the FAA, two adults and two children were on board when the plane went down.
Attempted carjacking likely leads to shooting death in Ferguson
Police are investigating a shooting death Thursday in Ferguson, one possibly linked to an attempted carjacking during overnight hours.
