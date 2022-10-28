Cause of death has been determined in the Sept. 1 death of Terrell Dawson, a 42-year-old man incarcerated at South Central Correctional Center. His death is one of several reported since the end of August at the prison at Licking. Another just-released report showed fentanyl intoxication as the cause of death of another inmate.

LICKING, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO