FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston man succumbs to injuries sustained in crash
A Houston man succumbed Sunday night to injuries sustained in an accident Oct. 23 east of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. William W. Schmidt, 82, was operating an UTV that pulled into the path of a car. He passed away at Cox South. Next of kin has been notified.
Food pantry plans busy month of activities
Texas County Food Pantry is busy fund raising in November. The pantry has been in Houston for 32 years serving more than 400 families each month, not individuals, but families food each month. It also provides many other emergency services. The Texas County Food Pantry serves all of Texas County.
Time pieces to fall back on Nov. 6
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Texas County residents will change their clocks before retiring for bed this Sunday as time pieces fall back one hour at 2 a.m. Nov. 6. Beginning in 2007, most of the United States began Daylight...
DEATH NOTICE: Gladys Garrett
Services for Gladys Garrett, 77, of Success, are 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Success Baptist Church. Visitation is 1 p.m. until service time. Internet is in Emery Cemetery, Bucyrus. Send an online condolence. Services are under the care of Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville.
TCMH board learns of doctor signing, other staffing hires
The Texas County Memorial Hospital has inked a three-year contract with Kristina Grant, DO, a family medicine and obstetrics physician, board members heard at their monthly meeting on last Tuesday. Grant is a second-year resident at the Monument Health Family Medicine Residency in Rapid City, S.D. She will join TCMH...
Top award for HHS Scholar Bowl team
Houston High School’s Scholar Bowl team took first place Saturday in a tournament hosted locally. In addition to the team honor, Andy Durham took third place individually and Ben Cook picked up fifth. Jason Pounds is the coach.
Houston man arrested on felony warrants and drug charges
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kenneth D. Lee, 48, and Tiffany J. Mourning, both of Licking, were each issued citations for tampering on Oct. 2. An officer was dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. regarding a report of vandalism of...
MSU to recognize Eslinger’s contribution to education
A lawmaker who has devoted most of her career to education will be honored this year by Missouri State University. It announced Friday that Republican state Sen. Karla Eslinger, Texas County’s state senator, will receive the 2022 Government Excellence Award for her advocacy and support for MSU. Eslinger, the...
PHOTOS: Successful youth deer hunters
Youth deer season opened Saturday in Texas County. Here are the successful youth deer hunters submitting their photographs to news@houstonherald.com:
Deputy called after argument on pumpkin carving reported
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 47-year-old Raymondville man reported on Oct. 25 that his 2006 Chrysler 300 sedan was missing. The man told on investigating deputy he had purchased the car from a woman whose...
Coroner issues report on calls in September
The Texas County coroner answered 30 calls in September 2022. In the county, there were 21 natural deaths, including: Five deaths due senile degeneration of the brain, strokes (4), cancer (3), heart disease/heart attack (2), congestive heart failure and COPD (2), sepsis (2), pulmonary embolism (1), death due to medication-related hemorrhage (1) and liver cirrhosis (1).
Inmate at Licking had two drugs in his body, tests show
Cause of death has been determined in the Sept. 1 death of Terrell Dawson, a 42-year-old man incarcerated at South Central Correctional Center. His death is one of several reported since the end of August at the prison at Licking. Another just-released report showed fentanyl intoxication as the cause of death of another inmate.
