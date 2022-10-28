ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
underdogdynasty.com

Tune to Dell connection powers Houston to 42-27 win over South Florida

When Houston returned to TDECU Stadium for the first time in about a month, it was all about the dynamic duo which has defined the Cougars’ offensive success over the past three seasons. Ever since joining forces in 2020, quarterback Clayton Tune and wide receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell have...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

University of Houston freshmen ready to make impact for nation's No. 3 team

A handful of familiar faces will be back as the University of Houston attempts to build off a program-best five straight top-25 finishes, whether it's AAC preseason player of the year Marcus Sasser, NCAA Tournament All-Regional Team honoree Jamal Shead or veteran starters J'Wan Roberts and Tramon Mark. But some...
HOUSTON, TX
bayoubeatnews.com

‘I Love the Nickel’ block party returns to Houston’s 5th Ward

In honor of Elnora White and Louis White Grocery, Urban Healing HTX held a block party in Fifth Ward to celebrate its history as the oldest community in Houston. Louis White Grocery is now a designated historical landmark with the city of Houston, and is eligible for the national register list through the state of Texas.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston remains energized for 2022 World Series

Despite Game 1 of the World Series not going exactly how we planned, Houston Astros fans remain hopeful and hyped they could turn things around. FOX 26's host of Isiah Factor Uncensored, Isiah Carey shares more from fans before and after the game!
HOUSTON, TX
thevindicator.com

Broncos roll over Eagles 57-21

SUGARLAND- This one was over at halftime, it was just a matter of seeing what the final score was going to be. The Dayton Broncos picked up their seventh win of the season and more importantly improved to 5-1 in district with a 57-21 win over the Willowridge Eagles on Saturday night at Mercer Stadium.
DAYTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston mansion comes with Rolls Royce

A luxurious custom mansion has hit the market in Houston for $9.25 million, but with a twist: The seller is including a 2004 Rolls Royce from his personal collection in the sale. Located in Hunters Creek, the 10,050 square-foot home boasts seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The single-family home also...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonian.news

Ghost guns won’t be welcomed at next Houston buyback, mayor says

He drove down to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward with his guns in his trunk and, like hundreds of others, spent hours in a 2-mile line that stretched down Scott Street. An old pistol he was gifted and no longer had use for was taken when it was his turn to relinquish it, but his two privately assembled and untraceable handguns — commonly known as “ghost guns” — were turned away.
HOUSTON, TX
AdWeek

Telemundo Houston News Director Gerardo Vazquez Dies at 54

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gerardo “Jerry” Vazquez, vice president of news for Telemundo Houston (KTMD), has died after a battle with cancer. He was 54.
HOUSTON, TX
foodcontessa.com

City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park

A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
HOUSTON, TX
Terry Mansfield

Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
HOUSTON, TX

