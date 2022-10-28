Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Emergence of Jeremy PenaIBWAAHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
underdogdynasty.com
Tune to Dell connection powers Houston to 42-27 win over South Florida
When Houston returned to TDECU Stadium for the first time in about a month, it was all about the dynamic duo which has defined the Cougars’ offensive success over the past three seasons. Ever since joining forces in 2020, quarterback Clayton Tune and wide receiver Nathaniel “Tank” Dell have...
Houston Chronicle
University of Houston freshmen ready to make impact for nation's No. 3 team
A handful of familiar faces will be back as the University of Houston attempts to build off a program-best five straight top-25 finishes, whether it's AAC preseason player of the year Marcus Sasser, NCAA Tournament All-Regional Team honoree Jamal Shead or veteran starters J'Wan Roberts and Tramon Mark. But some...
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold outside of Houston
Well folks, the winning tradition for Texas was strong over the Halloween weekend as the TCU Horned Frogs and Dallas Cowboys continue their strong seasons with wins, and everyone's eyes were on the Powerball jackpot, but again, it rolled on but not without some winnings going to a Texas resident.
bayoubeatnews.com
‘I Love the Nickel’ block party returns to Houston’s 5th Ward
In honor of Elnora White and Louis White Grocery, Urban Healing HTX held a block party in Fifth Ward to celebrate its history as the oldest community in Houston. Louis White Grocery is now a designated historical landmark with the city of Houston, and is eligible for the national register list through the state of Texas.
wcbi.com
Chris Jones honored at Houston high school
WATCH: Chris Jones discusses what makes Houston such a special place to him.
fox26houston.com
Houston remains energized for 2022 World Series
Despite Game 1 of the World Series not going exactly how we planned, Houston Astros fans remain hopeful and hyped they could turn things around. FOX 26's host of Isiah Factor Uncensored, Isiah Carey shares more from fans before and after the game!
thevindicator.com
Broncos roll over Eagles 57-21
SUGARLAND- This one was over at halftime, it was just a matter of seeing what the final score was going to be. The Dayton Broncos picked up their seventh win of the season and more importantly improved to 5-1 in district with a 57-21 win over the Willowridge Eagles on Saturday night at Mercer Stadium.
This $7.9 million Houston mid-century mansion has an underwater tunnel
The Circle Bluff mansion combines Spanish and Mexican elements with mid-century architecture.
Houston Happens – Astros, Dia de los Muertos, Fifth Ward block party, and so much more!
We have a jam packed show today full of guests doing amazing things in our community!
Houston Agent Magazine
Houston mansion comes with Rolls Royce
A luxurious custom mansion has hit the market in Houston for $9.25 million, but with a twist: The seller is including a 2004 Rolls Royce from his personal collection in the sale. Located in Hunters Creek, the 10,050 square-foot home boasts seven bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The single-family home also...
houstonian.news
Ghost guns won’t be welcomed at next Houston buyback, mayor says
He drove down to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church in Third Ward with his guns in his trunk and, like hundreds of others, spent hours in a 2-mile line that stretched down Scott Street. An old pistol he was gifted and no longer had use for was taken when it was his turn to relinquish it, but his two privately assembled and untraceable handguns — commonly known as “ghost guns” — were turned away.
AdWeek
Telemundo Houston News Director Gerardo Vazquez Dies at 54
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Gerardo “Jerry” Vazquez, vice president of news for Telemundo Houston (KTMD), has died after a battle with cancer. He was 54.
foodcontessa.com
City of Houston Will Get a World-class Surf Park
A brand-new surf park is coming to Houston. HTX Surf will start building in the first half of 2023. It will be a world-class surf resort and destination. A press release says that the new surf resort will be in Generation Park, which is just ten minutes from Bush Intercontinental Airport and an hour from the busy city of Houston.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 announces return of Sofia Ojeda, plus new daypart for anchor Lisa Hernandez
HOUSTON – We are excited to announce that former KPRC 2 weekend news anchor Sofia Ojeda will return to anchor KPRC 2 News Today alongside Owen Conflenti, and anchor Lisa Hernandez will be promoted to the Midday, Noon and 4 p.m. newscasts. The move begins Monday, November 14, 2022.
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for Beto
Voters in Houston were surprised this weekend to see former Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell knocking on their door. The actor and comedian was in Houston to help campaign for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
'He decided to go ballistic on me' | Houston man says driver ripped apart, rammed his car after crash
HOUSTON, Texas — A Houston driver says he was involved in a road rage attack after his car was destroyed by another driver. It happened near the intersection of Richmond and Westheimer in west Houston. Emmanuel Escot says he was minding his own business, heading east on Westheimer when...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: October 31 to November 6, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, October 31 through Sunday, November 6, 2022. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this month? Check the 365 Houston calendar for additional shows taking place across H-Town. Golden Dawn Arkestra in...
2 people found dead in submerged car that went unnoticed for hours in southwest Houston bayou
Someone heard the sound but didn't discover the car in the bayou or call for help until almost half a day later, according to investigators.
Click2Houston.com
Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Houston, Texas, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels. Houston, Texas, downtown skyline at night.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.
