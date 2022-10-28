Read full article on original website
David Rosmarin, MD: Major Takeaways Regarding Phase 3 Trials Evaluating Ruxolitinib for Vitiligo
A discussion regarding the main data points from the Phase 3 TRuE-V clinical trial program assessing the use of ruxolitinib cream for nonsegmental vitiligo. In The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) recently, data from the Phase 3 TRuE-V clinical trial program demonstrated the use of ruxolitinib cream (Opzelura) in patients 12 years of age and older with nonsegmental vitiligo.
Lebrikizumab Maintains Atopic Dermatitis Efficacy Over 1 Year
New phase 3 data shared at Fall Clinical Dermatology show the IL-13 inhibitor maintained skin clearance observed at 16 weeks. Data presented last week at the Fall Clinical Dermatology 2022 Meeting showed interleukin-13 (IL-13) inhibitor lebrikizumab was associated with “maintained robust efficacy” in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis treated over 1 year after previously achieving efficacy endpoints through a 16-week induction period.
David Rosmarin, MD: Research Questions on Ruxolitinib Treatment for Nonsegmental Vitiligo
An interview featuring Dr. Rosmarin regarding the recent phase 3 TRuE-V trials on ruxolitinib and nonsegmental vitiligo treatment. In a recent interview with HCPLive, David Rosmarin, MD, a dermatologist and Vice Chair of Research and Education at Tufts Medical Center’s Dermatology Department, spoke about phase 3 trial results from his team’s work on vitiligo treatment.
