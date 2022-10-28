Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
The Best Things to Do October 8th and 9thThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
A Day at Drake Island Beach, Wells, MaineDan PfeiferWells, ME
Related
New Wine Shoppe in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is Already a Favorite
If some of your favorite movies are Bottle Shock, Sideways, and The Secret of Santa Vittoria, then it's a "must" to check out the newest wine shop in Portsmouth. Islington Bottle Shoppe just opened its doors, and owner and oenologist Donna Ali Bishop is excited to share her love of wines with the community.
25 Gas Stations in New Hampshire and Maine With the Best Grab-and-Go Food
We all live busy lives here in New England and it seems we're always on the run. Those 8-hour work days have turned into 10 to 12-hour days for many people and you can't seem to find the time to eat when you're on the road. Luckily for those of...
NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95
GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
nbcboston.com
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton
A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
Unexplained Streaks in the Sky Seen from Maine to New Hampshire
It wouldn’t be Halloween without some UFO sightings in New Hampshire. Only this time, a lot of people in Maine saw them too. And in broad daylight. Posting to the Kittery, Maine Facebook group, a user posted a photo of two bizarre streaks seen while driving on Route 1 South Saturday. At first glance, they appear to be smoke contrails from airplanes.
Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire
SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
Dover, New Hampshire, Electrical Fire Causes Power Outage, Explosions
Several hundred Dover residents were in the dark early Monday morning thanks to an underground fire that caused some explosions. Dover City Manager Mike Joyal told Seacoast Current that there was an electrical issue in an alley behind some buildings downtown that caused a fire in some underground electrical vaults.
Manchester man arrested in ‘suspicious’ death outside New Hampshire mall
MANCHESTER, NH. — Manchester Police made an arrest in the shooting death of a 45-year-old man on Saturday. Tyrese Harris, 22, of Manchester, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one alleging that he knowingly caused the death of 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic and the other alleging that he recklessly caused the death.
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
whdh.com
Just One Station: ‘Road rage’ incident leads to suspicious death in Manchester, N.H., police say
CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was shot in a road rage incident Saturday, leading to a death Manchester police called “suspicious.”. Officials from the Attorney General’s Office are responding to a suspicious death in Manchester, New Hampshire on South Willow Street, Attorney General John M. Formella announced Saturday afternoon.
WMUR.com
Some New Hampshire Walgreens locations seeing reduced hours, temporary closures
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Recent staffing issues have forced multiple Walgreens stores in the North Country to temporarily close. Some of the pharmacies affected are Colebrook, Lancaster and Berlin. A senior director with the company said affected stores are redirecting customers to other nearby Walgreens to get their prescriptions. "In...
Man charged following deadly shooting in road near Mall of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in a deadly shooting in broad daylight near the Mall of New Hampshire.The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of South Willow and Kay streets in Manchester.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said witnesses told them someone had been shot in the roadway. Officers found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in at the scene.Tyrese Harris of Manchester was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris knowingly caused Cardakovic's death by shooting him and also recklessly caused his death by "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."Harris is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, but a date has not yet been set.
wabi.tv
80,000 signatures in favor of replacing CMP, Versant submitted to Secretary of State
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Boxes filled with more than 80,000 signatures were submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office Monday morning. “That is 80,000 Maine people who are tired of being abused by our state’s two for profit monopoly utilities, CMP and Versant,” said Andrew Blunt, executive Director of Our Power.
I Didn’t Believe in Psychics Until I Went to One in Salem, Massachusetts
I’ve always been a spiritual person. I charge my crystals under the full moon, meditate to ground myself and set manifestations, and can guess someone’s astrological sign just by the way they present themselves. I grew up in a spiritual family, with the women on my mom’s side...
Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas
A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
homenewshere.com
Jade East closed for health, building violations
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
What’s the Rule With Dogs Not Allowed in Some New England Cemeteries?
There has been much debate over the years about what you can and cannot do in a cemetery. What are the rules? Can you walk on a grave? Can you bring your pet? Can you bring a deceased owners dog to visit?. So many questions have popped up, so here's...
Bob Marley Crosses The Maine Border To A ‘Secret’ N.H. Location
Anytime you cross the state line from Maine to New Hampshire, there is one special place, a nirvana if you will, that sits in Portsmouth. Of course we are talking about the New Hampshire State Liquor Store, where lots of Mainers like to visit to pick up their favorite libations, without paying a state tax!
WMUR.com
8-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Salem taken to hospital, officials say
SALEM, N.H. — An 8-year-old boy hit by a car Saturday night in Salem was taken to the hospital, according to officials. The Salem Fire Department told News 9 that the 8-year-old was hit by a car around 9:15 p.m. on Main Street. The boy was taken to Lawrence...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0