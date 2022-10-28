ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

NH police: Massachusetts man clocked at 121 mph on I-95

GREENLAND, N.H. - New Hampshire State Police said they arrested a Massachusetts teen for allegedly driving more than 100 miles per hour on Route 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.Troopers from the Special Enforcement Unit, who are concentrated on reducing hazardous driving behavior on I-95, clocked a black BMW coupe allegedly going 121 mph on I-95 South. The driver, Jake Marley, 19, of Boxford, was stopped in North Hampton and charged with reckless operation. He is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth District Court on December 19.
GREENLAND, NH
Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
Mass. woman charged after rollover crash in New Hampshire

SEABROOK, New Hampshire — A Peabody, Massachusetts woman is facing numerous charges after a rollover crash on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning, state police said. Samantha Famolare, 30, was charged with driving after revocation or suspension of license (Class A Misdemeanor) and reckless driving (violation) after the crash, which occurred around 3 a.m., state police said.
PEABODY, MA
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds

SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
SALEM, MA
Man charged following deadly shooting in road near Mall of New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A 22-year-old man was arrested Saturday and charged in a deadly shooting in broad daylight near the Mall of New Hampshire.The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of South Willow and Kay streets in Manchester.New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said witnesses told them someone had been shot in the roadway. Officers found 45-year-old Dzemal Cardakovic unresponsive. He was pronounced dead in at the scene.Tyrese Harris of Manchester was arrested and charged with two counts of second degree murder. Prosecutors said Harris knowingly caused Cardakovic's death by shooting him and also recklessly caused his death by "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."Harris is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, but a date has not yet been set. 
MANCHESTER, NH
Trucker Shot Dead on Manchester, NH Street Near Shopping Areas

A self employed Manchester truck driver was shot dead near the entrance to two shopping areas Saturday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella said Manchester police responded around 3:25 p.m. to reports that a man had been shot on South Willow Street at Kaye Street, the road that leads into South Willow Plaza on the right side of the road and the Mall of New Hampshire on the left.
MANCHESTER, NH
Jade East closed for health, building violations

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Board of Health met on Oct. 20, 2022, at Tewksbury Town Hall. Member Susan Amato was not present. Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Maria Ruggiero of the Front Line Initiative, a regional mental health collaborative with the Tewksbury Police Department, appeared to discuss Substance Abuse Prevention Month and the condition of substance use in town.
TEWKSBURY, MA
