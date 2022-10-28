Read full article on original website
2 Utah cities ranked among worst to survive a dragon invasion
New rankings rate two Utah cities as some of the worst places to be if there was ever a dragon attack.
Heber field veterinarian honored for fighting disease outbreak
A Heber City field veterinarian who's fighting a bird flu outbreak affecting meat factories statewide recently received an award from the state. During a busy year for field veterinarian Dr. Robert Erickson fighting bird flu outbreaks, Governor Spencer Cox recognized him with an award for outstanding public service earlier this month.
upr.org
Utah school drinking fountains now being tested to prevent potential lead poisoning
House Bill 21, a bill calling for the elimination of all traces of lead in school drinking water, has been passed by the Utah Legislature. Sponsored by Representative Stephen Hardy and Senator Jani Iwamoto, the bipartisan legislation now requires the testing samples from water fountains in every school across Utah. Traces of lead in drinking water has been proven to cause nervous system damage and serious brain damage, especially when consumed by children.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: A fight against Utah’s ongoing opioid epidemic
It's a fight against not only Utah's opioid crisis but the entire country. The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to hopefully get a handle on the problem.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
upr.org
Eating the Past: Utah's Kentucky Fried Chicken empire
Hello, this is Tammy Proctor, and today we continue our culinary tour of the U.S. by looking at the origins of the popular Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise ... in Salt Lake City, Utah. Yes, the KFC we know today made its first appearance in the land of Zion. Joining me today to talk about this history is professor Laura Gelfand from Utah State University's Department of Art and Design. Laura is a native of Salt Lake City and has a peculiar attachment to the tubs of fried goodness.
Washington Examiner
Utah ranked 8th in the country for friendliest business climate
(The Center Square) - Utah has one of the most favorable tax climates for businesses in the nation, according to a new report. The state landed in the top ten of the Tax Foundation’s index measuring how well states structure their tax systems. It takes into account a state’s individual income tax, sales tax, corporate income tax, property tax, and unemployment insurance tax.
Gephardt Daily
Foster Farms recalls frozen chicken patties shipped to Costco in Utah, 4 other states
WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties shipped to Costco distribution centers in Utah and four other states due to possible contamination. The fully cooked, frozen, breaded chicken breast patty products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically...
A calm and mild spooky season weekend
Seasonal temperatures with less cloud cover heading into a mild Halloween - but storm brewing for mid-week.
ksl.com
Utah mental health experts address when to seek help, treatments for depression
SALT LAKE CITY — More than a third of Americans suffer from depression and while Utah's rate is similar to the rest of the country, the state's suicide rate is higher, said Dr. Jeremy Kendrick, an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Utah. "I think normalizing (depression)...
upr.org
Healthcare open enrollment begins Tuesday, Nov. 1
Open-enrollment season for health insurance is upon us, and Utahns who want to get the right kinds of coverage have a lot to consider. More than 300,000 people in Utah are uninsured. The health-insurance marketplace open-enrollment period begins Tuesday and continues through Jan. 15. That's a busy time for most...
osoblanco.org
Why Utah’s Nutty Putty Cave Is Sealed? Details of the Nutty Putty cave death footage explained
Nutty Putty Cave was noted for its tiny passages. Dale Green, who discovered them in 1960, gave them their current name because of the clay found there. The hydrothermal cave may be located 55 miles from Salt Lake City to the southwest of Utah Lake. John Edward Jones, age 26, was a married student of medicine. On top of that, he wasn’t a beginner in cave exploring; he’d done enough of it previously. He, his brother, and his father used to go on cave expeditions when they were kids. His father started the Utah Cave Rescue organisation and volunteered to be a trapped victim for the cause.
Gephardt Daily
Utah virtual job fair, with more than 60 potential employers, set for Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a free virtual job fair Thursday, with more than 60 Utah employers participating. “In addition to full-time and part-time positions, we know that many employers are currently hiring for seasonal jobs,”...
First Utah ski resort to officially open this weekend after early snow
The calendar will have barely swung to November when the first Utah ski resort will officially open for business this season.
ksl.com
Idaho woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater in Utah
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speed skater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah
People in Utah can attend the festivities and craft fair. Utah State Fairpark Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is a place where various events are held throughout the year. Many people enjoy the area where they meet with friends and neighbors.
Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system
Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT and Gov. Cox announce plans for interconnecting trails throughout Utah
WOODS CROSS, Utah — Utah could someday have a system of interconnecting trails throughout the whole state. The one catch is you might not ever see it fully complete. “This is not a cheap project,” Carlos Braceras the Executive Director of the Utah Department of Transportation says. “We’re going to work towards this and we may not be done in our lifetimes, because I believe as we start making these connections it’s going to grow.”
kcpw.org
Utah A.G. balks at COVID vaccine list, Huntsman backs Lee
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes signs onto an effort opposing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended list of routine childhood immunizations. Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. endorses Sen. Mike Lee’s reelection bid. Utah is on the list of potential states for development of a nuclear power plant. And the Utah Jazz start their season stronger than expected.
upr.org
Utah writer explores what supernatural stories reveal about human experience
To understand Utah and the people living here, Darren M. Edwards seeks out stories of the supernatural. His latest book, Supernatural Lore of Southern Utah, draws on over 200 interviews to explore the role of the supernatural in local cultures and the human psyche. Edwards does not set out to...
